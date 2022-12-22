Read full article on original website
WKTV
Firefighters battle Christmas Day house fire in Oneonta
Oneonta, N.Y.-- Multiple fire departments in Otsego County were called to an afternoon house fire on Oneida Street in Oneonta. The first call for the fire came in at 12:30 this afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a fully involved mobile home. 8 fire departments were called to the scene of the fire.
Local Animal Shelter is Closing
Photo byImage Rights Purchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5NY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
WKTV
Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach
Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.
wwnytv.com
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
Man dies in Christmas Day shooting on Syracuse’s South Side
A 37-year-old man has died after a shooting on Syracuse’s South Side on Christmas Day, police said. The man was hit multiple times by gunfire, police said. The victim has not been identified. There are no suspects in custody, police said. Dispatchers said multiple callers reported a man had...
localsyr.com
Heinous holiday weekend continues as Syracuse Police respond to reported stabbing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Monday, December 26, at approximately 2:40 a.m. following an already hectic holiday weekend. According to SPD, they were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital in regard to a shooting that happened at 212 Sunset Ave.
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
WKTV
25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed
WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
Local mom of five goes to Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution for 18th year in a row
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday, December 21. The annual event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Syracuse. The holiday season can be tough for many people, including parents, like Melissa Deitz. “I am going through a little bit […]
WKTV
Partly sunny and chilly this Monday
Monday Morning: Chilly. Partly sunny. Upper 10s. Monday Afternoon: Partly sunny. Mid 20s. Monday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 10s. Tuesday: Partly sunny. Mid 20s. Hope everyone had a Merry Christmas! We are entering a quiet stretch of weather for the next several days for most of the area. Today, temperatures start out chilly in the upper 10s and barely warm up into the mid 20s. Some of us will see some more sunshine than others, especially those in the Mohawk Valley. Lingering clouds will be thicker towards the North Country, but along with those clouds, the lake-effect machine off of Lake Ontario is in full force today. Most of the very heavy snow is slamming Tug Hill and places Northwest of our viewing area, but some of that heavy snow will push into the northernmost part of Herkimer County for the next day or so. Other areas north of the Mohawk Valley could still some parts of this, possibly trace to 3".
Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break
The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
syracuse.com
19-year-old man killed in Christmas eve shooting on Syracuse’s West Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday night on Syracuse’s West Side. Syracuse police responded to a reported shooting call at 634 Richmond Ave. at 8:51 p.m. and found the victim near the rear of the house. The victim, who was struck in...
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s South Side
Update: A 37-year-old man has died in the Christmas Day shooting on Midland Avenue. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse police were responding Sunday night to a shooting on the city’s South Side neighborhood. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
localsyr.com
Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 4 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
localsyr.com
Food Bank donations triple after David Muir featured Dinosaur’s charity chips on ABC World News Tonight
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Donations to the Food Back of Central New York tripled last week the day after the organization was featured on ABC World News Tonight. On his evening broadcast last Wednesday, Syracuse-area native David Muir visited Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Brooklyn location and interviewed owner, John Stage.
New Details: Body Of Missing 59-Year-Old NY Woman Was Found In Gorge, DEC Reports
The body of a 59-year-old New York woman who went missing for days was located in a gorge after her car was found parked at a trailhead, officials reported. Onondaga County resident Susan Mills' body was located in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles, police reported on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
