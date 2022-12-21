ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This is Minnesota’s Favorite Christmas Movie, is it Yours?

Only 2 days till Christmas!! And hey if you can’t go anywhere for the holidays due to Minnesota’s blizzard, might as well spend time watching Christmas movies!. Did you know today is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day? What better way to celebrate it than a Friday night with family when it’s oh-so cold outside, and watch Minnesota's favorite holiday movie!
So, Who’s Open on Christmas Eve in Minnesota This Year?

If you need to do any last-minute Christmas shopping or want something to do the day before Christmas don’t worry, because some places will still be open! However, hours are probably changing due to the holiday, so I have a list here of many places that will be open, closed, or changing hours in Minnesota, as well as Owatonna.
What is The Most Annoying Christmas Song in Minnesota?

The holiday season just isn't the same without hearing Christmas music, right? But while some songs are great, some are just the opposite. So just which Christmas song is the most annoying here in Minnesota?. That's the question the crew over at FinanceBuzz wanted to find out. They surveyed 1,500...
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23

The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
DNR Warns That Slush Weighs Down Ice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the state has significantly affected ice conditions. The Minnesota DNR says slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable. In some areas, slushy conditions are impacting travel on the ice, while in others — especially where ice was in the early stages of forming — the conditions are not adequate to support ice shelters and vehicles, resulting in breakthroughs.
Do You Agree That These Are Minnesota’s Favorite Fries?

Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. As far as St Cloud goes, I would have guessed Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
Do You Know What Minnesota’s Newest City Is?

There are about 912 cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Do you know which one is the newest?. The state of Minnesota is the 12th largest state in area, the 22nd most populous with over 5 million people, and was established in 1858. There is some debate on which city is the oldest in Minnesota.
Census: Minnesota Saw Population Growth in Past Year

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota gained 5,713 new residents between July 1st 2021 and July 1st 2022 according to state population figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. They say the state had 11,617 more births than deaths during that period. But we also lost 5,206 people due to...
Guess How Many Episodes of The Popular Criminal Minds Show are in Minnesota

If you love Criminal Minds as much as my friends and I do, then you have probably watched the whole show at least once!. If you have not seen the show where the squad of FBI profilers analyzes the country's most-twisted criminals, it’s okay, but you need to at least watch the episodes set in Minnesota. While there may not be as many episodes set in Minnesota as there are in California, there are still a couple within the 15 seasons (plus a current season on Paramount+).
Gas Prices Fall Again in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Gas prices have fallen again in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93. Prices in the state are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love.

