doniphanherald.com
Body of missing Omaha woman found in Kansas, death ruled homicide
OMAHA -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body found in Kansas earlier this week is that of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. The cause of death has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office said Allen’s death has been ruled a homicide. Allen, 43, had last been seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.
Body confirmed to be missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nebraska law enforcement has confirmed the body found this week south of Topeka was an alleged kidnapping victim from Omaha. Cari Allen’s body was found Wednesday night near 57th and Burlingame, after a tip was reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. On Friday, law enforcement said she was […]
KETV.com
Douglas County Deputies searching for missing woman
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Deputies say Monica Helm, 55, was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m. in the area around her home near 93rd and Redick Ave. The sheriff's office says Helm was known to drive a gray 2009 Hyundai Sonata with Nebraska...
WIBW
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Body found near Topeka identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The body found Wednesday during the investigation into Allen's disappearance is hers, DCSO announced Friday.
Sioux City Journal
Officials find body while searching Kansas location for missing Omaha woman
A dead body was found Wednesday in Kansas by law enforcement officers searching for missing Omaha woman Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Local law enforcement officers in Topeka, Kansas, discovered the body, which has yet to be positively identified. They were searching a Topeka location at the request of the sheriff’s office, according to a press release.
BREAKING: Body found at location of interest in connection to Cari Allen search
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and the Topeka Police Department went to the area and discovered a dead human body.
KETV.com
No bond set for man who fled state, accused of killing Omaha woman
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A Douglas County court set no bond for the man accused of shooting and killing an Omaha woman in November. Police said 18-year-old Keanu Louis went to Seattle after Daetiauna Kellogg's death near 49th and Miami streets. Investigators found Louis and brought him back to...
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
Lincoln Police make arrest in homicide of a 38-year-old man
The Lincoln Police Department made an arrest, on Saturday, in connection to the homicide that happened in Lincoln Friday morning near south 20th and Washington Streets.
Carter Lake woman arrested in Red Oak for Possession with Intent to Deliver and other charges
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested a Carter Lake woman on Sunday on drug charges. Pamela Christine Hoselton, 60, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Pills, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. Officers seized over 50 grams of Methamphetamine, Prescription Pills, Cash, and Drug Paraphernalia.
WOWT
Friday Dec. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4th pediatric death among 5 dead
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
News Channel Nebraska
Teens arrested for alleged robbery in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four out of five teens were arrested for an alleged robbery in Lincoln Thursday. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to a residence in the area of Blue Flame Road and Torchlight Lane for a weapons offense. Officers with LPD said they had spoke...
KETV.com
South Omaha advocates say response to PACE investigation is 'unfair'
OMAHA, Neb. — People in South Omaha are defending the reputation of PACE, the nonprofit organization whose building was searched in an ongoing FBIinvestigation. Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer says the community engagement group "may have been used for criminal activity." Advocates say the weight of his words, and the response from the mayor, have been unfair toward the local Latino community.
klkntv.com
Teens hijacked vehicle after victim asked if they wanted a ride, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman lost her vehicle Wednesday after offering teens a ride in a north Lincoln neighborhood, police say. Before noon, a 20-year-old woman and her friend were delivering food near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway when they saw three teenage boys walking in the cold.
klkntv.com
38-year-old Lincoln man dies after Friday morning shooting, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are now searching for the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting early Friday morning. Officers were called to the area near 20th and Washington Streets around 12:30 a.m. on a disturbance call. Callers had reported hearing gunshots in the area, according to Police...
klin.com
LPD Investigating Homicide Near 20th And Washington
Lincoln Police are investigating the city’s 11th homicide of the year. Police Chief Teresa Ewins says officers were called to the area of 20th and Washington around 12:30 Friday morning. “There was a report of shots fired. They found a victim, a 38 year old male, with gunshot wounds,”...
Sioux City Journal
Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for killing Bellevue teen
A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in the 2020 shooting death of a Bellevue teen during a robbery. Rashaun J. Faison, 23, originally was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, on Oct. 12, 2020. He also was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
iheart.com
Man dies after being shot, crashes vehicle in Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 38 year old man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 12:30 Friday morning, officers were called to the area of South 20th and Washington Street for a disturbance. Police say the caller to 911 reported hearing gunshots and possibly a car crash. LPD says arriving officers located an SUV that had been involved in a crash and the driver suffering from gunshot wounds.
