Yikes! Biglaw Firms Are Having A Rough Go Of It When It Comes To Collections
— The managing partner of a major West Coast Biglaw firm, in comments given to Jenna Greene of Reuters, when discussing what 2022’s year-end collections looked like for law firms. Staci Zaretsky is a senior editor at Above the Law, where she’s worked since 2011. She’d love to hear...
This Biglaw Firm's December Has More Green Than A Deciduous Forest!
Few things bring joy like a bit of unexpected cash! And while bonuses are expected at this point… it’s still pretty nice to read that your pockets will have a bit of extra lining. If you’ve seen an Orrick associate with a some additional pep in their step, this is probably why. Check out the bonus scale!
More Law Firms Should Offer Teambuilding Bonuses
Different law firms have varying bonus policies for their attorneys and staff. Some firms offer lockstep bonuses based on the years of experience each attorney has, and other firms offer discretionary bonuses based on the level of work that attorney produced in a given year. Still other firms base bonuses on the number of billable hours an associate billed over a period of time. However, more law firms should consider offering bonuses based on factors other than direct productivity or profitability for a firm.
Biglaw Firm Announces Special Bonuses, But Associates Don't Seem Too Thrilled
Biglaw bonus season doesn’t just mean it’s time for year-end bonuses — some firms are handing out “special” bonuses too. Or, in the case of this Am Law 100 firm, not-so-special bonuses. At least that’s the vibe we’re getting from associates on this offering.
Are You A Biglaw Associate With Low Hours? Sorry, But There’s A ‘Target On Your Back’
It is happening—all the firms are letting people go and letting people out at higher rates more than the last couple of years. This is just the ordinary course when the markets are down and no firm wants to be seen doing [layoffs], so they are simply being more aggressive in their reviews.
Restaurant Manager Is Out of Job After Warning Staff in Severe Memo To Look for Other Work if They Request Time Off
With over 1.3 million job openings in the food and accommodation industry, it’s no surprise that restaurant workers are in high demand. One restaurant manager has been fired after a blistering message to staff about taking time off, threatening her staff with being out of a job if they requested time off work.
Black Americans saw crypto as a path to building wealth. Now they're bearing the brunt of its decline.
Black investors are more likely to own cryptocurrency than white ones. It's left them more exposed to the tanking crypto market.
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Holiday Spending: Get...
Am Law 100 Biglaw Firm Delights Associates With Big Money
Kramer Levin, a firm that took in $449,000,000 in gross revenue last year, announced their own bonus grid earlier today. As you might expect, the firm is matching the prevailing market standard, set by Baker McKenzie last month. The scale, in case you’ve forgotten it, is as follows:. The...
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
Find a new job in 60 days: tech layoffs put immigrant workers on a ticking clock
Last month, tech companies laid off about 50,000 workers, many of them immigrants on work visas. Now they have to find a job soon or leave the country.
Millions of people want monthly payments from the government
money rolled upPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons. As you know, the cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday due to inflation. In the state of New Jersey inflation is costing households approximately $445 more every month.
PPP firms gave selves loans, bought Porsche, $8M home, says report on COVID loan fraud
Some of the most prolific online lenders in the federal Paycheck Protection Program had remarkably lax fraud protection controls even as they approved billions of dollars worth of loans in the COVID-19 small business relief program.
Caroline Ellison Received Billions in Hidden Loans
According to a transcript of Caroline Ellison’s Dec. 19 plea hearing that was released on Friday, she agreed with Bankman-Fried to hide from FTX’s investors, lenders, and clients that the hedge fund could borrow an infinite amount from the exchange. Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang both entered...
For Law Firm Cybersecurity, Does Bigger Mean Better?
In an era of ever-increasing cybersecurity risks, we want to know how firms of all sizes are faring. Are the biggest firms considered the best at data security? Are clients increasingly focused on these issues? What do lawyers see as the most essential tools to combat a breach?. Please take...
There's A New Deceptive Sales Tactic On Amazon- Research Says "Sale" Prices Cause Buyers To Pay More For The Same Item
According to research by researchers at the University of Florida, the University of South Carolina, and Arizona State University, sellers on Amazon are framing price increases as discounts— direct manipulation of the item's reference price. [i]
Associates Hit With Unannounced Bonus Reductions For Not Being In The Office Enough
Now, the firm is apparently docking bonuses for associates with “insufficient” compliance with the mandatory office attendance rule. You might point out that in the firm’s bonus announcement this month, there’s no mention whatsoever of reducing bonuses based on the mandatory attendance policy. According to the memo, bonuses would be reduced for failing to meet hourly targets, but made no mention of physical office attendance. Associates received no follow-up policy amendment, with the firm telling associates in their individual performance reviews that bonuses are getting docked by as much as 15 percent.
Tech bros who ran $800M events startup to bankruptcy spent lavishly on drug-fueled parties: report
Two British tech entrepreneurs who led an events and travel startup that was worth as much as $800 million spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on drug- and alcohol-fueled parties and ran a “frat boy” culture rife with sexual harassment before the company imploded, according to a report. Callum Negus-Fancey, 32, and his brother, Liam, 29, founded Verve, a company that bundled music festival tickets with stays at luxury resorts that included concerts by headliners such as Justin Bieber, 50 Cent and Scooter Bran. The company’s name was later changed to Pollen. Pollen, which was based in the United Kingdom but had...
Biglaw Partners: Are You Capturing A Fair Share Of Your Revenue?
If you are a Biglaw partner, you may have heard this compensation rule of thumb: you should be taking home a third of the revenue you generate for the firm. The 33% rule has the advantage of being simple, and it makes for a reasonable starting point. But to really know whether you are capturing a fair share of the value you create, it’s important to consider some other factors.
Investments are set to flow back into China as tech giants avoid U.S. delisting, government pledges policy support, says investment manager
Investors could regain confidence in Chinese tech stocks again as more than 100 companies including Alibaba and Baidu avoided being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Last week, the U.S. accounting watchdog said that they have gained full access to the audits of the financial statements of these Chinese companies. Policy...
