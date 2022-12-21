ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what we know about Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington, D.C.

By Madison Selcho
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington. | Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to the White House in a historic trip on his first visit outside his country since it was invaded 300 days ago.

Here’s what we know.

Why is Zelenskyy visiting the White House?

CNN reported that President Joe Biden, who invited the Ukrainian president to visit the White House about a month ago, met Zelenskyy at the South Lawn around 2 p.m. on Wednesday for the official visit.

“I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President and the Congress for their much-needed support. And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on his official Telegram channel.

The Washington Post reported that prior to Zelenskyy making the trip, Biden confirmed plans for a $1.85 billion new security assistance package that includes the “Patriot missile system.”

“I will hold a series of negotiations to strengthen the resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine. In particular, we will discuss bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the United States of America with US President Joseph Biden,” Zelenskyy continued in his statement.

Why does this matter?

The Atlantic reported that the timing of this trip makes sense since Ukrainian cities have continued to experience an influx of Russian attacks.

“Three hundred days ago, Russia launched a brutal assault against Ukraine,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Tuesday. “The visit will underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian and military assistance.”

The New York Times reported that due to the length of the invasion, this trip is set to help Ukraine prepare for another year of defense against the Russian assault.

“He’s a national and global hero — I’m delighted to be able to hear from him,” Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said regarding the Ukrainian president’s visit.

