Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
NOPD Investigating accident on I-10 involving overturned vehicle
NEW ORLEANS — Update: All lanes are now open to traffic. ===================================================================. All three lates on Interstate 10 East at the high-rise have been shut down as the New Orleans Police Department investigates an accident with injury. Police say there is an overturned vehicle and several other vehicles involved.
NOPD seeks second person of interest for Homicide in Rouses parking lot
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating 49-year old Ricky Cowart as a person of interest in connection to a homicide on Friday (Dec. 23) in the Warehouse district.
Crash closed I-10 on Christmas Day
Cops closed all lanes of the Interstate from Downtown New Orleans toward Slidell Christmas day after a pileup. “The NOPD… is investigating an accident with injury on I-10 East at the High-rise
Lower Garden District shooting sends 2 men to the hospital
Two men have been wounded after a shooting in the Lower Garden District.
Shooting in Ninth Ward killed 2 teens, wounded 4 others
The New Orleans Police Department has confirmed two juveniles are dead and three others have been wounded after a shooting in the Ninth Ward.
fox8live.com
Two men struck by vehicles, killed on I-10 early Christmas morning, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were struck and killed by vehicles on Interstate 10 early Sunday morning (Dec. 25), New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, were struck around 1:19 a.m. on the westbound side of I-10 near the Canal Street exit, police said.
Two shot on Expressway near CCC
NOPD say bullets were flying on the elevated Pontchartrain Expressway early Monday morning. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on US 90 at the Tchoupitoulas Exit,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
Head-on collision in Ascension Parish leaves 1 driver dead
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a head-on collision that claimed the life of one of the drivers on Thursday, Dec. 22. LSP Troop A said Michael Head, 62, of Geismar, lost his life in the crash. Tpr. Christian Reed said the crash happened on...
Freezing conditions trigger boil water advisory in Lafourche Parish
Portions of Lafourche Parish under boil water advisory
WDSU
$5,000 reward for anyone who knows information on the Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting
Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who knows any information that will lead to an arrest related to the mass shooting that happened in the Lower Ninth Ward Monday morning. Police say two people were killed and four others were hurt around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 2000...
Christmas morning crash on I-10 kills two men
Two men are dead and other individuals were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on I-10.
WDSU
New Orleans police names another person of interest in homicide of Brandon Montrell
The New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with the recent homicide outside Rouses. Ricky Cowart, 49, is wanted as a person of interest in connection with the homicide of a 43-year-old man. The offense occurred...
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-10 lanes
A traffic accident has shut down three lanes on 1-10 East at the High-rise after a multi-vehicle crash.
WDSU
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Lafourche Parish
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Parts of Lafourche Parish are under a boil water advisory triggered by a drop in water pressure due to the freezing conditions. The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 issued a boil water advisory for portions of Raceland and Bayou Blue, the Grand Bois community and the Marydale subdivision.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting that killed 2 teens and injured 4 others
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a mass shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on St. Maurice Avenue. They say two people were killed and four others were hurt around 12:30 a.m. Monday. This investigation unfolded the day after Christmas when families gathered for events. Members of...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Ascension Parish man dies in head-on crash
Officials say Head was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was fatally injured
WDSU
Two firefighters injured while battling fire in Thibodaux
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. John Volunteer Fire Department says two firefighters were burned while putting out a fire in Thibodaux. One had extensive burns, and the other had minor burns. Both injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The fire department says the fire happened in...
WDSU
Home in the Broadmoor neighborhood caught on fire on Christmas Day
New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire in the Broadmoor neighborhood on Christmas Day. According to firefighters, firefighters arrived around 3:55 p.m. at 1920 S. Gayoso St., finding a two-story, wood-framed, single-family dwelling with flames. As firefighters made entry, a second alarm struck at 3:59 p.m. due to...
an17.com
STPSO arrests two fugitives wanted by Hammond Police Department
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested two wanted fugitives at their workplace in Pearl River after another agency contacted them and requested their help. On Wednesday (Dec. 21) STPSO detectives were contacted by investigators with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a request...
Comments / 0