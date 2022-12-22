ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Wednesday Night Forecast: Arctic air arrives tomorrow

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RbuM_0jqlV95a00

A HARD FREEZE WARNING IS OUT FOR ALL OF EAST EXAS THROUGH 9 AM SATURDAY

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and cool. Low: 40. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few flurries are possible but no accumulation and no road hazards are expected. The arctic front will move into our northern areas tomorrow morning and arrive for Deep East Texas in the afternoon. Chance of snow: 10%. High: 48. Winds: W 20-25 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very cold throughout the day. Wind chills will range from 0 to 10 below zero in the morning. Low: 11. High: 25. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 18. High: 34. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly sunny skies and chilly. Low: 20. High: 41. Winds: W 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 27. High: 48. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon temps back into the 50s. Low: 29. High: 50. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Low: 40. High: 57. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Wednesday Midday Forecast: Temperatures start dropping tomorrow

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-40s. Wind: S 5-10 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A 10% chance of flurries north and showers south. No impacts expected. Highs in the low-to-mid […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Monday Midday Forecast: Chilly to start week, warmer by Wednesday

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers in northern areas. Mostly sunny with no chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-40s north to mid-50s south. Wind: W 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows in the low-20s. Wind: N 10 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny […]
KETK / FOX51 News

San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Thursday Midday Forecast: The Arctic blast arrives today

THIS AFTERNOON: An Arctic cold front moves in from NW to SE through 2 PM, dropping the temperatures way down with it. Afternoon temperatures in the 20s. Wind: W 20-25 mph. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph behind the cold front. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows in the upper-single digits to low-10s. […]
PBS NewsHour

An arctic blast could snowball into a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means

NEW YORK (AP) — An arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, heavy snow and intense wind across much of the U.S. this week — just in time for the holidays. The weather system, which may build into a “bomb cyclone,” is expected to move east in the days leading up to Christmas, disrupting travel and causing hazardous winter conditions. Where is this winter weather coming from, and what’s in store for the coming days?
MARYLAND STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Two juveniles dead, driver injured after Trinity crash

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead. According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their […]
TRINITY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy