Boston, MA

whdh.com

Boston police warning of phone scam

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning the public after an elderly man was scammed out of $9,500. The 93-year-old man told police he was called by someone who said they were a lawyer and that his nephew had been in a car crash and needed the money for bail.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Nashua, NH fire leaves 3 displaced on Christmas

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Christmas Eve, forcing three residents out into the cold and looking for somewhere to stay for the holiday. Crews responded to the blaze on Tolles Street around 8:45 p.m. and determined the fire was in...
NASHUA, NH
nbcboston.com

3 Charged Following Hit-and-Run Crash Near North Station

A driver and two of his passengers are facing charges after a hit-and-run crash near Boston's North Station overnight left a 25-year-old woman with head and upper body injuries. The driver, Jakob Civil, 23, of Randolph, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and several...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Salisbury, MA Woman Poisoned Boyfriend with Ethylene glycol – Cops

A Salisbury woman was charged Thursday with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a compound found in anti-freeze and brake fluid. The Essex County Attorney's Office said Judy Church, 64, called police to her home Nov. 11 around 8 p.m. First responders found Leroy Fowler in "obvious medical distress" and took him to Anna Jacques Hospital. He was taken to two other hospitals for treatment of poisoning from ethylene glycol and died Nov. 13 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.
SALISBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Car Crashes Into NH State Police Cruiser, Injuring Trooper, on I-93 Off-Ramp

A New Hampshire State Police trooper was hospitalized after their cruiser was hit by a car on Interstate 93 in Salem while investigating a crash Saturday, officials said. The crash took place about 8:44 a.m. on the Exit 1 off-ramp, police said. The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
SALEM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Officials Consider Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Infections Rise

As COVID-19 cases rise in Boston, school and city officials are considering bringing back a mask mandate. What do they hope a mask mandate would do? Avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism because of a similar COVID-19 surge. In a letter sent to families, officials asked for...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police issue warning after card skimmers found in Boston stores

BOSTON (WHDH) - Credit card skimming devices were found on point-of-sale card readers at 7-Elevel stores on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and Cambridge Street in Allston on Tuesday, officials said. This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due to the extended keypad area...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Car Goes Airborne, Crashes into Building in Brockton

A car slammed into a building early Sunday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Belmont Street. Fire officials say the car was headed eastbound when it went airborne and crashed through a commercial building. Authorities say no one was hurt in the crash. The building...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston

NH teen allegedly drove 120 mph, fled police

Danny Telemarco-Garcia allegedly sped past a marked sheriff's cruiser. A New Hampshire teen is facing charges for allegedly driving 120 mph and attempting to flee police trying to stop him. Danny Telemaco-Garcia, 19, of Hampton, has been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and disobeying a police officer.
HAMPTON, NH
nbcboston.com

Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital

Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
PLYMOUTH, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Woman dies in tent outside shelter

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman living in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter was found dead Sunday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded outside the Families In Transition shelter at 199 Manchester Street for an unresponsive person in a tent at approximately 11:25 a.m. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Investigation underway after person stabbed, run over in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed and then run over by a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday night. Officers responding to the incident on Manchester Street could be seen lining the roadway with crime scene tape and collecting evidence. The victim was hospitalized...
BOSTON, MA

