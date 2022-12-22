Read full article on original website
Meat Bans, Soaring Gold Prices and ‘Un-Brexit'? One Bank's ‘Outrageous' Predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank's "outrageous predictions" for 2023 include a ban on meat production, skyrocketing gold prices and Britain voting to "un-Brexit." The forecasts, while not representative of the bank's official views, looked at how decisions from policymakers next year could impact both the global economy and the political agenda. Saxo Bank's...
Hope Global Forums Rallies Business Leaders for Financial Literacy, ‘So That Everyone Learns the Language of Money'
"Silver rights" is a term Operation Hope founder and CEO John Hope Bryant coined to describe the economic empowerment of minority and low-income communities. During the nonprofit's recent Hope Global Forums, the CEOs of Walmart, Delta Air Lines and other companies joined Bryant on stage to talk about "silver rights" and the power of financial literacy.
IRS Delays Tax Reporting Change for 1099-K on Venmo, Paypal Business Payments
The IRS announced it won’t require platforms such as Paypal and Venmo to issue a tax when a user’s business transfers exceed $600. The pre-2022 threshold of 200-plus transactions worth an aggregate above $20,000 remains in place for now. The IRS has delayed, for a year, when payment...
