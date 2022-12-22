Black Panther actress, TV personality team up once again for Christmas giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season of giving.

Two Memphis TV personalities made this holiday season brighter for dozens of students by hosting their 5th annual Operation Christmas Giveback event.

For the past five years, Black Panther actress Carrie Bernans and TV personality Candace Rice have been giving Memphis students a surprise holiday shopping spree.

“A lot of them are not going to have the holiday that others would have,” Rice said. “A lot of them are coming out of really tough situations.”

About 75 students between ages 5-17 participate in a financial literacy bootcamp through Bernans’ nonprofit, CB Seed Foundation. This allows them the tools they need to succeed in the future and break the poverty cycle.

As a reward for completing the course, students received a breakfast, a $250 shopping spree at Target and a lunch at Benihana with the help of volunteers.

“I got a bunch of snacks, and gift cards for this game,” said one student.

“A lot of these kids, they cherish things like this,” said Ramon Rice, a volunteer. “This is something they should remember.”

Both Bernans and Rice are Memphis natives.

Growing up with a single parent, Bernans said that she is using her experience as a child to give back to Memphis students in need.

“If only one kid’s life was changed and their able to give back to their community in this way, then we have a ripple effect of lives that have been changed,” said Bernans, who also works as a stuntwoman for the Black Panther movies. “These kids go home and talk about to their parents, and then they talk to other friends. This gives them hope. We just need to spread a ripple effect of hope.”

Bernans and Rice said that they’re looking forward to having more givebacks for many more years.

