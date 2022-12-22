ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Firefighters battle Christmas Day house fire in Oneonta

Oneonta, N.Y.-- Multiple fire departments in Otsego County were called to an afternoon house fire on Oneida Street in Oneonta. The first call for the fire came in at 12:30 this afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a fully involved mobile home. 8 fire departments were called to the scene of the fire.
ONEONTA, NY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Local Animal Shelter is Closing

Photo byImage Rights Purchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5NY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
VERNON CENTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach

Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
wwnytv.com

Weather alerts still in effect across the north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WKTV

Partly sunny and chilly this Monday

Monday Morning: Chilly. Partly sunny. Upper 10s. Monday Afternoon: Partly sunny. Mid 20s. Monday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 10s. Tuesday: Partly sunny. Mid 20s. Hope everyone had a Merry Christmas! We are entering a quiet stretch of weather for the next several days for most of the area. Today, temperatures start out chilly in the upper 10s and barely warm up into the mid 20s. Some of us will see some more sunshine than others, especially those in the Mohawk Valley. Lingering clouds will be thicker towards the North Country, but along with those clouds, the lake-effect machine off of Lake Ontario is in full force today. Most of the very heavy snow is slamming Tug Hill and places Northwest of our viewing area, but some of that heavy snow will push into the northernmost part of Herkimer County for the next day or so. Other areas north of the Mohawk Valley could still some parts of this, possibly trace to 3".
WIBX 950

Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break

The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
LOWVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man reported shot on Syracuse’s South Side

Update: A 37-year-old man has died in the Christmas Day shooting on Midland Avenue. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse police were responding Sunday night to a shooting on the city’s South Side neighborhood. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 4 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy