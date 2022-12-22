ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Day cares closing due to winter weather

By Malley Jones
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGQkZ_0jqlQoxn00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the winter weather hits Kansas, different businesses are beginning to close their doors, including day cares.

Tanya Bulluck, the executive director of Child Start , encourages parents to find an alternative program because they tend to see many neglect and abuse cases in situations like this, where parents are stressed and have to lean on others.

Protecting your pipes in the freezing temperatures

At Child Start, they encourage parents to go online and find the best program for them based on their needs. There, parents can search based on ZIP code, income and other needs.

“It’s important not just for the health and safety but also for the child’s development,” Bulluck said. “When a child is in a high-quality program at those early years, we see those numbers in schools go up. We see less children failing, more children succeeding.”

Bulluck says child care centers are well connected, and they support one another, so if one program is closed, they try to point them in the right direction to another program.

The YMCA and Word of Life are planning to stay open Thursday.

To see a full list of KSN’s business closings and delays, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be a wide range in temperatures across the state on Christmas before a chance of rain and freezing rain arrives during the evening and into the night. It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas with...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing this in 2006,” Steve McKinney said. […]
WICHITA, KS
KMZU

Evergy customers without power

LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
LIBERTY, MO
KSNT News

Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
INMAN, KS
KSN News

KSN News

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy