Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex H. Minter died in a small plane crash in Santa Monica on Thursday. Minter was onboard a single-engine Cessna that slammed into the shoreline just after 3 p.m., less than 10 minutes after taking off from Santa Monica Airport en route to Malibu. He is said to have been the passenger on the plane.His death was confirmed by current Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis late Thursday evening. Minter, born in 1927, was Mayor of Santa Monica from 1963 to 1967, after serving on the city council when he was elected in 1955. He served in the United States Marine Corps prior to his law career.Following his tenure as mayor, Minter served as the City Attorney for Arcadia and as a judge for Los Angeles County Superior Court.According to a statement released Minter "was active in the Santa Monica Rotary Club and, along with his wife, was an avid aviator.""The City is grateful for Mr. Minter's public service and we join his family in mourning his passing. Flags in front of City Hall will be lowered to half-staff and a City Council meeting in the new year will be adjourned in honor of Minter's service," the statement said.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO