Dozens showed up to enjoy the 57th annual Luminaria Tour in Albuquerque
Andrea Lamb remembers setting things up when it was time to put the luminarias out in her home; they’re memories she holds close to her heart.
New Mexico governor announces Casa Connection housing grant awards
News Release Office of State of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on December 21 announced $10.6 million in awards from the Casa Connection Grant Program to organizations across New Mexico to provide transitional housing for vulnerable populations ...
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly crash, Fire, Warming up, Community giving back, Dog reunited with family
[1] Albuquerque police: Man dies following early morning crash – Police are investigating after a man died at the scene of a crash. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a truck drove down Gibson near University in southeast Albuquerque when he veered off the road. The truck ended up balanced on a retaining wall. Police say the driver, Ruben Alvarez got out of the vehicle and fell over the edge of the wall, which is about a six-foot drop. Officers say it appears Alvarez hit his head and died at the scene.
Albuquerque honors Giovanni's Pizzeria owner in Balloon Glow
A group in Albuquerque honored the life of Rosario Zito on Dec. 24. Zito owned Giovanni’s pizzeria. Dana Zito is Rosario Zito's wife. Rosario was shot and killed on Aug. 30. "It makes my heart so happy to be out here together. I just feel energized. What keeps me going are friends and family," said Zito.
A look back at the 2022 Good News Stories from New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 has been an eventful year. With all the changes worldwide, there are still rays of light throughout the community. KRQE News 13 is looking back on some of the local heartwarming and unusual stories of the year. Hobbs woman accused of stealing car with...
Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to small bosque fire
The Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a small fire in the Bosque Sunday.
Santa Claus visits Albuquerque Eastside Animal Shelter amidst hopes of boosting adoptions
The Eastside Shelter was full of holiday cheer as families showed up with their furry friends to snap a photo with the jolly old man.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New Mexico
(STACKER) Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Christmas Eve balloon glow to honor late pizzeria owner
The balloon glow will take place at Arroyo del Oso Golf Course.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
New Mexico group fights to keep city from building at Elena Gallegos Open Space
In a statement Thursday, the City's Parks and Rec. Department said the project is still in the public input phase as they complete further environmental studies.
Free dental help given to Comfort Dental patients
The company expected to treat around 4,000 patients across the country all for free.
The Best of KRQE Investigates 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE brings news to New Mexico every day, keeping informed and updated. KRQE’s Investigative Team covers news differently, sometimes taking months to uncover every detail of different issues around the state. Take a look at some of the investigative pieces from KRQE’s Ann Pierret and Gabrielle Burkhart. 1. “Take down, take down:” An […]
What were the top 2022 baby names in New Mexico?
It's the end of the year, so that means we can start looking at trends from the last 12 months.
Native American man files lawsuit after tased by ranger at Petroglyph site
KRQE reached out to the NPS, but they will not comment on ongoing lawsuits.
Albuquerque spa owner losing faith after business suffers fire damage
A walkthrough of the building shows smoke and water damage.
Albuquerque gingerbread contest winners announced
Voting for the People's Choice award is open to the public through January 6th.
Northeast Albuquerque neighbors fed up with ‘junk house’
Some neighbors want the people living at the home on the corner of Layton and Concordia to clean up their mess.
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in Albuquerque
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New Mexico Boys and Girls Ranches provide a home for those who need it most
Caring for those who need it most, The New Mexico Boys and Girls Ranches is a home for struggling youth and their families. This time of year, especially, they are reminding the public of how crucial it is to care for those who need it most. The New Mexico Boys...
