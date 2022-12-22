Read full article on original website
Norfolk SPCA needs donations after pipe bursts, damaging boiler
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk SPCA needs your help after a pipe burst above the building’s boiler, temporarily knocking out water and heat. Thankfully the pets and the volunteers are fine and although everything is back up and running right now, SPCA executives say the damage is a major financial setback.
Virginia Beach church says cross missing after strong winds knocked it off steeple
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A cross represents hope and sacrifice for Christian faith leaders. Union Baptist Church Pastor Robert Barnes put it like this: “The cross is a symbol of God’s humanity to us." You can usually find it on top of churches, and certainly at Barnes'...
Volunteers spent Christmas morning serving hot meals to families who needed one
HAMPTON, Va. — Hundreds of people got a free Christmas Day meal courtesy of the Do Gooders of Hampton Roads. It’s an annual tradition. The group’s President Whalen McDew said this is the 8th year volunteers banded together to cook and serve a hot Christmas dinner to families.
USCGC Vigorous returns to Virginia Beach after 48-day patrol
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The crew of the USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) returned to Virginia Beach Wednesday, following a 48-day patrol in the Northern Caribbean Sea. The 74-person crew traveled more than 8,000 miles during its patrol. According to the Coast Guard, Vigorous' primary mission was counterdrug operations, migrant...
Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
Just in time for Christmas: USNS Comfort to return to Naval Station Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — USNS Comfort will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday, December 21, the U.S. Navy announced Monday. The ship, which has been on its Continuing Promise 2022 trip since October 19, has provided humanitarian aid and disaster assistance to Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.
Holiday travel hits turbulence due to gusty winds at Norfolk International Airport
NORFOLK, Va. — The Christmas travel rush is underway. More than two million passengers took to the skies on Thursday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. But winter weather is putting a wrench in travel plans. Winter storms across the U.S. and gusty winds around Hampton Roads on Friday...
Christmas morning fire in Chesapeake sends resident out into the cold
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person will need someplace else to stay this Christmas after a fire damaged their home Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Fire Department, they received a call placed by the resident at around 10:30 am reporting a fire in the home in the 1600 block of Faulk Street in the Deep Creek section of the City.
Navy shares report about suicides among crew of USS George Washington
NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) just shared the results of an investigation into three apparent suicides reported among USS George Washington sailors in April 2022. The report looked at what these peoples' lives were like, and said they didn't know each other; the sailors assigned to...
1 person dead after camper fire in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person died and another escaped uninjured when a 5th-wheel camper caught fire in Virginia Beach Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the scene of the fire near the corner of Dorset Avenue and Cleveland Street after recieving a call about it just after 7 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
Celebrate culture, community with Kwanzaa event in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Honoring your roots and honoring your family are key parts of Kwanzaa, which is a weeklong celebration in the United States that honors African heritage and ancestry. You can experience the festival firsthand in Newport News each day from December 27 through December 30 from...
Emergency management crews in Hampton Roads ready to respond to frigid weather
HAMPTON, Va. — On Thursday, all emergency crews across Hampton Roads are ready to respond to sub-freezing temperatures this holiday weekend. The cold blast mixing in with rain and wind caused emergency management crews to stay alert. Hampton spokesperson Robin McCormick said workers are ready if there are major power outages.
Thousands of dollars pouring in to help victims' families in the Chesapeake Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Support for the families impacted by the deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake is growing. The city partnered with a nonprofit organization to accept donations. Over the last two weeks, the total raised went from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Every donation means the victims and their...
Portsmouth police investigate deadly shooting on Allard Road
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot to death Christmas night on Allard Road in Portsmouth. That's a small street near Victory Boulevard, across from the Bide-A-Wee Golf Course. Police say they got the first calls about the shooting a few minutes after 11 p.m. Investigators didn't share any...
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said. The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.
Too cold for Christmas Town: Busch Gardens will be closed on Christmas Eve
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The bitter chill that has descended on Hampton Roads is forcing one popular destination to close on Christmas Eve. Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced that the theme park will not be open on Saturday, December 24 "due to inclement weather". As cold as Friday has been in...
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to represent husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just more than a week after former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax helped seal the deal of a settlement between the city of Virginia Beach and the family of Donovon Lynch, Fairfax is now representing the husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim, Katherine Nixon.
Pounds of Pork: Smithfield Foods gives large donation to Hampton Roads food bank just in time for Christmas
NORFOLK, Va. — With Christmas right around the corner, a local company with a national reputation gave the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore a savory surprise. Nearly 37,000 pounds of protein are being donated to the food bank's Norfolk warehouse by Smithfield Foods. "With the holidays...
Police: Woman found shot and killed on Christmas Day in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they have a suspect in the shooting death of a woman discovered on Christmas Day. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.
Sentara invests $11M into Newport News neighborhood revitalization project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Over the last few years, the Marshall-Ridley neighborhood sat through various stages. What used to be a thriving neighborhood years ago now sits quietly and slightly rundown. "It has had its problems," said Newport News Mayor McKinley Price who grew up in that neighborhood area....
