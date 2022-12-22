Read full article on original website
Related
Bulloch Seniors have a bright Christmas thanks to gifts from the community
Bulloch County senior citizens, who are members of the Action Pact Senior Center, celebrated Christmas this week with a Christmas party and gifts from the community at the center on Granade Street. The party included a Christmas program with the reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Alex Smith,...
wtoc.com
Old Savannah City Mission experiencing high turnout due to below freezing temperatures
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are staying below freezing this Christmas Eve and several area shelters are opening their doors to help those that need it. Jermaine Ray, who’s the program director here at Old Savannah City Mission says that usually, on a cold day they’d see roughly 60 people but this Christmas Eve, they had 85 people needing to get out of the cold.
wtoc.com
Cold weather supplies delivered to warming centers, homeless encampments
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With a cold Christmas ahead, volunteers with the Savannah-Chatham Housing Authority crisscrossed the city Thursday, getting supplies to homeless encampments and warming shelters. Vans loaded with cold weather needs for people without a home. People with the homeless authority are coming to warming centers and about...
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound
ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
Adoption fees waived at Bulloch County Animal Services now through Dec. 27
Bulloch County Animal Services is hoping to find warm and loving homes for the pets in their care this holiday season. To help make things easier on adoptive families, they are waiving pet adoption fees now through December 27. You can now adopt your new best friend for FREE!. You...
WJCL
Warming shelters activated as chilly Christmas weekend begins
SAVANNAH, Ga. — As temperatures drop overnight, the city of Savannah and others across the area and activated warming shelters for those without a place to stay over the chilly Christmas weekend. “The city just recognized that we're going to have tremendously cold weather tonight, life-threatening cold weather, and...
WJCL
Dangerously cold conditions last through the holiday weekend
For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. High temperatures will barely inch above freezing today. Look for highs in the mid-30s for your Christmas Eve. Christmas morning will see freezing temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures will only recover to around 40 degrees. This will likely be the coldest Christmas Day in Savannah in 30-plus years!
House fire and busted sprinkler alarm calls make for a busy Christmas for SFD
Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) as of has responded to over 30 calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Many of them were alarm calls from sprinkler pipes and sprinkler heads in large apartment complexes that had frozen and busted. When the temperature finally rose above freezing the issues compounded with the sprinkler systems.
wtoc.com
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
WJCL
Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
Bulloch Preparing for Extremely Cold Temperatures
Bulloch County citizens should begin preparing now for extremely cold temperatures as Winter Storm Elliott enters our area early evening. Bulloch County could see temperatures Friday, December 23, 2022 dipping down to 16 °F with wind chills at 1 °F. The Grice Connect team is monitoring Winter Storm...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house
Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
Dangerous cold arrives for the holiday weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Brutally cold Arctic air is diving south into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and will stick around through the Christmas holiday. After starting the day Friday in the mid 50s, temperatures will begin falling rapidly through the day and be accompanied by wind gusts of 30-40 mph. That could be […]
allongeorgia.com
Ogeechee Tech Students, Faculty, and Staff Give Back During Local Food Drive
Students, faculty, and staff at Ogeechee Technical College participated in a food drive to support individuals and families of the Statesboro community during the holiday season. Hosted by the OTC Student Veterans Association, Echocardiography, and Diagnostic Medical Sonography programs, the drive collected enough donations to serve over 180, men, women,...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 30. Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major State routes will be in place beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, Dec....
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
WJCL
Missing in Chatham County: Police searching for 17-year-old boy who left home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Chatham County need your help finding a missing teenage boy. The Chatham County Police Department is working to locate 17-year-old Christopher Smith, who left home Wednesday night. Christopher was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants.
WJCL
Missing in Port Wentworth: Police searching for 14-year-old girl who disappeared
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Port Wentworth need your help finding a missing teenage girl. The Port Wentworth Police Department reported Thursday evening that Love Thomas, 14, was reported missing. Wind Chill Advisory: Cold blast to send feels-like temps around Savannah plummeting to...
villages-news.com
Savannah Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed
The Savannah Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
wtoc.com
80-year-old man saves wife during fire that destroys Bryan Co. home
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A home in Bryan County has been destroyed in a fire that began early Wednesday morning. According to Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services, Pembroke Fire worked through the night to put out the house fire. The 80-year-old homeowner was woken up by the smoke...
Comments / 0