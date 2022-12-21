Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Large Building Under Construction Next to Highway 101?
I’ve been wondering what the story is with the metal building going up next to Highway 101 at the southbound Patterson exit. Is it Caltrans? Union Pacific? —J. I wasn’t sure what J. was asking about, so I drove over, and it’s hard to miss—the structure is right up on the road, as if you’re in L.A. It’s also difficult to take a photo of from the freeway, and you should never do such a thing while driving.
Hundreds of people line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
Friday morning, volunteers in Santa Maria helped make a holiday dinner possible for hundreds of people in need.
CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura
The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here.
Deadly Santa Barbara dive boat fire captured on video by victim. Here’s what it shows
Multiple victims’ families have seen cell phone footage of “the increasingly desperate scene,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
visitventuraca.com
Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Century Man
Roke Fukumura: Baseball Star, Internment Camp Survivor, Hardworking Hometown Hero. Roke Fukumura is an early bird. Always has been. Five days a week for the past 32 years, he’s arrived at Tri-County Produce before dawn, more recently in an Easy Lift van because of his waning night vision. “I come early or not at all” was his response after his boss suggested he start a little later.
syvnews.com
Climate change forces KCBX Public Radio to halt FM broadcasting in Santa Barbara
KCBX Public Radio in San Luis Obispo announced Monday that after 39 years of delivering its mix of news, entertainment and music to Santa Barbara, the station will halt broadcasting over KSBX at 89.5 FM. Station operators said an alteration in atmospheric conditions caused by climate change has created frequency...
Gaviota rest areas along Highway 101 to reopen
Drivers along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County will once again be able to stop at the Gaviota rest area.
Ventura County Reporter
Cannabis dispensaries in arrears
Three cannabis dispensaries that opened in Port Hueneme in recent years have fallen behind in the payments they owe the city, with one of them actually shutting its doors, city officials said. The issue was discussed at a Dec. 5 city council meeting, but no action was taken because three...
Boat carrying 16,000 pounds of squid ran aground in Channel Islands. What’s next?
In addition to dead squid, the fishing vessel Speranza Marie had 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board.
Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi buy the priciest residential real estate in Santa Barbara county
Ellen Degeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, have bought two adjoining properties in upscale Carpinteria, a small seaside city in southeastern Santa Barbara County, California. The lovebirds bought the stunning mansion for a whopping $70 million. According to public records, it is the priciest residential real...
Passengers Rescued From Fishing Boat That Ran Aground on California Island
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six people early on Thursday morning after their fishing boat ran aground and spilled diesel and hydraulic fuel in the Channel Islands. The Speranza Marie hit bottom at Chinese Harbor on Santa Cruz Island at about 2 am. Guardsmen were able to safely move everyone aboard onto another fishing boat and take them to the mainland in Ventura.
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down Santa Barbara structure fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning. Crews responded to the fire at 12:49 a.m. at the 4800 block of San Gordiano Ave.
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted roaming Westlake Village neighborhood
A mountain lion was caught on surveillance video prowling through a Westlake Village neighborhood. Neighbors are now on alert and are taking extra steps to keep pets safe.
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
goldrushcam.com
Police Find Assault Weapon and Illegal "Ghost Gun" Manufacturing Operation During Investigation of Ventura County Man After Traffic Stop
December 22, 2022 - A Camarillo resident was arrested for possession of an assault weapon and illegal weapons manufacturing following an investigation conducted by the Camarillo Special Enforcement Detail. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 9:55 P.M. a traffic enforcement stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area of...
vcsd.org
Thousand Oaks – Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Police Services
The City of Thousand Oaks has contracted with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for police services since 1964. The East County Police Services and the Thousand Oaks Police Department share a facility that was built in 1988. The facility encompasses 58,000 square feet of space on 11 beautiful acres...
Suspected Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Arrested for DUI
Point Mugu, Ventura County, CA: A suspected vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision Wednesday night in the Point Mugu area of Ventura County was located… Read more "Suspected Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Arrested for DUI"
Lompoc man accused of brandishing gun at Cambria Christmas Market faces 5 charges
Andreas N. Costa was allegedly armed with an unregistered firearm often called a “ghost gun.”
kvta.com
Major Drug Trafficking Operation In Ventura County Busted
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says their narcotics bureau has brought down a major Mexico-based drug trafficking operation during a two-month investigation that started in November. They made five arrests during several enforcement operations in Camarillo and Westlake and seized more than $1 million worth of illegal drugs that were...
