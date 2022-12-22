ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in Jersey City, prosecutor’s office says

A 46-year-old man was shot dead in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues on Christmas night, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office reported.. The prosecutor’s office’s Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting, the city’s 13th homicide of the year. The 13 homicides matches the previous low recorded in both 2019 and 2012. There were 23 homicides in the city last year.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Fatal Christmas Shooting in Jersey City

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted the following at 8:11 this evening: “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow.”. Hudson TV will provide an...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

UPDATED: Authorities investigating fatal Jersey City shooting near Communipaw & Crescent Avenues

Authorities are investigating a fatal Jersey City shooting near Communipaw and Crescent Avenues that occurred last night, the 13th murder of the year in Jersey City. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted around 8:11 p.m. on Christmas.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Post

‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

New York City Mayor Eric Adams MIA as City Suffers Icy Freeze

Where in the world is New York City Mayor Eric Adams? The mayor left the city Thursday, according to his office, as extreme winter weather hits, leaving New York freezing with icy roads and parts of the city even flooding. He’s expected to return Saturday, his spokesperson told Gothamist, although it’s not clear where he is right now. In January, during the year’s first snowstorm, Adams traveled to all five boroughs of the city. Lorraine Grillo, the city’s deputy mayor, is running things in the interim, and she remained tight-lipped when reporters asked where Adams was. “He might as well be here because we’ve been speaking to each other constantly throughout the day,” she said.Read it at Gothamist
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Police Hire 6 SLEO II Officers

Photo Credits: North Bergen Police & Township of North Bergen. On Wednesday afternoon at an Oath of Office Ceremony officiated by Mayor Nicholas J. Sacco, Commissioner Allen Pascual, the entire Board of Commissioners and Chief of Police Peter Fasilis in the Town Hall commission Chambers, The North Bergen Police Department welcomed newly hired SLEO IIs Brooke Bargiel, David Corbisiero Jr., Jose Figueroa, Alexander Lambros, Yosseline Marquez and Majd Siyam.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
proclaimerscv.com

New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps

NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Dominican or not, this prosecutor must go | Editorial

A newly-formed Dominican political group is now coming to the defense of a prosecutor re-nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy, as the demands grow louder for her to step down. “We see that as an attack on our community because she’s the only representative we have,” said Miguel Diaz, one of the group’s founders, of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, who is Dominican.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy