Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
KFYR-TV
Transmission issues left hundreds without power across several cities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Transmission issues left the entire town of New Salem and Judson without power Sunday afternoon. At one point, more than 800 customers were in the dark in Morton, Mountrail and Williams County. Crews from several companies are working to restore remaining outages. Check with your provider...
keyzradio.com
The Coldest Days In Williston North Dakota’s History
Winter officially started on Wednesday, and it has been a brutal few days leading up to the winter solstice. We have all been shoveling endlessly, and keep adding layers because of all the artic air blowing through the region. We all that we have gone through so far, you might be wondering if we have set any record lows so far. As of today, it appears not. So, it's time to look go over all the records and look at the coldest days for Williston.
KFYR-TV
2022: A big year for unmanned aerial systems in North Dakota
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Unmanned aerial systems are becoming more common throughout North Dakota thanks to statewide interest and support. Efforts to allow pilots to fly them beyond their visual line of sight continues to create new possibilities for these machines. From captivating the audience at the Babe Ruth World...
wdayradionow.com
Williston Principal resigns after being placed on leave
(Williston, ND) -- A Williston elementary principal is resigning after being placed on leave. Robert Smith submitted his voluntary resignation to the Williston Basin School District this week. He was placed on paid administrative leave in October, and an investigation found he had violated federal special education laws, state laws, and school policies.
keyzradio.com
Some Notable Williston Businesses That Closed In 2022
There is no doubt that times have been tough for all businesses in the Mon-Dak region. Fuel prices, shipping challenges, tighter budgets and more have things tough. Throw in the pandemic, higher rent, and hiring issues, and things are even tougher. Sadly, several businesses have shut their doors for good...
KFYR-TV
Savage, Montana boy honored at Capitol for youth hunting contest
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Ten young Montana hunters were honored at the Capitol in Helena this week as part of Governor Greg Gianforte’s youth hunting story contest. One of those winners was 15-year-old Jaeger Tombre of Savage. In his essay, he described the pressure, patience, and work ethic needed to bring home his 9-point mule deer on the last day of the season.
Basin Electric plans to build largest single-site generation
This project was put into motion because load forecasts show co-ops in the Bakken region will require more electricity by the year 2025.
Crash, spill, and fire in Watford City
This happened while leaving the Kellogg Ranch Federal 2-32H1, a Continental Resources well site near Watford City.
KFYR-TV
Multiple crashes reported in Dunn County, sheriff’s office asking public to stay off the roads
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to a spokesperson with the Dunn County sheriff’s office, there are multiple crashes with injuries west of Killdeer. Sheriff Gary Kuhn said there’s zero visibility from blowing snow. Deputies are turning vehicles around because of dangerous road conditions. The spokesperson asked everyone to...
kfgo.com
New details in Williams County, ND murder
FARGO (KFGO) – A man accused of killing a woman in Williams County, N.D. has been charged with the murder of his wife. Jacob Long, 34, was arrested a day and a half after witnesses identified him as the man who killed 30-year-old Megan Lindquist outside a home several miles east of Buford.
KFYR-TV
Suspect and victim identified in Williston attempted murder-suicide case
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department has released the names of the people involved in an attempted murder-suicide Tuesday night. Officers say 48-year-old John Fuhrmann shot his wife, 59-year-old Jodee Fuhrmann in the head following a verbal argument. John was found by police with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
One dead after attempted murder-suicide involving a husband and wife in Williston
UPDATE: Dec. 22, 12:09 p.m. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department has released new details regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the night of December 20th involving a husband and wife. According to Williston Police, the victim of the incident has been identified as 59-year-old Jodee Fuhrmann. Who officers found with a […]
Basketball: Tioga Lady Pirates are off to a hot start in the 2022 season
This year Tioga is led by five juniors but they say you'd never know it by how they play.
