Aiken, SC

Santa visits Aiken's Center for African American History

By Samantha Winn swinn@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 5 days ago
Santa took some time out of his busy scheduled to stop by the Center for African American History, Art and Culture in Aiken on Dec. 20, and the children in attendance were all smiles.

The center hosted Santa Claus for meet and greet that offered cookies, stories and more.

“It’s that time of year where we spread holiday cheer and what better way to do that than to have Santa come so that the kids can see him and tell him what they would like for Christmas,” said Juanita Campbell, executive director of CAAHAC.

Campbell said having a Black Santa is important for many kids and families.

“That representation is so important because it allows children who are African American, it reinforces their belief that Santa is real and that Santa is for them because they get to see a Santa Claus that looks like them,” she said.

“Just bringing the citizens joy and that the season is about giving. Sometimes we get it confused and Santa is a reminder that we give because there is no greater gift than to give,” Santa said at the event.

