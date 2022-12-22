ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Ironton Tribune

Indictments: Two charged with arson

Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

The man with the golden gun

On Wednesday, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless got a Christmas present early from his staff… a .22 lever action Henry Golden Boy rifle. The rifle was wrapped up in festive red paper and yellow crime scene tape. Todd’s Sporting Goods owner Todd Gillespie presented the present to the sheriff...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Youth athletes allegedly suffer racial discrimination from general manager at West Virginia Holiday Inn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A team of youth football cheerleaders allegedly suffered racial discrimination from a South Charleston hotel in December, according to a report by the West Virginia Record. The parents of the student, named R.C. in court documents, claim allegations against Hope Carroll, the general manager of the hotel, and Chesapeake Hospitality LLC, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
LOGAN, WV
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘CARE’ Team helping homeless population during freezing weather in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When inclement weather strikes, we usually advise that people stay in their homes and try to keep warm. However, for some, like those experiencing homelessness, do not have a choice but to brave the hazardous conditions. Fortunately in Charleston, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) Team is actively looking for these […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Double homicide suspect arrested in Jackson County, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide that happened in Portsmouth, Ohio, in November. Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is a suspect in the Nov. 20 murders of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Portsmouth Police Department says Kearns was arrested without incident in Jackson County, Ohio. […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia

OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
OMAR, WV
woay.com

WV Action Group announces passage of MAT Act

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – WV Citizen Action Group announces the passage of the mainstreaming addiction treatment act in the fiscal year 2023 Omnibus bill. The MAT Act provides increased access to proven treatments for those suffering from opioid use disorder. The legislation removes barriers blocking healthcare providers from prescribing,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Part of I-64 bridge history comes down

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of Interstate 64 history in West Virginia came down Wednesday, as the main span of the old Nitro-St. Albans Bridge was lowered onto a barge. According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the section of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, which...
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Portsmouth shooting suspect found and arrested

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a a double homicide that took place last month has been arrested. Portsmouth Police say Anthony Kearns was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio and taken into custody without incident. Kearns was the suspect in the murders of Abraham Pucheta and...
PORTSMOUTH, OH

