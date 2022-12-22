ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Schools, city offices close due to weather

Several schools, city offices and other buildings will be closed today due to the impending winter storm. Lincoln University, the University of Missouri and Columbia College staff members will all be working remotely today. The Southern Boone School District, Cole County R-5 in Eugene, and Hallsville Schools are taking a snow day today. Jefferson City Public School students are already on break for the holidays.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri to raise minimum wages in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay rate increase to $12.00 per hour. 60 percent of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November of 2018 which would get the wage increase ball rolling. According to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, the current Missouri wage is $11.15 per hour. The post Missouri to raise minimum wages in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Sunday Sit-down with Columbia College’s James Arnold

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17's Chanel Porter brought on Columbia College Athletic Director and women's basketball coach James Arnold in this week's Christmas edition of Sunday Sit-down to talk all things Cougars athletics. Arnold got back into coaching this season taking over the Cougars women's basketball team who have started...
COLUMBIA, MO
Light snow expected on Christmas night in Columbia/Jefferson City

Light snow and cold temperatures could impact mid-Missouri again on Christmas evening into the overnight hours. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says Columbia, Jefferson City and Ashland are expected to see anywhere from a trace of snow to up to one inch. The snow is expected to arrive in mid-Missouri at about 8 pm and continue through about 6 on Monday morning. The light snow and cold temperatures could make roads slick.
COLUMBIA, MO
See Inside a Victorian Missouri Mansion That’s $1,000 Per Night

Ever wanted to stay in a huge Victorian mansion? What's it worth to you? There's an option in Missouri that's gorgeous, but it'll cost ya. I found this beautiful place on Airbnb in Ashland, Missouri. That's between Columbia and Jefferson City if you're not familiar with the area. The owner Angela describes it as "13 acres are nestled in the middle of farmland and super close to Jefferson City and Columbia" and they're not wrong. Yes, it's pricey, but when you see the pics you'll understand why maybe.
ASHLAND, MO
'I love these guys': Missouri says goodbye to its seniors, looks toward future

Missouri’s bowl game ended the same way several of its regular-season games ended: with Eli Drinkwitz putting the blame on himself. “I’ve gotta do a lot of reflection, as far as what we’re gonna do offensively to get this thing moving, because right now it’s not good enough,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve gotta get it fixed. Our defense plays too well for us not to score in the fourth quarter right there and give us a chance to win.”
COLUMBIA, MO
Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers

Editor's note: The numbers in this story will change as more residents' power is either restored or more outages are reported. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) There has been a power outage reported for Ameren Missouri customers in Camden County on Thursday night. Many people are still affected by the outage in Camden County. Cole County The post Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Some Columbia residents go outside in freezing temperatures

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some people did decide to brave the cold temperatures today. ABC 17 News even saw a few people in Columbia on bicycles earlier this evening.  A few stores closed for weather, but some grocery stores and other kinds of shopping stayed open for the day. Grocery stores like Hy-Vee still had about 25- The post Some Columbia residents go outside in freezing temperatures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm

So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
COLUMBIA, MO
UPDATE: Columbia officials say all priority roads are in passable condition

Columbia Police have responded to seven vehicle collisions during today’s winter storm, and have assisted another eight motorists who had stalled vehicles. Columbia Police are urging you to be cautious, if you have to travel. You’re also reminded to clear your vehicle’s windows of snow or ice before driving. The 30 Columbia Public Works snowplow operators who’ve been on-duty since 5 am will continue plowing until 7 tonight. Another 30-member plow team will be reporting for duty at 7 am tomorrow.
COLUMBIA, MO
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday

CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO

