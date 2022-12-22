Read full article on original website
Snow Monday Could Make for ‘Unusually Hazardous' Travel Conditions: NWS
More snow was expected to arrive in the Chicago area Monday morning, bringing the potential for some light accumulation before ushering in a major warm-up that will mark a dramatic shift in temperatures. But this particular round of snow could bring some "unusually hazardous" travel conditions. Monday's snow is expected...
fox32chicago.com
Snow developing Sunday night into Monday morning, making roads slippery in Chicago area
CHICAGO - Snow will develop on Sunday night and continue into Monday morning in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service said that even though snowfall amounts will be minor, the cold pavement could result in unusually hazardous travel. The NWS said drivers should plan on taking extra time for their commutes on Monday morning. Temperatures overnight will be in the 8° to 15° range.
NWS warns of ‘unusually hazardous travel conditions’ for morning commute due to expected snow in Chicago area
The National Weather Service says that light snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday and cause slippery travel conditions for the morning commute in northern Illinois. A special weather statement and hazardous weather outlook were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Sunday afternoon. The alerts cover all of...
25newsnow.com
Tracking Monday snow showers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A quick moving weather system will slide through central Illinois this morning, bringing the potential for light snow accumulations. While a lot of snow is not expected, drivers are reminded that it only takes a half inch or so to make things very slick on the roadways. Snow showers that begin this morning will continue into the early afternoon before tapering off. Temperatures will warm into the mid 20s this afternoon. Lows tonight then fall back to the single digits.
KOMU
Forecast: A happy Christmas holiday as temps warm, but we have another snow chance Monday
Warmer weather is the trend in our 8-day forecast, but we are so cold that snow is still possible with our next surge of moisture. Christmas Eve will be very cold and any melting from earlier in the day will re-freeze on roads creating slick conditions. A lighter west wind is still creating brisk conditions with wind chills near, or below zero. Under clear skies, lows will fall to near 3 degrees tonight.
Extreme Cold, Travel Chaos Continue Due to Historic Winter Storm
The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see cancelled flights and dangerous roads. The massive storm has...
WGNtv.com
Deep freeze slowly exiting Chicago area this Christmas
A cold, but dry Christmas as the Chicago area slowly exits the “Deep Freeze.”. A wind chill advisory continues through late Sunday morning. A frigid start to Christmas Day with daybreak temps around zero. Wind chills to minus 20. Sunny with highs 12-17 degrees. West winds 10-15 mph. Clouds...
Chicago's Christmas Eve Forecast Shows More Frigid Temperatures, Easing Winds
Friday saw below-zero temperatures and ferocious winds across the Chicago area, and while things aren’t going to warm up much on Saturday, there will be slight improvements that portend much bigger changes to come. A winter storm warning will remain in effect until noon for counties in northwest Indiana,...
Burst pipes, power outages: Great Lakes region recovers as winter storm rolls on
CHICAGO (CN) — The upper Midwest woke to subzero temperatures Friday morning, and all the troubles that come with them. Across the region, multiple towns and cities reported power outages, frozen pipes and perilous travel conditions. “This is a tough one,” Wisconsin Assistant State Climatologist Ed Hopkins said in...
How Long Will Bitter Cold Temperatures Last?
With a winter storm that brought snow and gusty winds alongside a spell of dangerously cold temperatures, many residents are wondering when the brutal cold may let up. While the Chicago area is likely to see significant changes in weather within the next week, Christmas Eve and Christmas will still be brutally cold.
ComEd warns Chicago area residents about potential rolling blackouts during extreme cold
ComEd is asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity and warned that rolling power outages are possible in the Chicago area as the bitter cold continues. “As our communities continue to experience bitter cold, safety remains our top priority,” Commonwealth Edison said in a statement on social media Saturday afternoon.
Friday Marks Chicago's Coldest December High Temperature in Nearly 40 Years
Chicago’s high temperature on Friday failed to reach zero degrees Fahrenheit, and as a result the city saw its coldest December high temperature in nearly 40 years. According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature recorded at O’Hare International Airport was minus-1 degree Fahrenheit. The failure to...
These Are the 13 Most Important Things to Have in Your Car if You Have to Be Out in This Winter Storm
Winter has arrived, and it's bellowing out its presence with a severe storm that is set to sweep across the Chicago area. In the face of the severe weather, Illinois State Police have stressed that drivers should minimize non-essential travel unless it is "absolutely necessary." Forecasters predict "white out" conditions,...
Central Illinois Proud
Christmas Clipper: Another Storm to Bring More Snow to Central Illinois Christmas Night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night. Key Takeaways. Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during...
When Will the Winter Storm Be at Its Worst in Chicago Area?
Editor's Note: Friday is expected to be the coldest, most 'brutal' day of the storm, with wind chills of -35. For the latest on the storm, here's our live blog. Our original story continues below. The winter storm has made its way into the Chicago area but the worst is...
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Storm Update: Snowfall Ends, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow & Dangerous Wind Chills Continue
Metamora – 3.0″. While the snow has ended the impacts from this winter storm are still ongoing. Winds are expected to gust between 30 and 40 mph from the west-northwest Thursday night and increase to 40-50 mph from the west Friday. This is likely to result in areas of blowing snow and whiteout conditions.
Here's How Low Wind Chills Will Plunge Overnight in the Chicago Area
Thursday started out with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, but it will be several days before the Chicago area will see readings like that again, as dangerously-low wind chills are in the forecast in the coming hours. While the snow associated with Thursday’s winter storm is expected to diminish...
Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills, blowing snow
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning through most of the Chicago area, as dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds, and blowing snow will persist overnight.A blizzard warning also remains in effect through Saturday morning for La Porte County and Porter County in northwest Indiana.Our Arctic blast continues tonight with lows below zero areawide and wind chills as cold as -30°. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. Winds will be gusty, so drifting and blowing snow will be possible through Saturday.Highs on Saturday...
It Could Feel 90 Degrees Warmer in a Matter of Days in Chicago Area
While the Chicago area is experiencing one of the coldest December days in decades, there's some warmer news ahead. According to early predictions, a major warm up could lead to a nearly 90-degree difference by this time next week. "After barbaric winter weather thru Monday, the weather pattern will flip...
I-94 Sees 2 Accidents 5 Minutes Apart Early Sunday Morning — 1 in Northbrook, 1 in Chicago
Two accidents were reported on Interstate 94 about five minutes apart early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. About 1:10 a.m., a state police squad car struck a driver who was out of his vehicle while trying to control traffic after an accident on I-94. State troopers responded to...
