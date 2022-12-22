ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Adult School brings back Certified Nursing Assitance program

By Ricardo Tovar
 4 days ago
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- After a five-year hiatus, the Certified Nursing Assistance program will return to the Monterey Adult School in February of 2023.

The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District said they were recently authorized to offer the program and hired a teacher.

Officials did say that each cohort will have 15 students. They also said each cohort will run in winter, spring, summer, and fall. Each cohort will be eight weeks long.

The district said that this is the only nursing assistance program on the Peninsula to offer this Certified Nursing Program.

For more information on how students can enroll in the program you can click on the school website here.

