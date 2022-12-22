Read full article on original website
Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
MUST SEE: Ohio State legend wears Michigan football uniform, sings The Victors
Former Michigan football left tackle Taylor Lewan had a big bet going with a former Ohio State legend. And Lewan came to collect on Christmas Day. Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, who is now the head coach of Tennessee State, has ties to Lewan through the Tennessee Titans, and apparently, the rivals placed a bet on the winner of The Game. Well, in case you missed it, the Wolverines won in dominating fashion in Columbus, 45-23.
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal
Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
Former Jackson State safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig ready to run with the Buffs
After an impressive two year start to his college career at Jackson State, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is anxious to test his skills in the Pac-12. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety, originally from Birmingham, Ala., announced his intention to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder as a transfer on Wednesday evening...
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
2024 top-25 DL Kamarion Franklin announces top 10 schools
Lake Cormorant (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin announced his top 10 schools on Saturday. They are Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, South Carolina, Florida State and Michigan. Franklin is the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according...
Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr. is 'anxious' to play healthy vs. Georgia, could be X-factor in CFB Playoff
Early in the 2022 season, Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. received rave reviews. Following six total tackles, five tackles for a loss and two sacks through the first two games, his teammates nicknamed him “Baby Aaron Donald,” a reference to the Los Angeles Rams’ nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia transfer portal additions RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett
The Georgia Bulldogs added two proven playmakers at wide receiver last week by landing former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas and former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett. Four days later, their new head coach spoke about what they bring to the table. Kirby Smart was asked about Thomas and...
Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle breaks down why he committed to Michigan
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.
CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included
Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
Everything Kirby Smart said during Georgia's prep for Ohio State
Georgia won all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season and followed that up by winning the 2022 SEC Championship. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs are preparing to take on Ohio State in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia's third game this year showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won both of their games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and scored 99 total points in those victories. Ohio State. the No. 4 seed, backed into the playoffs after losing its first game, to rival Michigan 45-23 in the regular season finale, the first home loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines since 2000.
2024 Five-Star WR Joshisa Trader names Top 5
Five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader of Miami (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep announced his top five schools– Miami, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 185 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Miami: “I feel like home and Mario is building something over there.”. Florida: “I have a good relationship...
Kentucky puts two on Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team
Incoming Kentucky transfers make up the starting backfield on the Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team. Devin Leary (NC State) was tabbed the team's starting quarterback and Ray Davis (Vanderbilt) the starting running back. LIMITED TIME ONLY: Get 50% off annual VIP to CatsPause.com!. Leary committed to and signed with...
WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up
It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:
Cheez-It Bowl coordinator press conference: Ted Roof
The Sooners are on the ground and preparing for the Cheez-It Bowl, which is now three days away. On Monday, coordinators and players took the podium to meet with the media. As part of that, DC Ted Roof fielded a number of questions about his unit and the matchup ahead with Florida State's offense. OUInsider.com presents all of that discussion right here.
Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card is transferring to Purdue, per report
Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card is on the move. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Monday that Card is transferring to Purdue to play for new head coach Ryan Walters. Walters released a video on Twitter a few minutes before Thamel’s report came out, indicating that good news was on the horizon for the former Illinois defensive coordinator.
Beamer proud of Gamecocks prep for the Irish
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – South Carolina has wrapped up its practice at Ponte Vedra High School and will return to back to the practice field tomorrow in preparation for its matchup with Notre Dame on Friday in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) will look to win...
