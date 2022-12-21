ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
soleburytwp.org

Storm Information: Road Closures, PECO

There are many fallen trees throughout the Township as a result of the high winds from the storm, resulting in road closures and power outages. The following roads are closed, as of 5 p.m. Friday:. Lower Mountain between Street Road and Aquetong Road. Comfort Road between Laurel Road and Laurel...
SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy