Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly crash, Fire, Warming up, Community giving back, Dog reunited with family

Albuquerque police: Man dies following early morning crash – Police are investigating after a man died at the scene of a crash. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a truck drove down Gibson near University in southeast Albuquerque when he veered off the road. The truck ended up balanced on a retaining wall. Police say the driver, Ruben Alvarez got out of the vehicle and fell over the edge of the wall, which is about a six-foot drop. Officers say it appears Alvarez hit his head and died at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque honors Giovanni's Pizzeria owner in Balloon Glow

A group in Albuquerque honored the life of Rosario Zito on Dec. 24. Zito owned Giovanni’s pizzeria. Dana Zito is Rosario Zito's wife. Rosario was shot and killed on Aug. 30. "It makes my heart so happy to be out here together. I just feel energized. What keeps me going are friends and family," said Zito.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A look back at the 2022 Good News Stories from New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 has been an eventful year. With all the changes worldwide, there are still rays of light throughout the community. KRQE News 13 is looking back on some of the local heartwarming and unusual stories of the year. Hobbs woman accused of stealing car with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New Mexico

(STACKER) Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The Best of KRQE Investigates 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE brings news to New Mexico every day, keeping informed and updated. KRQE’s Investigative Team covers news differently, sometimes taking months to uncover every detail of different issues around the state. Take a look at some of the investigative pieces from KRQE’s Ann Pierret and Gabrielle Burkhart. 1. “Take down, take down:” An […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

