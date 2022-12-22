Read full article on original website
Related
westernslopenow.com
Progress update on the Grand Junction LDS Temple
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— The Grand Junction Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is still under construction, but it’s making progress. Some steel beams can now be seen above the fence line. The church announced that they would build a temple in Grand Junction back in April of last year, it broke ground one year later at horizon and 12th.
Raised Rent Worries Grand Junction Seniors
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— Some Grand Junction seniors are pinching pennies and stretching their fixed incomes as landlords raise rents higher and higher. A local manufactured home community inflicted one painful increase this last year and announced a new one for January. The owner held a packed community meeting where residents protested the increases on […]
KJCT8
This might be the biggest miniature Christmas Village in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction local Dalene Brueggeman has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for 20 years, and it all comes together to make quite the display of holiday magic. Dalene says her obsession with the small decorative buildings started when her mom gave her...
KJCT8
Multi-day snowfall events this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout our Christmas Day, conditions have stayed dry throughout most of the state. Some areas in the high country and along the Continental Divide had light snow showers, which will continue to become scattered throughout the day. Cloud cover becomes dispersed throughout the Western Slope leading to partly cloudy and sunny skies. We will have a brief clearing during the overnight hours before overcast skies start settling in. Temperatures tonight for Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez will stay settled in the lower 20s.
nbc11news.com
Cancelled flights for days in Seattle, only minor delays in Colorado
Dalene Brueggeman, a Grand Junction resident, has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for over 20 years. Four years ago a woman went missing in Grand Junction, this year we found answers and justice for Sylvia Frenz and her loved ones. A Christmas miracle in North Carolina for...
nbc11news.com
Winter storm kills 17 across country, 4 in Colorado
Dalene Brueggeman, a Grand Junction resident, has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for over 20 years. Four years ago a woman went missing in Grand Junction, this year we found answers and justice for Sylvia Frenz and her loved ones. A Christmas miracle in North Carolina for...
KJCT8
KJCT 1220 MESA CO HOMELESS
Wyoming's population is small, and its Jewish population even smaller. Here's how their close-knit communities celebrate the holidays. A recent sampling of lab-grown meatballs said they were "savory and full of flavor, albeit a bit smaller than your average meatball." Avoid fraud buying pets during the holiday season. Updated: 13...
KJCT8
An unseasonable warm Christmas Day
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Across the country, many are staying dry. Still, off to the Northeast, states like New York, Vermont, and Delaware are getting heavy snowfall and precipitation along with gusty winds that keep wind chill values below zero. For most of us across the Western Slope, temperatures stayed seasonably warm, with Grand Junction and Montrose in the lower 40s to upper 30s. In Delta and Cortez, temperatures stayed warmer, reaching the mid to upper 40s. However, dry conditions persisted throughout the day, and many sat under partly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens for most locations, and sky conditions will remain unchanged.
KJCT8
Warm Christmas ahead along with warmer temperatures to follow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the day, conditions have remained dry across the Western Slope. However, some areas in the high country received some scattered snowfall. Temperatures today stayed in the lower to mid-40s for Grand Junction and Montrose and upper 40s to lower 50s for Delta and Cortez. It has made for an unseasonably warm Christmas Eve and will continue into Christmas Day. We will continue to sit under partly cloudy skies and temperatures around the lower 20s to upper teens.
Grand Junction woman uses dog to conceal theft
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County needs your help identifying and locating a local theft suspect. In the afternoon on Friday, December 16, a female stole over $400 of products while carrying a dog wrapped inside a blanket. The suspect reportedly used her dog in the theft by concealing products […]
KJCT8
Grand Junction woman sets up miniature Christmas village in her home
Viral infections from triple-threat winter illnesses likely worsen Strep infections, say experts. This holiday season has a whole host of viruses going around, but bacterial infections may be worsened by a weakened immune system from previous viral attacks. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:26 PM MST. Live to VOD recordings...
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
9News
Lawsuit: Nurse at St. Mary's recorded assault
This week we learned a class action lawsuit has been filed against St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. Whitney Traylor talks more about the case.
KJCT8
Truck slams into business on Patterson Road
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews raced to a truck that ended up inside the Western Rockies Eye Center’s Optical store. We know there is extensive damage to the building. Emergency crews are working to remove the wreckage. The truck damaged two other cars and caused minor injuries...
KJCT8
Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident has been reported on Interstate 70 near mile marker 61. Troopers say that the eastbound lanes will be shut down so that emergency crews can access the accident. Details are currently scarce as emergency personnel work to respond. ___. This story is still...
westernslopenow.com
Arrest made in Grand Junction hit-and-run crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — An arrest has been made following a November hit-and-run crash that sent one man to the hospital. Carlos Maes was arrested and booked on the following charges:. Failure to remain at the scene to give information and/or aid after an accident involving serious bodily...
westernslopenow.com
Identity of unresponsive jail inmate released
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell. Officials say 28-year-old Sergio Villalobos of Grand Junction was found unresponsive in his cell at the Mesa County Detention Center about 11:30 pm Monday. Deputies and nursing staff immediately performed CPR,...
kubcgold.com
Montrose Colorado’s Favorite Hair Stylists According to You
When I move to a new town I'm more concerned about finding a great Hair Stylist than even a new Doctor or Dentist. I should know I've lived in many cities over the past 15 years. I'm more concerned with a colorist, as Hairdressers perform art each day. Here are...
Comments / 1