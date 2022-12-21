Read full article on original website
It was around this time of the year, 37 years ago, that I saw the show in the sky for the first time and ever since that day I have been mesmerized. It is a challenge often to figure out when to watch, but today's technology has at least made it a bit better to predict.
Holiday greenery and Christmas trees bring joy throughout the season, but they can also hide dangerous hitchhikers. Diseases and invasive species can make their way into our landscapes on trees and boughs brought into Minnesota from other states. To protect our environment, the State of Minnesota is asking residents to...
Have you ever had a Secret Santa that gave you the absolute best gifts? If so, you are lucky, because there are a bunch of Secret Santas out there that seem to be shopping from the "Do Not Buy" list. 15 of the Absolute Worst Secret Santa Gift Ideas in...
Only 2 days till Christmas!! And hey if you can’t go anywhere for the holidays due to Minnesota’s blizzard, might as well spend time watching Christmas movies!. Did you know today is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day? What better way to celebrate it than a Friday night with family when it’s oh-so cold outside, and watch Minnesota's favorite holiday movie!
If you need to do any last-minute Christmas shopping or want something to do the day before Christmas don’t worry, because some places will still be open! However, hours are probably changing due to the holiday, so I have a list here of many places that will be open, closed, or changing hours in Minnesota, as well as Owatonna.
It's that time of year- the time of year when you probably think about buying gifts for your family and friends. Also, many people will tend to tip or give a gift for their mail carriers. But can you legally do this? In other words, is it legal for the USPS worker to accept the gift?
I'm actually shocked my mom didn't put up a fight when I texted her about sharing this recipe. Every year my mom, Bridget, makes a big batch of homemade Baileys Irish Cream and gives it out as gifts to family and friends. Every year people ask her to share the recipe and she doesn't give it out, so this is huge.
The holiday season just isn't the same without hearing Christmas music, right? But while some songs are great, some are just the opposite. So just which Christmas song is the most annoying here in Minnesota?. That's the question the crew over at FinanceBuzz wanted to find out. They surveyed 1,500...
You see it often this time of year in Minnesota: people waiting for their cars to warm up before driving them. But can warming up your vehicle before driving it actually damage the engine?. Minnesotans Have Warmed Up Their Vehicles In the Winter For Years. Warming up a vehicle before...
The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the state has significantly affected ice conditions. The Minnesota DNR says slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable. In some areas, slushy conditions are impacting travel on the ice, while in others — especially where ice was in the early stages of forming — the conditions are not adequate to support ice shelters and vehicles, resulting in breakthroughs.
Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. As far as St Cloud goes, I would have guessed Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
There are about 912 cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Do you know which one is the newest?. The state of Minnesota is the 12th largest state in area, the 22nd most populous with over 5 million people, and was established in 1858. There is some debate on which city is the oldest in Minnesota.
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota gained 5,713 new residents between July 1st 2021 and July 1st 2022 according to state population figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. They say the state had 11,617 more births than deaths during that period. But we also lost 5,206 people due to...
Now a days, you really can't believe everything you see on social media. You need to question almost anything and everything. Which is a little sad, but it's smart. How many times have you seen false posts about a celebrity death, only to find out, it was a hoax. Probably too many times to count by now.
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
If you love Criminal Minds as much as my friends and I do, then you have probably watched the whole show at least once!. If you have not seen the show where the squad of FBI profilers analyzes the country's most-twisted criminals, it’s okay, but you need to at least watch the episodes set in Minnesota. While there may not be as many episodes set in Minnesota as there are in California, there are still a couple within the 15 seasons (plus a current season on Paramount+).
You've probably seen the list of the 16 items to have in your car in the winter, especially if you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or Wisconsin. That's not the items I'm talking about. Well, some of them are on that list but it's not 16 items, it's less than that and these seem really manageable to me.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Gas prices have fallen again in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93. Prices in the state are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
