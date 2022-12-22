Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize
Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, […] The post WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize appeared first on Sumner County Source.
WSMV
Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
WKRN
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement
The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. Crews are working on area roads as some across Middle TN re-freeze. TN Driver Services hold food drive for those...
Driver dead after getting shot in truck along I-24 in East Nashville
Nashville homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a Greenbrier man who was shot along Interstate 24 Sunday, with police calling road rage a potential motive.
Remembering Trinity Music City’s first Christmas
1994, a year after legendary country music entertainer Conway Twitty passed, Trinity Music City opened with a huge Christmas attraction for visitors across the country.
WKRN
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies
The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
WKRN
T-shirt freezes almost instantly in Nashville
To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds. To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds.
WSMV
Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Services reported fewer than 7,000 customers were still without power. An NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power. However, not every customer’s power will be restored by Friday night.
Tennessee resorts to rolling blackouts as winter storm strains power grid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) — Subzero temperatures in Tennessee have led to authorities asking power companies to perform rolling electric blackouts amid struggles with the power grid’s capacity. The Tennessee Valley Authority asks that 154 power providers cut power for 10-15 minutes on an ongoing basis following Thursday’s winter storm, without an end date for the […]
WKRN
6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall
TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. 6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
Family loses home, belongings in Cheatham County fire
In Cheatham County, one family lost everything after their house went up in a blaze Thursday night.
Gov. Lee grants clemency to 16 people, including two Davidson County women convicted of murder
Gov. Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 people on Thursday, in addition to granting expedited parole eligibility to 30 people jailed under a recently amended drug sentencing law.
WKRN
How to prepare your home for 'the big chill' in Middle Tennessee
When it's bitter cold outside -- like it will be in Middle Tennessee over the next few days -- you might be tempted to crank up the heat inside. How to prepare your home for ‘the big chill’ in Middle …. When it's bitter cold outside -- like...
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel family brings daughter home after months in the hospital
KINGSPORT -- A Mount Carmel resident whose daughter has been a patient at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville since Oct. 13 has finally brought her home. Quinnlee Mae Shriner, 10 months old, returned home late on Wednesday.
WKRN
World Outreach Church: Christmas Day Service
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Join Senior Pastor Allen Jackson for World Outreach Church‘s Christmas Day Service. Watch the service LIVE on this page beginning at 9:30 a.m. If you don’t see it in the player above, or want a full-screen view of the service, you can click here.
Nashville Hot Christmas: The warmest Dec. 25 temps in Music City history
Typically, Nashville sees an average high temperature of 50 degrees on Christmas, but there have been a few years where it got just a bit too warm to bust out the holiday sweaters.
wpln.org
Tennessee Valley Authority says it’s suspending rolling blackouts as electric grid stabilizes
The electric grid has stabilized as temperatures warm up across the region, so the Tennessee Valley Authority has suspended rolling blackouts, which were occurring every hour for many customers. Power demand has surged since temperatures plummeted Thursday night set a new record for TVA, though the utility said it was...
WSMV
Tennessee Valley Authority reinstates, pauses rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has reinstated rolling blackouts across the state, according to a release. The blackout was originally issued on Friday morning in an effort to help keep the power grid stable, but TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler confirmed the mandate was lifted several hours later.
2 shot in West Nashville, suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a shooting in West Nashville that left two people injured.
Comments / 0