Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Schools, city offices close due to weather
Several schools, city offices and other buildings will be closed today due to the impending winter storm. Lincoln University, the University of Missouri and Columbia College staff members will all be working remotely today. The Southern Boone School District, Cole County R-5 in Eugene, and Hallsville Schools are taking a snow day today. Jefferson City Public School students are already on break for the holidays.
Warming centers, overnight shelters available in Columbia, Jefferson City
Columbia and Jefferson City have partnered with local shelters to offer a safe place for those who need to stay warm during the extreme cold. The post Warming centers, overnight shelters available in Columbia, Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
Missouri to raise minimum wages in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay rate increase to $12.00 per hour. 60 percent of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November of 2018 which would get the wage increase ball rolling. According to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, the current Missouri wage is $11.15 per hour. The post Missouri to raise minimum wages in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Sunday Sit-down with Columbia College’s James Arnold
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17's Chanel Porter brought on Columbia College Athletic Director and women's basketball coach James Arnold in this week's Christmas edition of Sunday Sit-down to talk all things Cougars athletics. Arnold got back into coaching this season taking over the Cougars women's basketball team who have started...
939theeagle.com
Light snow expected on Christmas night in Columbia/Jefferson City
Light snow and cold temperatures could impact mid-Missouri again on Christmas evening into the overnight hours. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says Columbia, Jefferson City and Ashland are expected to see anywhere from a trace of snow to up to one inch. The snow is expected to arrive in mid-Missouri at about 8 pm and continue through about 6 on Monday morning. The light snow and cold temperatures could make roads slick.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES MISSOURIANS TO DROP OFF USED CHRISTMAS TREES
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees to be used for habitat improvement around central Missouri. MDC will accept trees at the Central Regional Office any time of day through the end of January. To donate your tree (real trees only), please...
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
See Inside a Victorian Missouri Mansion That’s $1,000 Per Night
Ever wanted to stay in a huge Victorian mansion? What's it worth to you? There's an option in Missouri that's gorgeous, but it'll cost ya. I found this beautiful place on Airbnb in Ashland, Missouri. That's between Columbia and Jefferson City if you're not familiar with the area. The owner Angela describes it as "13 acres are nestled in the middle of farmland and super close to Jefferson City and Columbia" and they're not wrong. Yes, it's pricey, but when you see the pics you'll understand why maybe.
Columbia Missourian
'I love these guys': Missouri says goodbye to its seniors, looks toward future
Missouri’s bowl game ended the same way several of its regular-season games ended: with Eli Drinkwitz putting the blame on himself. “I’ve gotta do a lot of reflection, as far as what we’re gonna do offensively to get this thing moving, because right now it’s not good enough,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve gotta get it fixed. Our defense plays too well for us not to score in the fourth quarter right there and give us a chance to win.”
Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City
A fire at a Jefferson City apartment complex damaged three units Friday night. The post Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers
Editor's note: The numbers in this story will change as more residents' power is either restored or more outages are reported. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) There has been a power outage reported for Ameren Missouri customers in Camden County on Thursday night. Many people are still affected by the outage in Camden County. Cole County The post Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
Some Columbia residents go outside in freezing temperatures
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some people did decide to brave the cold temperatures today. ABC 17 News even saw a few people in Columbia on bicycles earlier this evening. A few stores closed for weather, but some grocery stores and other kinds of shopping stayed open for the day. Grocery stores like Hy-Vee still had about 25- The post Some Columbia residents go outside in freezing temperatures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Get to Know: Revamped Roster Paying Dividends Early For Missouri
This Wednesday, Dec. 28, Kentucky basketball will open Southeastern Conference play on the road, taking on the surprisingly-impressive Missouri Tigers. Mizzou Arena will host a sold-out crowd as the Wildcats seek momentum entering 2023, while the Tigers are coming off of their largest win over a ...
kjluradio.com
Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm
So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Columbia officials say all priority roads are in passable condition
Columbia Police have responded to seven vehicle collisions during today’s winter storm, and have assisted another eight motorists who had stalled vehicles. Columbia Police are urging you to be cautious, if you have to travel. You’re also reminded to clear your vehicle’s windows of snow or ice before driving. The 30 Columbia Public Works snowplow operators who’ve been on-duty since 5 am will continue plowing until 7 tonight. Another 30-member plow team will be reporting for duty at 7 am tomorrow.
KOMU
Forecast: Tracking more snow Christmas night and light impacts to your morning commute
With 1" of snow still left on the ground in Columbia, this was the first White Christmas since 2017!. The snow trend is going to continue tonight. Snow will begin moving into mid-MO from northwestern Missouri as early as this evening. Snow will move through in two rounds. Round one...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
Comments / 0