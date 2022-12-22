ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

WDSU

NOPD Investigating accident on I-10 involving overturned vehicle

NEW ORLEANS — Update: All lanes are now open to traffic. ===================================================================. All three lates on Interstate 10 East at the high-rise have been shut down as the New Orleans Police Department investigates an accident with injury. Police say there is an overturned vehicle and several other vehicles involved.
WWL-AMFM

Crash closed I-10 on Christmas Day

Cops closed all lanes of the Interstate from Downtown New Orleans toward Slidell Christmas day after a pileup. “The NOPD… is investigating an accident with injury on I-10 East at the High-rise
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-AMFM

Two shot on Expressway near CCC

NOPD say bullets were flying on the elevated Pontchartrain Expressway early Monday morning. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on US 90 at the Tchoupitoulas Exit,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Parts of Lafourche Parish are under a boil water advisory triggered by a drop in water pressure due to the freezing conditions. The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 issued a boil water advisory for portions of Raceland and Bayou Blue, the Grand Bois community and the Marydale subdivision.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Two firefighters injured while battling fire in Thibodaux

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. John Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were burned while putting out a fire in Thibodaux. One had extensive burns, and the other had minor burns. Both injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The fire department says the fire happened in...
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

Home in the Broadmoor neighborhood caught on fire on Christmas Day

New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire in the Broadmoor neighborhood on Christmas Day. According to firefighters, firefighters arrived around 3:55 p.m. at 1920 S. Gayoso St., finding a two-story, wood-framed, single-family dwelling with flames. As firefighters made entry, a second alarm struck at 3:59 p.m. due to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

STPSO arrests two fugitives wanted by Hammond Police Department

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested two wanted fugitives at their workplace in Pearl River after another agency contacted them and requested their help. On Wednesday (Dec. 21) STPSO detectives were contacted by investigators with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a request...
HAMMOND, LA

