Santa Barbara Edhat
New Building on San Andres Street?
The other day I drove by the corner of Micheltorena and San Andres Streets on the Westside and saw these massive story poles behind San Andres Hardware. It's at 621 W. Micheltorena where a small two-story business complex is now located. The new building will be over twice as big at three stories high for the new Westside Neighborhood Clinic that will move out of the small house across the street.
Hundreds of people line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
Friday morning, volunteers in Santa Maria helped make a holiday dinner possible for hundreds of people in need.
SnowNGlow! Holiday Festival brings snow tubing, lights and igloos to Ventura County Fairgrounds
VENTURA, Calif.- People who favor a white Christmas are flocking to the Ventura County Fairgrounds to go snow tubing down a giant indoor snow hill. Crew members give them a push as they slide down the slope. Most of the participants go again and again. That's just one of the popular things to do during The post SnowNGlow! Holiday Festival brings snow tubing, lights and igloos to Ventura County Fairgrounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County CASA delivers personalized gifts to over 700 local youths
Despite this year's 21% increase in the number of kids involved in the Court Appointed Special Advocates "Christmas Wishes" gift drive, every single child receive a personalized gift thanks to a broad group of local organizations and volunteers. The post Santa Barbara County CASA delivers personalized gifts to over 700 local youths appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura
The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here.
visitventuraca.com
Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Large Building Under Construction Next to Highway 101?
I’ve been wondering what the story is with the metal building going up next to Highway 101 at the southbound Patterson exit. Is it Caltrans? Union Pacific? —J. I wasn’t sure what J. was asking about, so I drove over, and it’s hard to miss—the structure is right up on the road, as if you’re in L.A. It’s also difficult to take a photo of from the freeway, and you should never do such a thing while driving.
Deadly Santa Barbara dive boat fire captured on video by victim. Here’s what it shows
Multiple victims’ families have seen cell phone footage of “the increasingly desperate scene,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
Firefighters knockdown Santa Maria structure fire
Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Maria Fire responded to a fire at 1:01 p.m. at a detached garage on the 1300 block of Solomon Rd.
2 Fatal Overdose Victims Found in MacArthur Park
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: Two fatal overdose victims were located Thursday night in MacArthur Park near the intersection of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard within the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded along with the Los Angeles Fire Department to the location for reports of...
Santa Monica property owners post sign in shopping area saying city 'is not safe' due to crime, homelessness
A community activist group posted a sign in a busy shopping area in Santa Monica, CA saying that the city is "not safe" which drew pushback from some in the city.
Ventura County Reporter
Cannabis dispensaries in arrears
Three cannabis dispensaries that opened in Port Hueneme in recent years have fallen behind in the payments they owe the city, with one of them actually shutting its doors, city officials said. The issue was discussed at a Dec. 5 city council meeting, but no action was taken because three...
Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex H. Minter dies in plane crash
Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex H. Minter died in a small plane crash in Santa Monica on Thursday. Minter was onboard a single-engine Cessna that slammed into the shoreline just after 3 p.m., less than 10 minutes after taking off from Santa Monica Airport en route to Malibu. He is said to have been the passenger on the plane.His death was confirmed by current Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis late Thursday evening. Minter, born in 1927, was Mayor of Santa Monica from 1963 to 1967, after serving on the city council when he was elected in 1955. He served in the United States Marine Corps prior to his law career.Following his tenure as mayor, Minter served as the City Attorney for Arcadia and as a judge for Los Angeles County Superior Court.According to a statement released Minter "was active in the Santa Monica Rotary Club and, along with his wife, was an avid aviator.""The City is grateful for Mr. Minter's public service and we join his family in mourning his passing. Flags in front of City Hall will be lowered to half-staff and a City Council meeting in the new year will be adjourned in honor of Minter's service," the statement said.
KTLA.com
L.A. resident offering $300 for someone to wait in line for him to see Santa
If you’re looking for some extra holiday cash, a Los Angeles man wants to pay you $300 to hold his place in line to see Santa. The man, named Ben, posted the request on the side hustle app, Airtasker, which allows for people to get paid for doing various odd jobs.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Woman Beaten to Death Thursday, Suspect in Custody
[Editor’s note: This story incorrectly stated the day of the incident ion an earlier version. It has been corrected]. Police said a 60-year-old Pasadena woman was beaten to death in Pasadena on Thursday afternoon and a suspect is in custody. Lt. Rudy Lemos told Pasadena Now that officers were...
Bass, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will give $300 to families in need this holiday season
Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program. A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for […]
foxla.com
Wood burning ban extended for LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday....
kvta.com
Oxnard's First Licensed Cannabis Dispensary Is Opening
(Photos courtesy The Artist Tree) Oxnard's first licensed cannabis dispensary is opening Tuesday. It's called The Artist Tree and it's located at 600 North "A" Street. It's interior is a mix of product and art displayed in a spacious area. It's one of nine dispensaries that will be allowed to...
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down Santa Barbara structure fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning. Crews responded to the fire at 12:49 a.m. at the 4800 block of San Gordiano Ave.
