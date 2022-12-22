ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Get inside and stay inside’: MultCo officials send warning before arctic weather hits PNW

By Liz Burch
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — With severe weather on the way, Multnomah County Officials are worried about a further strain on hospitals which are already busy with so many people sick right now.

On Wednesday, local leaders shared a dire warning a day before severe weather is set to hit the Pacific Northwest and health officer Doctor Jennifer Vines is pleading with the community to go to warming shelters if they need.

Wheeler declares emergency in Portland; winter storm warning issued as ice storm looms

“Get inside and stay inside,” said Dr. Vines. “Do not underestimate the temperatures we’ll be facing.”

Dr. Vines also pointed out hospitals are already at “crisis care standards” and are struggling to keep up with demand.

Multnomah County pointed out that we’re not used to extreme temperatures here in the PNW. KOIN asked what lessons they learned from the deadly heat dome two years ago, which killed dozens of people in the county.

County Chair Deborah Kafoury shared that two years ago when the heat dome happened, people didn’t know and weren’t prepared, so this year she wants to make sure everyone knows, adding they’re “getting the word out in any way, shape or form possible.”

matt
4d ago

What a joke! They act like it’s the movie the day after tomorrow. Like there’s gonna be this imaginary sudden cold monster that creeps up suddenly and freezes you immediately lol. It’s just some teens temperatures! It’s not as if we’ve never seen weather in the teens before lol

Charles Hann
4d ago

🙄🙄🙄🤣🤷🤷🤷🤷 wOw Really!!! I guess it's everyone's first winter on earth 🌎 🤷 🙃. Well Biden said, get your covid-19 vaccine, it's the best way to prepare for everything 😉

Related
KATU.com

Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
STEVENSON, WA
kptv.com

Ice storm has ended; warming temperatures continue through Christmas Morning

The thaw is arriving everywhere except in the Columbia River Gorge this evening. For that reason, and it’s Christmas Eve, it’ll be a very short blog post!. We picked up plenty of rain today as a system crossed overhead, but now it’s just scattered showers this evening and a mainly dry Christmas Day ahead. This shows total rain from 4pm today (right now) to 4pm tomorrow as the sun is about to set. Just a few light showers; the areas with no color could even be dry the next 24 hours. Or close to it. The point is that not much is happening now through Christmas Day.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm

Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Ice storm in progress as metro area remains frozen through Saturday morning

Unfortunately the forecast is working out as expected this morning. Cold air is stuck in the lower elevations of NW Oregon and SW Washington with temperatures below freezing anywhere inland from the coastline. All of the coastline has warmed above freezing. The Cascades are warming quickly and even Government Camp...
SALEM, OR
Channel 6000

Mostly cloudy Christmas Day with some rain showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morning showers are likely this Christmas Day, with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Highs are forecasted to reach the upper 40s, but some parts of the metro area could reach 50 degrees. So, we’ll be much warmer on Sunday as we head into our week.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

