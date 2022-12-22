Monday Morning: Chilly. Partly sunny. Upper 10s. Monday Afternoon: Partly sunny. Mid 20s. Monday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 10s. Tuesday: Partly sunny. Mid 20s. Hope everyone had a Merry Christmas! We are entering a quiet stretch of weather for the next several days for most of the area. Today, temperatures start out chilly in the upper 10s and barely warm up into the mid 20s. Some of us will see some more sunshine than others, especially those in the Mohawk Valley. Lingering clouds will be thicker towards the North Country, but along with those clouds, the lake-effect machine off of Lake Ontario is in full force today. Most of the very heavy snow is slamming Tug Hill and places Northwest of our viewing area, but some of that heavy snow will push into the northernmost part of Herkimer County for the next day or so. Other areas north of the Mohawk Valley could still some parts of this, possibly trace to 3".

12 HOURS AGO