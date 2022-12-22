Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: Middle Tennessee rallies to win Hawaii Bowl
NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the 2022-23 bowl games schedule. College football bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title winner for the 2022 season.
Auburn football reaching out to former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders
The Auburn Tigers are going after one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the transfer portal.
Oregon State took D.J. Uiagalelei over several other transfer portal QBs -- will the move pay off?
One of many conversation topics in the wake of the report that D.J. Uiagalelei will transfer to Oregon State is this: Did Oregon State get the right guy? Did the Beavers get the quarterback they needed, or did they settle for a prospect who is not as good as other available transfer portal quarterbacks?
FOX Sports
Ex-Clemson QB Uiagalelei says he's transferring to Oregon St
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media. Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson's starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining. “Next stop ... Corvallis,” he tweeted Saturday, along with a picture showing...
Wisconsin takes on Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — The Luke Fickell era at Wisconsin will have a soft opening. Fickell will be on the sideline against Oklahoma State on Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Most of the major decisions, like naming a starting quarterback, will be made by interim coach Jim Leonhard and the other current Badgers coaches.
The Uiagalelei brothers just turned Oregon vs. Oregon State into game of the year
One of the biggest games on the schedule every season typically comes in late November as the last game of the regular season for both teams. Whether it’s the Beavers traveling 45 minutes south on Interstate 5 to set up shop in Autzen Stadium, or the Ducks flying up north for a date in Reser Stadium, the Oregon vs. Oregon State rivalry is always appointment viewing in the pacific northwest. That was the case even when the Beavers were undergoing a long rebuilding process over the past couple of decades, which led to far more blowouts than competitive games against the...
FOX Sports
James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills
CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title.
FOX Sports
Sacramento hosts Denver following Jokic's 41-point showing
Denver Nuggets (21-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (17-14, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Sacramento Kings after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Nuggets' 128-125 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns. The Kings are 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks...
FOX Sports
Holiday Bowl Preview: Will No. 15 Oregon step up against North Carolina? | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt previews the Holiday Bowl between the No. 15 Oregon Ducks and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Joel expects this to be high scoring game from that shows off two very powerful offenses in Oregon and in North Carolina that both had disappointing finishes to their seasons.
No. 7 Texas faces Texas A&M-Commerce to gear up for Big 12
No. 7 Texas will try to build momentum for the Big 12 Conference season when it hosts Texas A&M-Commerce on
FOX Sports
Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
FOX Sports
NFL Christmas Day top plays: Brady, Bucs prevail in OT; Packers, Rams secure wins
Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday — and we've got you covered with all the action from the three-game Christmas Day slate! In the nightcap, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers overcame a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit before prevailing in overtime against the Trace McSorley-led Arizona Cardinals.
FOX Sports
Syracuse vs. Minnesota best bet, odds and how to bet
The Syracuse Orange and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in the Pinstripe Bowl to end their 2022 college football seasons. Syracuse started the season by winning six consecutive matchups. Then the Orange went on a five-game losing skid before beating Boston College 32-23 in their last game of the year. Syracuse finished with an overall 7-5 record.
Yardbarker
Headed for Texas, UW Aims Big and Offers Beaumont-Area Wide Receiver
The University of Washington football team will land in Texas on Christmas Day, arriving in the Lone Star state for a bowl game as well as committed to putting a program with serious momentum on full display for everyone to see. At the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, the Huskies...
FOX Sports
Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: Sportsbooks win big thanks to Cowboys, Rams
If you’re a typical public/recreational bettor, then the NFL Week 16 odds market probably didn’t treat you too well over this Christmas holiday weekend. In short, there was a fair amount of coal left in bettors’ stockings. And no team did more to make that happen than...
FOX Sports
NFL Christmas Day highlights: Dolphins, Packers battling on FOX
Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day slate — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!. Kicking things off on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the road to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
FOX Sports
Phoenix takes on Memphis on 3-game losing streak
Phoenix Suns (19-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-12, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix heads into the matchup against Memphis as losers of three straight games. The Grizzlies are 9-9 against conference opponents. Memphis is second in the NBA with 13.0 offensive rebounds per...
Ducks Wire offers its early analysis on 'The Uiagalelei Bowl,' otherwise known as Oregon-Oregon State
The Uiagalelei Bowl is the game formerly known as The Civil War. D.J. Uiagalelei will play for the Oregon State Beavers. Matayo Uiagalelei will play for the Oregon Ducks. It’s going to be a wild scene in Eugene in 2023 when these in-state rivals play each other, bringing one member of a noted Southern California high school football family to the gridiron.
FOX Sports
San Antonio hosts conference rival Utah
Utah Jazz (19-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-22, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz visit Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The Spurs have gone 4-18 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is 5-16 against...
