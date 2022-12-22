ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc57.com

South Bend police save Christmas, bring presents for family in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police reported to a home in southwest South Bend on Saturday in response to an alleged burglary, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers discovered that Christmas presents had been stolen from the home, and that a mother and her three young children had been left without any gifts for the holidays.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City of South Bend announces holiday schedule for trash pickup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. City offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Therefore, pickup will be delayed by one day each over...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

NIBCO Water & Ice Park announces winter break hours

ELKHART, Ind. -- The NIBCO Water and Ice Park has announced its winter break hours for the 2022-2023 season. The park will be open from Monday through Jan. 6, 2023. Skaters can hit the ice from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend

The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories

Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm

WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Despite the blizzard, food delivery workers take to the streets

ELKHART, Ind.-- Even though there’s a travel watch Friday night in Elkhart County, people still need to eat. Some food service workers were still out delivering food to hungry customers, braving the terrible road conditions. For pizza delivery drivers, like at Saylor's Pizza in Elkhart, the slick and snowy...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

PHOTOS: 2022 holiday blizzard

Western Avenue, St. Joseph County. Credit: Dave Caulfield Bourbon. Credit: Aaron Stevens Ardmore Trail and Gradview, South Bend. Credit: Shawna Nicole Heckaman-Scofield Irish Hills, South Bend. Credit: Breanna Gorski Cooper in Fish Lake. Credit: Caleb L. Bell Rum Village, South Bend. Credit: Melissa Rios.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

One School at a Time: Jimtown Intermediate wins Martin’s grant

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - When Santa checks his list, he can usually tell if it’s from a teacher. That’s because it’s usually full of school supplies!. A Jimtown teacher has a long wish list for her classroom. With the help of a jolly man with a white beard, Martin’s Super Markets awarded her with a One School at a Time $1,000 grant.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

First Look at the Weather – 6:00

If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Interurban Trolley service ending early Friday

ELKHART, Ind. - Interurban Trolley fixed route and ADA Access services will end at 6 p.m. on Friday because of weather. There will be no 6 p.m. trips on the Red, Orange, Green, Blue, and Yellow Lines. The Red Line will be operating only hourly service Friday afternoon. The following...
ELKHART, IN
News Now Warsaw

City Offices Closed, Warming Centers Opened

WARSAW — The city of Warsaw has announced the opening of two warming centers for anyone during the next three days. In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Mayor Joe Thallemer said residents requiring shelter from the cold can use the Women’s Building at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds on Winona Avenue. The shelter will be open 24 hours through the weekend.
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

LaGrange County moves to travel watch

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - LaGrange County officials have decided to move to a travel watch (orange) Saturday afternoon. Roads are mostly open, but layers of ice remain. People should use caution if traveling.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Power outages across Michiana during holiday blizzard

Numerous customers across Michiana are dealing with power outages during a holiday blizzard. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 846 customers without power as of 7 p.m. on Friday. Click here for the map. 525 in Benton Harbor. NIPSCO. As of 7 p.m. on Friday, NIPSCO is reporting approximately 301 affected...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police respond to 400+ calls during blizzard warning

South Bend Police officers responded to more than 400 calls for service during the blizzard warning, from 4 p.m. on Friday through 12 p.m. on Saturday. During that time, their officers patrolled in sub-zero wind chills, white-out conditions and on slick roads. A reminder that St. Joseph County and several...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘The Grinch’ arrested by South Bend Police

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn’t steal Christmas from South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department made the milestone arrest on Tuesday. According to officials, the department’s 2nd Detail Officers caught the green man and arrested him without incident!. So, your...
