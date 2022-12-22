ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Norfolk SPCA needs donations after pipe bursts, damaging boiler

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk SPCA needs your help after a pipe burst above the building’s boiler, temporarily knocking out water and heat. Thankfully the pets and the volunteers are fine and although everything is back up and running right now, SPCA executives say the damage is a major financial setback.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Christmas morning fire in Chesapeake sends resident out into the cold

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person will need someplace else to stay this Christmas after a fire damaged their home Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Fire Department, they received a call placed by the resident at around 10:30 am reporting a fire in the home in the 1600 block of Faulk Street in the Deep Creek section of the City.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

1 person dead after camper fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person died and another escaped uninjured when a 5th-wheel camper caught fire in Virginia Beach Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the scene of the fire near the corner of Dorset Avenue and Cleveland Street after recieving a call about it just after 7 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said. The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Police: Woman found shot and killed on Christmas Day in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they have a suspect in the shooting death of a woman discovered on Christmas Day. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy