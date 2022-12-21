ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Yikes! Biglaw Firms Are Having A Rough Go Of It When It Comes To Collections

— The managing partner of a major West Coast Biglaw firm, in comments given to Jenna Greene of Reuters, when discussing what 2022’s year-end collections looked like for law firms. Staci Zaretsky is a senior editor at Above the Law, where she’s worked since 2011. She’d love to hear...
abovethelaw.com

This Biglaw Firm's December Has More Green Than A Deciduous Forest!

Few things bring joy like a bit of unexpected cash! And while bonuses are expected at this point… it’s still pretty nice to read that your pockets will have a bit of extra lining. If you’ve seen an Orrick associate with a some additional pep in their step, this is probably why. Check out the bonus scale!
abovethelaw.com

More Law Firms Should Offer Teambuilding Bonuses

Different law firms have varying bonus policies for their attorneys and staff. Some firms offer lockstep bonuses based on the years of experience each attorney has, and other firms offer discretionary bonuses based on the level of work that attorney produced in a given year. Still other firms base bonuses on the number of billable hours an associate billed over a period of time. However, more law firms should consider offering bonuses based on factors other than direct productivity or profitability for a firm.
abovethelaw.com

Am Law 100 Biglaw Firm Delights Associates With Big Money

Kramer Levin, a firm that took in $449,000,000 in gross revenue last year, announced their own bonus grid earlier today. As you might expect, the firm is matching the prevailing market standard, set by Baker McKenzie last month. The scale, in case you’ve forgotten it, is as follows:. The...
crypto-academy.org

Caroline Ellison Received Billions in Hidden Loans

According to a transcript of Caroline Ellison’s Dec. 19 plea hearing that was released on Friday, she agreed with Bankman-Fried to hide from FTX’s investors, lenders, and clients that the hedge fund could borrow an infinite amount from the exchange. Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang both entered...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

For Law Firm Cybersecurity, Does Bigger Mean Better?

In an era of ever-increasing cybersecurity risks, we want to know how firms of all sizes are faring. Are the biggest firms considered the best at data security? Are clients increasingly focused on these issues? What do lawyers see as the most essential tools to combat a breach?. Please take...
abovethelaw.com

Associates Hit With Unannounced Bonus Reductions For Not Being In The Office Enough

Now, the firm is apparently docking bonuses for associates with “insufficient” compliance with the mandatory office attendance rule. You might point out that in the firm’s bonus announcement this month, there’s no mention whatsoever of reducing bonuses based on the mandatory attendance policy. According to the memo, bonuses would be reduced for failing to meet hourly targets, but made no mention of physical office attendance. Associates received no follow-up policy amendment, with the firm telling associates in their individual performance reviews that bonuses are getting docked by as much as 15 percent.
New York Post

Tech bros who ran $800M events startup to bankruptcy spent lavishly on drug-fueled parties: report

Two British tech entrepreneurs who led an events and travel startup that was worth as much as $800 million spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on drug- and alcohol-fueled parties and ran a “frat boy” culture rife with sexual harassment before the company imploded, according to a report. Callum Negus-Fancey, 32, and his brother, Liam, 29, founded Verve, a company that bundled music festival tickets with stays at luxury resorts that included concerts by headliners such as Justin Bieber, 50 Cent and Scooter Bran. The company’s name was later changed to Pollen. Pollen, which was based in the United Kingdom but had...
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Partners: Are You Capturing A Fair Share Of Your Revenue?

If you are a Biglaw partner, you may have heard this compensation rule of thumb: you should be taking home a third of the revenue you generate for the firm. The 33% rule has the advantage of being simple, and it makes for a reasonable starting point. But to really know whether you are capturing a fair share of the value you create, it’s important to consider some other factors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy