wtoc.com

Old Savannah City Mission experiencing high turnout due to below freezing temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are staying below freezing this Christmas Eve and several area shelters are opening their doors to help those that need it. Jermaine Ray, who’s the program director here at Old Savannah City Mission says that usually, on a cold day they’d see roughly 60 people but this Christmas Eve, they had 85 people needing to get out of the cold.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Cold weather supplies delivered to warming centers, homeless encampments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With a cold Christmas ahead, volunteers with the Savannah-Chatham Housing Authority crisscrossed the city Thursday, getting supplies to homeless encampments and warming shelters. Vans loaded with cold weather needs for people without a home. People with the homeless authority are coming to warming centers and about...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound

ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Warming shelters activated as chilly Christmas weekend begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. — As temperatures drop overnight, the city of Savannah and others across the area and activated warming shelters for those without a place to stay over the chilly Christmas weekend. “The city just recognized that we're going to have tremendously cold weather tonight, life-threatening cold weather, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Dangerously cold conditions last through the holiday weekend

For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. High temperatures will barely inch above freezing today. Look for highs in the mid-30s for your Christmas Eve. Christmas morning will see freezing temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures will only recover to around 40 degrees. This will likely be the coldest Christmas Day in Savannah in 30-plus years!
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Preparing for Extremely Cold Temperatures

Bulloch County citizens should begin preparing now for extremely cold temperatures as Winter Storm Elliott enters our area early evening. Bulloch County could see temperatures Friday, December 23, 2022 dipping down to 16 °F with wind chills at 1 °F. The Grice Connect team is monitoring Winter Storm...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house

Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Dangerous cold arrives for the holiday weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Brutally cold Arctic air is diving south into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and will stick around through the Christmas holiday. After starting the day Friday in the mid 50s, temperatures will begin falling rapidly through the day and be accompanied by wind gusts of 30-40 mph. That could be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Ogeechee Tech Students, Faculty, and Staff Give Back During Local Food Drive

Students, faculty, and staff at Ogeechee Technical College participated in a food drive to support individuals and families of the Statesboro community during the holiday season. Hosted by the OTC Student Veterans Association, Echocardiography, and Diagnostic Medical Sonography programs, the drive collected enough donations to serve over 180, men, women,...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 30. Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major State routes will be in place beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, Dec....
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
villages-news.com

Savannah Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed

The Savannah Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
SAVANNAH, GA

