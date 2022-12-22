Read full article on original website
CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
WIFR
Rockford residents help Beauvais Centre break ground in Uganda
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents raised half a million dollars back in June to fund the construction of a retreat center in Uganda. Now the building inches one step closer to completion. More than a decade ago, Father David Beauvais and Dick Kunnert traveled to Uganda from Rockford to...
Machesney Park firefighter dies
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day. Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided. “It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. […]
WIFR
Rockford Rescue Mission postpones Christmas banquet due to severe cold
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s largest non-profits postponed its annual Christmas banquet this week because of extremely cold temperatures. “We want to first consider the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff,” said Mission CEO Sherry Pitney. “We still look forward to a joyful celebration—just a week later.”
WIFR
Non-profits weigh housing options for homeless as winter storm rages on
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of people piled into Carpenters Place Friday morning looking for warm clothes, food, and showers. With the frigid temperatures set to stick around, the shelter will work with different organizations to find overnight accommodations. “We had folks coming in this morning who, I’m not...
Loves Park baseball crew shovels driveways for families of child cancer patients
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The cold couldn’t stop the founders of K Cancer Baseball from shoveling driveways of local families with children battling cancer. “Imagine you just had to take your kid to treatment. He was at treatment for a week. You’re stressed out. You have so much going on in your head and you […]
WIFR
Rockford community remembers lives lost to opioids
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Brooke Road United Methodist Church hosted a blue Christmas service to remember family and friends they’ve lost to opioid overdose. “They are our loved ones, our children, our brothers, our sisters, our coworkers, our friends, and they will remain to be that the rest of our lives. So we just want to be able to give hope and healing to those who are grieving,” said Beverly Pomering.
Rockford holds memorial service for homeless residents
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday was the “Winter Solstice,” the shortest day of the year. Homeless advocates, however, said that it was also the darkest night for people sleeping on the streets. A ceremony was held Wednesday evening to honor the homeless men and women that passed away this year. People gathered in Beattie Park […]
MyStateline.com
Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport
Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
Someone dropped two gold coins into Rockford Salvation Army kettle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Someone secretly deposited two gold coins into a Salvation Army kettle in Rockford. Each year at Christmastime, Salvation Army volunteers stand in the vestibules of local stores as part of the Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for the homeless. “The two ¼-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins were dropped into […]
WIFR
At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
Woman found dead in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was found dead in a house fire in the 3600 block of Huffman Road on Christmas Eve. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Officer, the fire happened around 9:20 a.m. Firefighters with the Rockford Fire Department said smoke and flames were coming from the first floor of the home […]
Woman killed in hit and run Rockford crash Christmas morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 48-year-old woman was killed Christmas Day in a hit-and-run crash. Around 6:49 a.m., police said the person had been hit in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue. At 10:56 a.m., police announced the woman had died from her injuries. The crime is under active investigation.
nbc15.com
Dane County: At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department and...
WIFR
Woman found lying in road, police investigating as hit-and-run
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 48-year-old Rockford woman is dead after a driver found her lying on the street Sunday morning. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, someone was driving down the 3200 block of Gilbert Ave. before 6 a.m. Sunday when they noticed an unresponsive woman lying on the road.
nbc15.com
Travelers try to beat the cold and wind in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Travelers in Rock County Thursday were hoping to beat the blizzard on the way to their destination. Ashlen Graham and his family were traveling from Georgia to Balsam Lake. He said he’s never seen snow before. When the family stopped in Beloit at the Wisconsin Welcome Center on the way, he said he had to make a snowball.
WIFR
Rockford Steak ‘n Shake to reward customers for charitable donations
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A free small milkshake could be yours, thanks to Steak ‘n Shake on E. State Street in Rockford. However, there’s a catch. The restaurant is handing out the coupons to customers who bring in a donation for Toys for Tots through December 21. The...
Woman dies after falling through ice and into the Rock River in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River, according to police. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said emergency teams responded to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive around 11:46 a.m. after the woman had fallen into the river and could not be seen. Dive teams […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Ice Jams, Potential For Some Flooding
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Several sources have reported seeing recent ice jams on the river. The Ogle County Sheriff Office just released the following information:. POTENTIAL ROCK RIVER FLOODING.
Downtown Illinois’ Santa Speakeasy Opens for ‘Encore’ During This Week’s Snowstorm
Grab your snow pants and start shoveling a path so you can stop by 'encore' this Friday night. We've been hearing a lot about this week's weather. We're expected to get an epic snowstorm leading into the holiday weekend, with businesses announcing they're closing early Thursday and not even opening on Friday.
