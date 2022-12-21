ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

New Building on San Andres Street?

The other day I drove by the corner of Micheltorena and San Andres Streets on the Westside and saw these massive story poles behind San Andres Hardware. It's at 621 W. Micheltorena where a small two-story business complex is now located. The new building will be over twice as big at three stories high for the new Westside Neighborhood Clinic that will move out of the small house across the street.
News Channel 3-12

SnowNGlow! Holiday Festival brings snow tubing, lights and igloos to Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.- People who favor a white Christmas are flocking to the Ventura County Fairgrounds to go snow tubing down a giant indoor snow hill. Crew members give them a push as they slide down the slope. Most of the participants go again and again. That's just one of the popular things to do during The post SnowNGlow! Holiday Festival brings snow tubing, lights and igloos to Ventura County Fairgrounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County CASA delivers personalized gifts to over 700 local youths

Despite this year's 21% increase in the number of kids involved in the Court Appointed Special Advocates "Christmas Wishes" gift drive, every single child receive a personalized gift thanks to a broad group of local organizations and volunteers. The post Santa Barbara County CASA delivers personalized gifts to over 700 local youths appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura

The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here. 
VENTURA, CA
visitventuraca.com

Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
VENTURA, CA
sitelinesb.com

What’s the Large Building Under Construction Next to Highway 101?

I’ve been wondering what the story is with the metal building going up next to Highway 101 at the southbound Patterson exit. Is it Caltrans? Union Pacific? —J. I wasn’t sure what J. was asking about, so I drove over, and it’s hard to miss—the structure is right up on the road, as if you’re in L.A. It’s also difficult to take a photo of from the freeway, and you should never do such a thing while driving.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods

Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Key News Network

2 Fatal Overdose Victims Found in MacArthur Park

Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: Two fatal overdose victims were located Thursday night in MacArthur Park near the intersection of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard within the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded along with the Los Angeles Fire Department to the location for reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Cannabis dispensaries in arrears

Three cannabis dispensaries that opened in Port Hueneme in recent years have fallen behind in the payments they owe the city, with one of them actually shutting its doors, city officials said. The issue was discussed at a Dec. 5 city council meeting, but no action was taken because three...
PORT HUENEME, CA
CBS LA

Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex H. Minter dies in plane crash

Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex H. Minter died in a small plane crash in Santa Monica on Thursday. Minter was onboard a single-engine Cessna that slammed into the shoreline just after 3 p.m., less than 10 minutes after taking off from Santa Monica Airport en route to Malibu. He is said to have been the passenger on the plane.His death was confirmed by current Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis late Thursday evening. Minter, born in 1927, was Mayor of Santa Monica from 1963 to 1967, after serving on the city council when he was elected in 1955. He served in the United States Marine Corps prior to his law career.Following his tenure as mayor, Minter served as the City Attorney for Arcadia and as a judge for Los Angeles County Superior Court.According to a statement released Minter "was active in the Santa Monica Rotary Club and, along with his wife, was an avid aviator.""The City is grateful for Mr. Minter's public service and we join his family in mourning his passing. Flags in front of City Hall will be lowered to half-staff and a City Council meeting in the new year will be adjourned in honor of Minter's service," the statement said.
SANTA MONICA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Woman Beaten to Death Thursday, Suspect in Custody

[Editor’s note: This story incorrectly stated the day of the incident ion an earlier version. It has been corrected]. Police said a 60-year-old Pasadena woman was beaten to death in Pasadena on Thursday afternoon and a suspect is in custody. Lt. Rudy Lemos told Pasadena Now that officers were...
PASADENA, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard's First Licensed Cannabis Dispensary Is Opening

(Photos courtesy The Artist Tree) Oxnard's first licensed cannabis dispensary is opening Tuesday. It's called The Artist Tree and it's located at 600 North "A" Street. It's interior is a mix of product and art displayed in a spacious area. It's one of nine dispensaries that will be allowed to...
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy