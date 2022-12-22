"Black, White, poor, rich, gay, straight, they all came to the P&H, and it all worked. I mean, everybody felt at home,” said bar's former grand dame Wanda Wilson. Through the front doors of P&H on Madison Avenue in midtown Memphis, you walk into a smoky haze. Music is playing, or maybe someone is belting out Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’ on a karaoke mic, or the laughter fills the room as comedians begin a show. Sit down. Order a drink. Look around at the weird, amazing, and captivating artwork– caricatures, photos, or graffiti on the wall. Before you leave, you’ve made new friends, know they’ll remember you when you return, and have learned a piece of Memphis history you can’t get by touring Graceland.

