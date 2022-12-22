ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Third Chesapeake Walmart employee files 50M lawsuit, says bullets missed her by inches

By Courtney Ingalls
 4 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A third employee from the Chesapeake Walmart is filing a $50 million lawsuit against the company following the Nov. 22 mass shooting.

The suit, filed on behalf of Briana Marie Tyler, states that the company was negligent when hiring Andre Bing and says that Walmart was aware of his “violent tendencies towards co-workers,” and how he was “mentally unstable,” but did nothing and allowed Bing to continue being an employee.

Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting: Complete coverage from WAVY.com

Tyler was in the breakroom waiting for shift instructions when shots rang out on Nov. 22, according to the complaint Tyler filed. She then said that the bullets fired missed her by inches.

After Bing exited the breakroom, Tyler then ran out of the breakroom and looked to escape. After entering the retail area of the store, Tyler said she then became aware that Bing was chasing and firing her gun at her.

Video evidence from the store later confirmed that the shooter followed Tyler into the retail section and was firing his gun at her.

Tyler was able to exit the store and was picked up by her mother. After returning home, Tyler found that the jacket she was wearing had bullet holes through the hood of the jacket.

The suit continued by saying that as a result of Walmart’s negligence, Tyler has suffered physical injuries to her legs and chest, psychological and physical suffering, night fright, paranoia, present and future medical bills, agoraphobia, fear of the dark, fear of being in a public place, and fear of enrolling her 4-year-old son in public school.

The first lawsuit was filed at the end of November by Donya Prioleau who had been working at the Chesapeake Walmart location for more than a year. Earlier this month, another $50 million lawsuit was filed on behalf of another Chesapeake Walmart employee, James Kelly .

