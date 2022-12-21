Read full article on original website
WHIZ
JESSIE HOPE THRESS
Jessie Hope Thress, 88, died Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022 at the Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark following a sudden illness. She was born February 12, 1934 in Fairview, OK, the daughter of William Roy Reed and Maudie L. Ryerson Reed. A longtime resident of Zanesville, Jessie was a member...
WHIZ
Rebeccca “Beckie” Foster
Beckie Foster, age 69, of Zanesville, passed away in a fire on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Zanesville. She was born Thursday, April 30, 1953 in Zanesville, the daughter Paul Moran and Clara Simpson and step-father, Benjamin Simpson. Beckie is survived by two daughters, Amy (Dave) Graves and Molly Brandfass;...
WHIZ
Harold L. Barnhart Sr. “Barney”
Harold L. Barnhart Sr. “Barney”, 73, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2022 at his residence. Barney was born in Greasy Ridge, OH, Lawrence Co. to the late John N. Barnhart and Dorothy J. Butler Barnhart. Barney retired as a machinist from the Lear Corporation. He loved watching sports, especially his Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. He also loved his animals. Barney was also a member of the Rolling Plains Church.
WHIZ
James “Jim” R. Shawger
James “Jim” R. Shawger, 66 of Nashport, passed away 3:01 PM, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. He was born Saturday, March 31, 1956, in Zanesville, the son of Dick Shawger and June (Collopy) Shawger. He was married to love of this life for over 45 years, Marge (Durant) Shawger who survives. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
WHIZ
Rosecrans Hosts 30th Annual Christmas on the Hill Event
For 30 years, the Rosecrans High School boys and girls basketball teams, along with the cheerleaders, open their hearts for kids in need. On December 24th, Rosecrans hosted their 30th annual Christmas on the Hill event to give presents to children in need. This year, Rosecrans students met with over 125 kids to provide Christmas gifts. The Rosecrans basketball coach, Todd Rock, said a lot of his former players and cheerleaders donate money to make the Christmas on the Hill event possible.
WHIZ
12 DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS GIVES AWAY FINAL PRIZE
ZANESVILLE, OH- The annual event came to a close today after 12 days of prizes. Each day had a different prize, including gift certificates or a round of golf for 2. There where multiple winners throughout the raffle until the final day. Only one lucky resident won the top prize of $1,500 cash sponsored by Genesis Health Care System.
WHIZ
Postponed Basketball Games 12/23
Postponed to a later TBD date. Will be made up on January 3rd. Will be made up on January 21st. Postponed to a later TBD date. Game is canceled will not be made up. Game is canceled and will not be made up.
WHIZ
Fire Fighters Working on Christmas to Keep Us Safe
ZANESVILLE, oh – While many of us enjoy the holidays with our families, others are hard at work to help keep us safe as we celebrate. First responders, like the Zanesville Fire Department, spend their Christmas’ a little different than most. While they continue to work to keep us safe, they still celebrate Christmas on the job. Zanesville fire fighter, Brock Williams, says every Christmas each shift has breakfast, lunch, and Christmas dinner together. Their Christmas dinner includes a ham, many sides, and plenty of desserts.
WHIZ
Zanesville Fire Department Provides Alternative Heating Safety Tips
With the winter weather and freezing temperatures settling in for the season, many homes are bringing out their alternative heat sources. While alternative heating can be helpful, it’s important to use them correctly and safely. Some common sources of heat are kerosene heaters and space heaters. When using a kerosene heater, it’s possible for carbon monoxide to be released, so it’s important to have CO detectors in the house and to have proper ventilation to avoid excessive and dangerous levels of CO buildup.
