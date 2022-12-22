ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland, TN

Sumner County Source

WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize

Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, […] The post WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. Crews are working on area roads as some across Middle TN re-freeze. TN Driver Services hold food drive for those...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies

The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

T-shirt freezes almost instantly in Nashville

To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds. To show how drastically things changed in the temperature department, News 2 did the wet t-shirt test. It froze solid in a matter of seconds.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Services reported fewer than 7,000 customers were still without power. An NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power. However, not every customer’s power will be restored by Friday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tennessee resorts to rolling blackouts as winter storm strains power grid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) — Subzero temperatures in Tennessee have led to authorities asking power companies to perform rolling electric blackouts amid struggles with the power grid’s capacity. The Tennessee Valley Authority asks that 154 power providers cut power for 10-15 minutes on an ongoing basis following Thursday’s winter storm, without an end date for the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall

TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. 6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

World Outreach Church: Christmas Day Service

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Join Senior Pastor Allen Jackson for World Outreach Church‘s Christmas Day Service. Watch the service LIVE on this page beginning at 9:30 a.m. If you don’t see it in the player above, or want a full-screen view of the service, you can click here.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Valley Authority reinstates, pauses rolling blackouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has reinstated rolling blackouts across the state, according to a release. The blackout was originally issued on Friday morning in an effort to help keep the power grid stable, but TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler confirmed the mandate was lifted several hours later.
NASHVILLE, TN

