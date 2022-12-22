Read full article on original website
abc57.com
South Bend police save Christmas, bring presents for family in need
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police reported to a home in southwest South Bend on Saturday in response to an alleged burglary, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers discovered that Christmas presents had been stolen from the home, and that a mother and her three young children had been left without any gifts for the holidays.
WNDU
City of South Bend announces holiday schedule for trash pickup
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. City offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Therefore, pickup will be delayed by one day each over...
abc57.com
NIBCO Water & Ice Park announces winter break hours
ELKHART, Ind. -- The NIBCO Water and Ice Park has announced its winter break hours for the 2022-2023 season. The park will be open from Monday through Jan. 6, 2023. Skaters can hit the ice from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
95.3 MNC
Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend
The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
abc57.com
Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
Blizzard-like conditions didn't keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States.
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
abc57.com
Despite the blizzard, food delivery workers take to the streets
ELKHART, Ind.-- Even though there’s a travel watch Friday night in Elkhart County, people still need to eat. Some food service workers were still out delivering food to hungry customers, braving the terrible road conditions. For pizza delivery drivers, like at Saylor's Pizza in Elkhart, the slick and snowy...
abc57.com
PHOTOS: 2022 holiday blizzard
Western Avenue, St. Joseph County. Credit: Dave Caulfield Bourbon. Credit: Aaron Stevens Ardmore Trail and Gradview, South Bend. Credit: Shawna Nicole Heckaman-Scofield Irish Hills, South Bend. Credit: Breanna Gorski Cooper in Fish Lake. Credit: Caleb L. Bell Rum Village, South Bend. Credit: Melissa Rios.
abc57.com
South Bend Police reporting whiteout conditions on Mayflower, Jackson
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is reporting whiteout conditions on Mayflower and Jackson roads Friday night. Police are requesting residents to avoid unnecessary travel.
WNDU
One School at a Time: Jimtown Intermediate wins Martin’s grant
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - When Santa checks his list, he can usually tell if it’s from a teacher. That’s because it’s usually full of school supplies!. A Jimtown teacher has a long wish list for her classroom. With the help of a jolly man with a white beard, Martin’s Super Markets awarded her with a One School at a Time $1,000 grant.
WNDU
First Look at the Weather – 6:00
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
abc57.com
Interurban Trolley service ending early Friday
ELKHART, Ind. - Interurban Trolley fixed route and ADA Access services will end at 6 p.m. on Friday because of weather. There will be no 6 p.m. trips on the Red, Orange, Green, Blue, and Yellow Lines. The Red Line will be operating only hourly service Friday afternoon. The following...
News Now Warsaw
City Offices Closed, Warming Centers Opened
WARSAW — The city of Warsaw has announced the opening of two warming centers for anyone during the next three days. In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Mayor Joe Thallemer said residents requiring shelter from the cold can use the Women’s Building at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds on Winona Avenue. The shelter will be open 24 hours through the weekend.
wfft.com
LaGrange County moves to travel watch
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - LaGrange County officials have decided to move to a travel watch (orange) Saturday afternoon. Roads are mostly open, but layers of ice remain. People should use caution if traveling.
abc57.com
Power outages across Michiana during holiday blizzard
Numerous customers across Michiana are dealing with power outages during a holiday blizzard. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 846 customers without power as of 7 p.m. on Friday. Click here for the map. 525 in Benton Harbor. NIPSCO. As of 7 p.m. on Friday, NIPSCO is reporting approximately 301 affected...
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police respond to 400+ calls during blizzard warning
South Bend Police officers responded to more than 400 calls for service during the blizzard warning, from 4 p.m. on Friday through 12 p.m. on Saturday. During that time, their officers patrolled in sub-zero wind chills, white-out conditions and on slick roads. A reminder that St. Joseph County and several...
WNDU
‘The Grinch’ arrested by South Bend Police
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn’t steal Christmas from South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department made the milestone arrest on Tuesday. According to officials, the department’s 2nd Detail Officers caught the green man and arrested him without incident!. So, your...
