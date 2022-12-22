Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Rent In Boston Is Too Expensive. Many People Can't Afford ItMatt LillywhiteBoston, MA
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
Red Sox Listening To Offers On Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Related
whdh.com
Boston police warning of phone scam
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning the public after an elderly man was scammed out of $9,500. The 93-year-old man told police he was called by someone who said they were a lawyer and that his nephew had been in a car crash and needed the money for bail.
whdh.com
Nashua, NH fire leaves 3 displaced on Christmas
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Christmas Eve, forcing three residents out into the cold and looking for somewhere to stay for the holiday. Crews responded to the blaze on Tolles Street around 8:45 p.m. and determined the fire was in...
nbcboston.com
3 Charged Following Hit-and-Run Crash Near North Station
A driver and two of his passengers are facing charges after a hit-and-run crash near Boston's North Station overnight left a 25-year-old woman with head and upper body injuries. The driver, Jakob Civil, 23, of Randolph, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and several...
Salisbury, MA Woman Poisoned Boyfriend with Ethylene glycol – Cops
A Salisbury woman was charged Thursday with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a compound found in anti-freeze and brake fluid. The Essex County Attorney's Office said Judy Church, 64, called police to her home Nov. 11 around 8 p.m. First responders found Leroy Fowler in "obvious medical distress" and took him to Anna Jacques Hospital. He was taken to two other hospitals for treatment of poisoning from ethylene glycol and died Nov. 13 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Into NH State Police Cruiser, Injuring Trooper, on I-93 Off-Ramp
A New Hampshire State Police trooper was hospitalized after their cruiser was hit by a car on Interstate 93 in Salem while investigating a crash Saturday, officials said. The crash took place about 8:44 a.m. on the Exit 1 off-ramp, police said. The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
nbcboston.com
Boston Officials Consider Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Infections Rise
As COVID-19 cases rise in Boston, school and city officials are considering bringing back a mask mandate. What do they hope a mask mandate would do? Avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism because of a similar COVID-19 surge. In a letter sent to families, officials asked for...
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: 7 Massachusetts men indicted; 4 men wanted in Norfolk County shooting death
A Norfolk County Grand Jury this week has indicted seven Massachusetts men for murder in the August 18, 2022, shooting of Jordan Wiggins in the parking area of his Quincy apartment building, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. “One of the men, Cornel Bell, Jr., was taken into...
fallriverreporter.com
Letting your pets outside? A Massachusetts police department is warning owners you could be breaking the law
With temperatures falling lower than we have seen so far this season, a Massachusetts police department is reminding the public to protect your pets. The Dedham Police Department wants to let pet owners know to bring your pets inside or you may be breaking the law. According to M.G.L. Chapter...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won the $1M prize from a Sunoco station
A man from North Andover was the winner of a $1 million scratch ticket purchased from a Sunoco gas station in Peabody, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Christian Kalil was on his way to his men’s league hockey game when he stopped at the Peabody Sunoco to get gas so his wife wouldn’t have to in the morning, the lottery said.
whdh.com
Police issue warning after card skimmers found in Boston stores
BOSTON (WHDH) - Credit card skimming devices were found on point-of-sale card readers at 7-Elevel stores on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and Cambridge Street in Allston on Tuesday, officials said. This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due to the extended keypad area...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts police warn communities after credit card skimmers found at convenience stores
“Boston Police Department Community Alert: On Tuesday December 20, 2022, credit card skimming devices were located on point-of-sale card readers at 7-11 stores located at 532 Commonwealth Avenue in Kenmore Square (District D-4) and 509 Cambridge Street in Allston (District D-14). This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch...
Police: Drunk driver was asleep — and armed — behind the wheel at Boston I-93 on-ramp
He allegedly caused a traffic back-up on the ramp. A Cambridge man was found asleep at the wheel of a Lexus — causing a traffic back-up on the Sullivan Square on-ramp to I-93 north in Charlestown early Monday — while also intoxicated and armed with a loaded handgun, prosecutors allege.
Even if the Christmas spirit calls for it, don’t lend your phone to strangers, TPD warns
'Tis the season for not letting your guard down. Transit police are investigating after a simple kindness resulted in a Red Line passenger losing $100 to a quick thief this week. At about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a 22-year-old Quincy man embraced the holiday spirit and agreed to let a...
nbcboston.com
Car Goes Airborne, Crashes into Building in Brockton
A car slammed into a building early Sunday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Belmont Street. Fire officials say the car was headed eastbound when it went airborne and crashed through a commercial building. Authorities say no one was hurt in the crash. The building...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly used antifreeze, deicer, brake fluid to poison and kill boyfriend
55-year old Leroy Fowler went into convulsions on his 55th birthday on Nov. 11. His 64-year-old girlfriend Judy Church then called 911 and told the dispatcher that she thinks that he ingested something that made him sick, that he was bleeding from his nose, and having trouble standing. Salisbury responders...
NH teen allegedly drove 120 mph, fled police
Danny Telemarco-Garcia allegedly sped past a marked sheriff's cruiser. A New Hampshire teen is facing charges for allegedly driving 120 mph and attempting to flee police trying to stop him. Danny Telemaco-Garcia, 19, of Hampton, has been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and disobeying a police officer.
nbcboston.com
Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital
Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
manchesterinklink.com
Woman dies in tent outside shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – A woman living in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter was found dead Sunday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded outside the Families In Transition shelter at 199 Manchester Street for an unresponsive person in a tent at approximately 11:25 a.m. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after person stabbed, run over in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed and then run over by a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday night. Officers responding to the incident on Manchester Street could be seen lining the roadway with crime scene tape and collecting evidence. The victim was hospitalized...
Comments / 0