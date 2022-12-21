Read full article on original website
TravelPulse
Cancun Airport Leads to Amazing Beach Destinations This Winter
We are getting closer to the end of the year and the last months look promising regarding the upcoming winter break. As usual, many locals get out of town but at the same time, international tourism makes its way into this idyllic destination. If you are looking for something a little different but still close to Cancun, check out these beach destinations.
disneytips.com
Don’t Fall for This Scam Found Inside Your Disney Hotel Room
The Walt Disney World Resort provides Guests visiting from around the world a much-needed escape from the negativity of the real world. And while staying at a Disney Resort hotel does help to keep all of the magic nicely inside the Disney bubble, there are, unfortunately, still ways that reality can make its way in.
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
The Pacific ls a Picture-Perfect Hotel in the Best Little Beach Town on the Central Coast
When most people head up and down the central coast of California, they’re looking for something that might not exist: the perfect beach town. Living in a major hub like Los Angeles or San Francisco is great, but for most Californians, the chance to get outside the city and reconnect with nature is always just a few hours away. The problem is that while there are secluded beach towns aplenty, few of them have the right mix of small-town feel, great dining options and an actually affordable — but still cute — boutique hotel.
TravelPulse
Now Open: The New Riu Palace Kulkulkan Hotel
Riu Palace Kulkulkan Hotel is now open. The property is in a prime location, nestled in the Cancun Hotel Zone. The oceanfront resort offers a sophisticated and relaxing atmosphere as well as RIU's signature All-Inclusive service. There are new and upgraded features for guests at the hotel as well. These...
TravelPulse
How to Celebrate the Holidays When Your Travel Plans Go Awry
Chances are, if you’ve been planning to travel this winter holiday, you’ve been impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, which is affecting millions of people across the northern part of the continental United States. So what do you do if the worst happens: your flight is canceled, the roads...
2 New England towns among the 10 most beautiful in the US, The Travel says
One town in New England is being named the most beautiful in the country. Another town in New England follows closely behind. The Travel compiled a list of the “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The U.S. As Of 2022.” The travel website looked to highlight beautiful small towns in the country that some might miss when traveling.
disneytips.com
First Look at the Pirate Rooms’ Replacement at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Staying right in the middle of the magic at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel is the ultimate way to immerse yourself in evening more theming and detailed storytelling during your vacation. While every Disney Resort comes with its own theme and backstory, some hotels take the level of immersion...
TravelPulse
SIXT USA Offering 30 Percent Off Car Rentals for Holidays
To celebrate the holiday season, car rental company SIXT USA is offering 30 percent off bookings made before the end of January. As part of the deal, travelers must make their reservations on or before January 31, 2023, for a rental that begins on or before March 31, 2023, with a rental length of 1-27 days.
disneytips.com
Disney Offers 30% Hotel Discount on Resort Stays For a Limited Time
For a brief time in the upcoming year, select Disney Guests can take advantage of a discount of up to 30% on select premium rooms at a Disney Resort Hotel subject to availability. What’s more, Resort Guests are eligible to create vacation packages under their reservations to add things like theme park admission.
TravelPulse
Winter Weather Plays Havoc With Holiday Air Travel Plans
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, and Quebec last night ahead of major winter storms. The cancellations add to a series of disruptions that have thrown the holiday travel plans of thousands of Canadians into chaos. "The prolonged and extreme weather events that continue to impact multiple...
travelnoire.com
New Sustainable Hotel Opening: Cayo Levantado Resort in Dominican Republic
A new sustainable hotel will open on the Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic. With the growing demand for slower, more sustainable travel, this opening announcement has aligned the Caribbean as one of the go-to destinations for sustainable travel. Summer looks to be an exciting time for travelers heading island-side...
The Newly Renovated ME Cabo Offers a Quintessentially Los Cabos Stay
Located on the southernmost tip of the Baja California peninsula, Los Cabos is widely considered one of Mexico’s premiere tourist destinations. Once a sleepy fishing village, it has since evolved into a vibe-y, good-time place (emphasis on good-time) where luxury properties, and celebrities, abound. Which is why it’s not...
This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht
The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
disneyfoodblog.com
Sign Up Now for La Cava del Tequila’s Exclusive Tasting Event in EPCOT!
Well, it snuck up on us, but the end of the year will be here SOON!. Some of you will be saying goodbye to 2022 in Disney World — we’ve already seen both Magic Kingdom AND EPCOT run out of Park Pass Reservations for December 31st. But if you happen to have that reservation for EPCOT, there’s a New Year’s Eve event you need to know about!
TravelPulse
Nexion Canada Named Canada Account Of The Year By Celebrity
Nexion Canada was named ‘Canada Account of the Year’ by Celebrity Cruises as the “relaxed luxury” cruise brand recognized its top performing North American travel partners for the year based on “overall business growth, continuous partnership support and innovative marketing efforts driving increased consumer awareness.”
A Week on an Ibizan Private Island
A five-minute boat ride off the northeastern flank of Ibiza in the Mediterranean, the private island of Tagomago combines convenience and exclusivity in a 148-acre spit of land. The sumptuous getaway is now offered for buyouts via Mandarin Oriental’s Exclusive Homes Collection, which imports the hotelier’s exceptional service to standout private properties around the world. This lavish seven-night package for Robb Report readers includes a private-jet transfer between London and Ibiza for up to six people, as well as a three-night luxury-yacht charter with a Mandarin Oriental chef shipped in to helm the galley one evening. The island, where you’ll spend four...
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Announces Destinations for Early 2024 Itineraries
Disney Cruise Line has announced the destinations for early 2024 itineraries, which will be available to book beginning December 15, 2022. Sailings will depart from Port Canaveral and Miami in Florida, as well as Texas, Louisiana, and California. From Southern Florida. The Disney Dream will begin in early 2024 with...
A Buyout at an Italian Monastery Turned Hotel
Texan Bianca Sharma was on vacation with her sons on Italy’s Amalfi Coast when she spotted a former monastery and convent from the 17th century that lay abandoned. It took 10 years for that smitten entrepreneur to restore the site into an exceptional clifftop hotel and grounds, the aptly named Monastero Santa Rosa Hotel & Spa, where each of the 20 rooms and suites has a view of the sea. Sharma is offering Robb Report readers an exclusive three-night buyout package, including all meals from her Michelin-star kitchen and full access to her 3,000-plus-bottle wine cellar, plus unlimited treatments in the...
TravelPulse
Carnival Cruise Line Kicks off 2023 With Times Square and Fleetwide Celebrations
Carnival Cruise Line will usher in the New Year with both land and sea celebrations. Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy will light the famous New Year’s Eve Ball in New York’s Times Square and nearly 100,000 guests will welcome in the New Year at sea. Carnival will...
