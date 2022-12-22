Read full article on original website
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 20-26
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Caption by Hyatt – […]
MLGW distributing bottled water Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent water boil advisory, MLGW will be distributing water to those in need at different locations. MLGW issued the following news release: Memphis Light, Gas and Water is accepting donations of unopened cases of bottled water Monday, December 26, from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Lamar Avenue Community Office, […]
'It's in our DNA' | Memphis named the most generous city in the US
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inflation has had consequences for the entire economy, including charities. With some short on disposable income to give. But here in Memphis, those living in the city are as generous now as they were prior to the rising cost of living. After trailing Salt Lake City,...
Covington store owner killed on Christmas day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
Missing person report in Southaven
The Southaven Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing person, missing for the past week. Police report that Theotis Washington has not been seen since Sunday, Dec. 18. Washington used an Uber ride to go to a hotel in Memphis and was supposed to be working in Memphis, as well.
MPD continues search for woman missing over a month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are continuing the search for a missing woman who was last seen over a month ago. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen Nov. 12 at a business in the 2200 block of Lamar, MPD said. Her family has not seen or heard from her...
A white Christmas in Memphis? Yes, please!
December 22, 2022: Three days until Christmas. I’ve been masking up. Tidying up. Waking up early. Preparing for a festive Christmas THIS year, as last year was a complete BUST! (#ThanksCovid) My cousin, Latricia, got on the road at 5 a.m. EST from Tallahassee, FL, determined to make it...
Summer Avenue Challenge
Calling all foodies, challenge seekers, and Summer Avenue lovers! It’s time to try new foods and experience the world without ever leaving Memphis. It’s the Summer Avenue Challenge!. With classics like Bryant’s Breakfast and Central BBQ, Summer Avenue restaurants have been a staple in Memphians’ diets for many...
City watch issued for missing juvenile
UPDATE: The City Watch for Celste Torres has been canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch for a female juvenile on Saturday. According to reports, Celste Torres left her home in the 2700 Block of Burns Ave about two months ago. Torres has been in contact with her mother daily since she […]
Memphis may end record homicide streak this year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a little more than a week to go before a new year starts, Memphis may be on track to end 2022 with fewer murders and homicides than the year before, after the city set records the previous two years. According to data from Memphis Police: As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. […]
MPD confirms weather-related death in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died due to the arctic blast which hit the Mid-South on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers received a call around 8 a.m. about a man down. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene,...
No foul play in death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr is not considered suspicious, police said Friday. According to the Memphis Police Department, Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, died Thursday. He was 22. Police did not say his cause of death, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
A Facebook friendly Christmas miracle in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for kind neighbors and the power of Facebook. Caitlyn Gillilan and Clayton Smith just bought their first home together, but under somber circumstances, because Gillilan’s grandmother is sick. “Well, she has bells palsy and that really affects her health,” Gillilan said....
‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
2 men wanted after stolen car found crashed in Whitehaven, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after crashing a stolen vehicle in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police. On Dec. 23, at approximately 9:15 a.m., MPD officers responded to a motor vehicle theft. A black 2012 Kia Forte sedan was stolen from the 4600 block of Forest...
Orange Mound gets an official shoe to help fight homelessness
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we prepare for frigid cold, our homeless population is one of the top concerns. Though warming centers open for those who need it, Memphis non-profits JUICE Orange Mound and SoGiv are working towards a more permanent solution. Where there is pride, there is growth. Orange...
Pipes at Bartlett Kroger burst on Christmas Eve
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bartlett Kroger located at 7615 US-70 was flooded with water after pipes in the store bursted due to harsh weather and low temperatures. The Bartlett Fire Department responded to the incident Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3:43 p.m. According to MLGW, the recent inclement weather has...
Fake testing left South Memphis’ water vulnerable to toxins
As an environmental consultant, DiAne Gordon’s job was to collect samples from a treatment basin that stored water after it was used to wash out concrete mixtures from trucks. The samples were then to be sent to a lab and tested, analyzed for toxins in wastewater from her clients, mostly Mid-South concrete companies, including many located near Black, low-wealth communities.
The P&H Café, a beloved Memphis dive bar, shut down during the pandemic | Why it was important and how it could come back
"Black, White, poor, rich, gay, straight, they all came to the P&H, and it all worked. I mean, everybody felt at home,” said bar's former grand dame Wanda Wilson. Through the front doors of P&H on Madison Avenue in midtown Memphis, you walk into a smoky haze. Music is playing, or maybe someone is belting out Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’ on a karaoke mic, or the laughter fills the room as comedians begin a show. Sit down. Order a drink. Look around at the weird, amazing, and captivating artwork– caricatures, photos, or graffiti on the wall. Before you leave, you’ve made new friends, know they’ll remember you when you return, and have learned a piece of Memphis history you can’t get by touring Graceland.
