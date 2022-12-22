ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

'Flash Freeze,' Wind Chill Warnings Issued For Parts Of Maryland On Winter Solstice

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPRJB_0jqlUZoc00

Winter is here in more ways than one.

Maryland is bracing for wicked weather in the coming days as a storm front is expected to dump rain, snow, and ice throughout the region that could hit parts of the state as soon as Wednesday night, marking the winter solstice and start of winter.

According to officials, the storm, which began bringing wintry weather to parts of the US beginning on Monday, Dec. 19, is expected to continue moving east, entering Maryland on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Officials say that Thursday morning is expected to start with rain before the temperatures plummet on Thursday night, early on Friday, Dec. 23, leading to the potential of ice building up on roadways.

Strong winds are expected to follow the dip in temperatures across Maryland that could bring down power lines or fallen trees throughout the region.

A Flood Watch is also being put in place for parts of the state along the I-95 corridor in advance of the storm through Friday, Dec.

The dangerously cold wind chills will be possible Friday morning through Saturday evening.

National Weather Service

“(There is a) snow, ice, and flooding rain threat early Thursday morning through Thursday evening,” according to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management. “Rapidly falling temperatures could result in a ‘flash freeze’ Friday and dangerously cold wind chill midday Friday through Saturday (Dec. 24) night.”

A Wind Chill Watch is also in effect for parts of Western and Northern Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) caution that with tens of thousands of holiday travelers expecting to hit the roads in Maryland, travelers should exercise extra caution.

“This is a busy week for holiday travelers and we’re asking them to be extra cautious as they make their way to see friends and loved ones,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said.

“While we are expecting rain for much of the state, there is a potential for icy conditions in the higher mountain elevations,” he continued. “So, we encourage folks with travel plans heading west to be extremely careful and, if possible, delay their trips a few hours.”

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Arctic temperatures, strong wind gusts continue into Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- This bitter, brutal, bone-chilling cold front continues through Christmas weekend.We remain on Weather Alert as a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through Saturday morning in the Baltimore area. Garrett and Allegany counties have a High Wind Warning through Saturday morning as well with peak wind gusts reaching near 50 mph.By Saturday afternoon, actual temps in Central Maryland will be in the 20s but it will only feel like the single digits and low teens.Temps dip back into the low teens on Christmas morning. Expect plenty of sunshine but highs will again remain in the low to mid-20s through...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A frigid Christmas Day

BALTIMORE -- Merry Christmas to all and cheers to the last candle of Hanukkah being lit tonight. The Menorah fully glowing will be a sight to see. The weather certainly was more comfortable on Sunday than it was during the previous two days. Although it is still cold outside, the brutal wind chill of Friday and yesterday is in the rearview mirror. This afternoon, it was even possible to feel the warmth of the sun.Throughout the evening the thermometer will gradually drop from the near 30 degrees it reached at mid-afternoon to an overnight low of 16 degrees, which is a few...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

WINTER WEATHER ALERT| Bitter cold holiday temperatures for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. December 23 — (Updated December 23, 11:35 p.m.) Maryland deals with bitter cold temperatures this holiday weekend. Friday night will be one of the coldest nights since 2019. Temperatures will fall to the single digits and low teens. All of the area is...
MARYLAND STATE
WDTV

LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm hits NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A winter storm will bring snow and deadly cold temperatures to north central West Virginia starting Friday morning. This story will be updated throughout the day. Check WV 511 for the latest road conditions. 11 a.m. WV 511 says southbound I-79 is closed near mile marker...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Boston

Timeline: How the holiday storm will progress in Mass.

The worst of the storm, including torrential rain, will occur Thursday night into Friday. As Massachusetts buckles down for a windy, rainy holiday season storm, meteorologists have released a helpful timeline so residents can prepare accordingly. According to the National Weather Service’s Boston office, light to moderate rain will give...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Days as wintry weather, rain move into Maryland

Clouds will increase tonight across the area with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Rain will begin spreading northward across the area during the early morning hours on Thursday. It will be cold enough for some wintry weather over Western Maryland. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Garrett & Allegany Co. for the potential of significant snow and ice accumulations through Thursday afternoon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY extends east of there for Washington and Frederick Co. for the possibility of lighter ice accumulations that could lead to some slick spots early in the morning. A FLOOD WATCH is in...
MARYLAND STATE
WGAL

Winter storm systems to dump wintry mix, rain on south-central Pa.

The next several days will deliver a lot of wintry weather. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has designated two days as Impact Days and one day as an Alert Day:. An Impact Day is a day that features weather that will likely disrupt your normal daily schedule or routine. An Alert Day is a day that features the threat of extreme, severe, and possibly life-threatening weather.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
436K+
Followers
62K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy