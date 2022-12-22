ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Brooke Road United Methodist Church hosted a blue Christmas service to remember family and friends they’ve lost to opioid overdose. “They are our loved ones, our children, our brothers, our sisters, our coworkers, our friends, and they will remain to be that the rest of our lives. So we just want to be able to give hope and healing to those who are grieving,” said Beverly Pomering.

