Ironton Tribune
Indictments: Two charged with arson
Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
WVDNR Police guide Mountaineer Challenge Academy cadets on first deer hunt
MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police officers recently partnered with Mountaineer Challenge Academy staff to provide an opportunity for cadets to go through a hunter education course and participate in an antlerless deer hunt in Roane County. The special hunt continues a years-long partnership...
Ironton Tribune
The man with the golden gun
On Wednesday, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless got a Christmas present early from his staff… a .22 lever action Henry Golden Boy rifle. The rifle was wrapped up in festive red paper and yellow crime scene tape. Todd’s Sporting Goods owner Todd Gillespie presented the present to the sheriff...
wchsnetwork.com
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
Youth athletes allegedly suffer racial discrimination from general manager at West Virginia Holiday Inn
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A team of youth football cheerleaders allegedly suffered racial discrimination from a South Charleston hotel in December, according to a report by the West Virginia Record. The parents of the student, named R.C. in court documents, claim allegations against Hope Carroll, the general manager of the hotel, and Chesapeake Hospitality LLC, […]
Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
Family argument results in fatal West Virginia shooting on Christmas
UPDATE (4:47 p.m. on Dec. 25): No arrests were made after a family argument turned deadly in Cabin Creek on Sunday. Lt. Ana Pile with the KCSO says deputies responded to a shooting at 1250 Decota Road in Kanawha County. A man called 911 around 8 a.m. and said he shot his brother, Lt. Pile […]
WTAP
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker killed while restoring power from winter storm
RIO GRANDE, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to its Facebook page, a lineman working for the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative died while working to restore power following the winter storm. The name of the person killed has not been released, and no other details are being released at this time to...
WDTV
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
Coal Grove, Ohio, police department receives violent crime prevention grant
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – The Coal Grove Police Department is one of 13 law enforcement agencies across Ohio receiving grant funding to help continue their efforts to prevent violent crime in their community. According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the funding is being awarded to the 13 agencies through the 11th round of the […]
‘CARE’ Team helping homeless population during freezing weather in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When inclement weather strikes, we usually advise that people stay in their homes and try to keep warm. However, for some, like those experiencing homelessness, do not have a choice but to brave the hazardous conditions. Fortunately in Charleston, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) Team is actively looking for these […]
Double homicide suspect arrested in Jackson County, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide that happened in Portsmouth, Ohio, in November. Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is a suspect in the Nov. 20 murders of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Portsmouth Police Department says Kearns was arrested without incident in Jackson County, Ohio. […]
Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
268 animals at shelter amid freezing weather in Kanawha County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The animal shelter in Charleston, West Virginia, says over 260 adoptable animals are available while volunteers work through flurries and frigid temperatures on Friday. Many residents stayed inside to avoid driving and other hazards on Friday, but for some people, the weather meant stepping out into the cold and taking a […]
Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia
OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
Car runs off road into house in Milton, West Virginia
MILTON, WV (WOWK)—A car slid off the road, through a fence and into a house in Milton on Friday. The Milton Police Department said that the crash happened on Stewart St. They say officers are on the scene now. There is no word yet on any injuries.
woay.com
WV Action Group announces passage of MAT Act
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – WV Citizen Action Group announces the passage of the mainstreaming addiction treatment act in the fiscal year 2023 Omnibus bill. The MAT Act provides increased access to proven treatments for those suffering from opioid use disorder. The legislation removes barriers blocking healthcare providers from prescribing,...
WSAZ
Part of I-64 bridge history comes down
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of Interstate 64 history in West Virginia came down Wednesday, as the main span of the old Nitro-St. Albans Bridge was lowered onto a barge. According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the section of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, which...
WSAZ
Portsmouth shooting suspect found and arrested
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a a double homicide that took place last month has been arrested. Portsmouth Police say Anthony Kearns was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio and taken into custody without incident. Kearns was the suspect in the murders of Abraham Pucheta and...
