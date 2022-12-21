ZANESVILLE, oh – While many of us enjoy the holidays with our families, others are hard at work to help keep us safe as we celebrate. First responders, like the Zanesville Fire Department, spend their Christmas’ a little different than most. While they continue to work to keep us safe, they still celebrate Christmas on the job. Zanesville fire fighter, Brock Williams, says every Christmas each shift has breakfast, lunch, and Christmas dinner together. Their Christmas dinner includes a ham, many sides, and plenty of desserts.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO