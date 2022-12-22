We all have our favorite Christmas songs. Often they tend to be one of the staples—the likes of “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “Silent Night” and “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” They are the songs that seem omnipresent for months on end while the 25th nears. While they are classics for a reason, it never hurts to have a little revamp in our holiday playlists. Today, we’re going through just a few songs that will help you mix it up this holiday season. Find five underrated Christmas songs that you may not be familiar with, below.

