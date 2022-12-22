Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Hors d’oeuvres to spread joy this holiday season
My family Christmas gatherings have always consisted of snacking throughout the day and then having a meal that afternoon. Honestly, I’ve never known any other way. However, there are a few key hors d’oeuvres that stand out in my memory. These treats were a staple of family Christmas...
The 7 Best Cocktails to Mix This Holiday Season
Despite what the marketing teams may say, there’s no such thing as an “Easter Cocktail.” Nor, for that matter, are there designated cocktails for President’s Day, Purim, or the Autumnal Equinox. But the December holidays? You could buy a different book on “Holiday Cocktails” every day and you’d run out of shelf space before you ran out of drinks. December just hits different. No one ever tells you to “get in the spirit” of Arbor Day but getting into the spirit is practically what the month of December is all about—it’s cold and the sun sets at like 2 pm and...
Here are some of “the best” Christmas toys for your dog
KSNF/KODE — There are many reasons why you should buy your dog Christmas toys. It’s a great way to keep them entertained and happy while they wait for Santa. The best time to buy them is before the big day so they can have fun with them immediately. The following are just a few reasons […]
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world
Around the world, countries celebrate Christmas with their own magical traditions.In celebration of festive eccentricities, The Independent takes a look at what the holiday season looks like in different parts of the globe.Some countries have different festive characters, while others adorn their trees in a variety of decorations.From Austria’s Krampus figure, to hiding brooms in houses in Norway, and decorating with spider webs in Ukraine, here are some different ways Christmas is marked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
5 Underrated Christmas Songs You Should Be Listening to This Holiday Season
We all have our favorite Christmas songs. Often they tend to be one of the staples—the likes of “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “Silent Night” and “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” They are the songs that seem omnipresent for months on end while the 25th nears. While they are classics for a reason, it never hurts to have a little revamp in our holiday playlists. Today, we’re going through just a few songs that will help you mix it up this holiday season. Find five underrated Christmas songs that you may not be familiar with, below.
Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
What is the Festivus, the holiday ‘for the rest of us’?
Is the aluminum pole up without a single decoration? Has the meatloaf been made?
Kids These Days: Parenting, politics, and play during the holiday season
A few days ago, I was hanging out with a new friend of mine having coffee at her house, both of us in our pajamas. We talked about our kids and parenting, her recent transition to a new job, and a conference I had just returned from. It was everything I wanted from a gathering of friends, small and intimate and easy.
We Share Our Tasty Holiday Traditions From Around The World
Dutch babies, tamales guatemaltecos, mince pies, panettone, bibingka and more - culinary holiday traditions based on LAist staff suggestions
The Dogington Post
How You Should Prepare Your Dog For The Holiday Season
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. The holiday season is here! From Halloween to Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year, dogs get affected by the change in environment. If you have a pet, it’s important to consider their needs throughout the festivities to make sure they behave appropriately and don’t develop a bad holiday memory.
History of the iconic holiday treat, are you eating a candy cane correctly?
‘Tis the season for holiday greetings, cheers and the iconic candy cane treat, but are you eating the holiday candy correctly?
Black Hills Pioneer
Top 10 best romantic Christmas comedies of all time
There's something endearing about the twinkling lights and enchanting sounds of Christmas music that make the holidays seem like a fairy tale. However, there's nothing like a good movie to get you into the Christmas spirit. So curl up on the sofa and let yourself be swept away by these festive romantic comedies...
Hundreds brave bitter cold for last-minute holiday shopping before Christmas Day
Christmas Day is only a few hours away, but some people are still shopping.
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
animalfair.com
Before You Adopt This Holiday Ask Yourself, Can You Afford A Dog?
Holiday Season – please consider these tips before making the best decision of your life! If you want a little love in your life then we would encourage you to consider adopting a puppy from a shelter, but you need to think very carefully before you go through with an adoption. Always remember that a canine companion is a luxury in life. Buying, and caring for, a pooch can be expensive.
Christmas Fanatic Spends 200 Hours Decorating His NYC Apartment—Take a Peek Inside
There's an apartment on Manhattan's Lower East Side that gets decked out with thousands of Christmas lights every year, but you wouldn't know it unless you've seen the inside. The NYC resident behind the over-the-top holiday decor, Frank Bianco, has shared snippets of his process on Instagram—where he is better known by his username and alter ego, "Frankie Christmas."
I search year after year for Black Santa dolls, pajamas and ornaments. I know that I'm not alone in this hunt
As I continue my search for Black Santa dolls, pajamas, ornaments and even a Black, jolly St. Nick at my local mall every year, I know that I'm not the only one on the hunt.
Zodiac Signs as Christmas Music—Which Song Captures Your Holiday Spirit?
Is it even Christmas if you’re not jamming out to some holiday songs? There might be a reason why you love singing along to your favorite holiday music, because there’s Christmas music that matches each zodiac sign! Every year, we eagerly anticipate hearing our favorite Christmas song since there’s nothing more nostalgic than ringing in the holiday season with some holly jolly tunes to get into the Christmas spirit. Almost everyone can immediately recognize the familiar jingles by talented old-school singers such as Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley and more. Even more recent Christmas compositions by Michael Bublé, Josh...
