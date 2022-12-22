ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Venue needed for 2023 return of Books-N-Things Fair

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
 4 days ago
After the cancellation of the Books-N-Things Fair in 2021 and 2022 because of concerns about COVID-19, the Aiken County Community Association, or ACCA, is ready to bring back the popular event in 2023.

But there is a problem. The charitable organization can’t find a venue for the popular fundraiser, which typically has been held in early March at various sites over the years.

“We have five storage lockers full of donated books and items that are ready to be moved and sorted for our sale, but we have come up short on finding a venue,” said ACCA President and Books-N-Things Co-Chair Terry Scott. “We have searched every lead and possibility with no luck.”

ACCA is seeking an approximately 15,000- to 25,000-square-foot retail or warehouse facility with heat and electricity that is in or near Aiken for Books-N-Things.

Another requirement is a parking area that can accommodate 150 or so vehicles.

ACCA needs the venue from mid-January to mid-March, but is “somewhat flexible” about the time period, according to a recent news release.

“We come with very good references,” Scott said. “We have been in many spaces over the years and always leave everything neat and tidy. We have hundreds and hundreds of loyal customers who come to the sale, and they are as anxious for a sale as we are.”

Books-N-Things began in the early 1960s and traditionally has been an annual event.

Tens of thousands of donated used books are available for purchase at bargain prices along with knick-knacks, small appliances, CDs, DVDs, LPs and Christmas decorations.

The Aiken Branch of the American Association of University Women, or AAUW, conducted the Books-N-Things Fair through 2020.

Approximately 80% of the proceeds in the past were used to support education and promote literacy in the Aiken area, and around 20% of the money went to the Educational Foundation of the national AAUW, which is based in Washington, D.C.

In 2021, ACCA was formed. Many of the members of the AAUW’s Aiken Branch joined the new group, which became the new organizer of Books-N-Things.

“We made a determination that in order to be able to really meet our mission, which is supporting education, we needed to have more control over our money and activities,” Scott told the Aiken Standard. “It was pretty much was a unanimous decision that we were going to end our relationship with AAUW and strike out on our own.”

Ellen Harvey is the other co-chair of Books-N-Things, which has generated hundreds of thousands of dollars that have benefited the Aiken area.

Anyone with information about a potential Books-N-Things venue can call her at 732-616-8318 or email ellenharvey@gmail.com.

