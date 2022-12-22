ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow developing Sunday night into Monday morning, making roads slippery in Chicago area

CHICAGO - Snow will develop on Sunday night and continue into Monday morning in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service said that even though snowfall amounts will be minor, the cold pavement could result in unusually hazardous travel. The NWS said drivers should plan on taking extra time for their commutes on Monday morning. Temperatures overnight will be in the 8° to 15° range.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

NWS warns of ‘unusually hazardous travel conditions’ for morning commute due to expected snow in Chicago area

The National Weather Service says that light snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday and cause slippery travel conditions for the morning commute in northern Illinois. A special weather statement and hazardous weather outlook were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Sunday afternoon. The alerts cover all of...
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Tracking Monday snow showers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A quick moving weather system will slide through central Illinois this morning, bringing the potential for light snow accumulations. While a lot of snow is not expected, drivers are reminded that it only takes a half inch or so to make things very slick on the roadways. Snow showers that begin this morning will continue into the early afternoon before tapering off. Temperatures will warm into the mid 20s this afternoon. Lows tonight then fall back to the single digits.
ILLINOIS STATE
KOMU

Forecast: A happy Christmas holiday as temps warm, but we have another snow chance Monday

Warmer weather is the trend in our 8-day forecast, but we are so cold that snow is still possible with our next surge of moisture. Christmas Eve will be very cold and any melting from earlier in the day will re-freeze on roads creating slick conditions. A lighter west wind is still creating brisk conditions with wind chills near, or below zero. Under clear skies, lows will fall to near 3 degrees tonight.
MISSOURI STATE
WGNtv.com

Deep freeze slowly exiting Chicago area this Christmas

A cold, but dry Christmas as the Chicago area slowly exits the “Deep Freeze.”. A wind chill advisory continues through late Sunday morning. A frigid start to Christmas Day with daybreak temps around zero. Wind chills to minus 20. Sunny with highs 12-17 degrees. West winds 10-15 mph. Clouds...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Long Will Bitter Cold Temperatures Last?

With a winter storm that brought snow and gusty winds alongside a spell of dangerously cold temperatures, many residents are wondering when the brutal cold may let up. While the Chicago area is likely to see significant changes in weather within the next week, Christmas Eve and Christmas will still be brutally cold.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills, blowing snow

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning through most of the Chicago area, as dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds, and blowing snow will persist overnight.A blizzard warning also remains in effect through Saturday morning for La Porte County and Porter County in northwest Indiana.Our Arctic blast continues tonight with lows below zero areawide and wind chills as cold as -30°.  Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. Winds will be gusty, so drifting and blowing snow will be possible through Saturday.Highs on Saturday...
CHICAGO, IL
