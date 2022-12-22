Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Star Zoe Saldana Sets Record Straight About Her Feelings Filming Franchises
Zoe Saldana is clarifying her comments regarding feeling “stuck” in movie franchises like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek. While attending the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, the actor talked to Deadline on the blue carpet where she said she was grateful for the opportunities that the famous directors have given her. “I would love to set the record straight,” she said. “I feel grateful and like the luckiest girl in this town knowing that I was invited to join films with special directors in a special cast. And they resonated with people so much so that we...
Why James Cameron Shows Pregnant Women In Battle In Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Avatar filmmaker wanted to take female empowerment to a new level with the sequel.
‘Thanos? Come on. Give me a break’: James Cameron boasts that Marvel’s VFX are ‘not even close’ to Avatar 2
James Cameron is confident that the visual effects in Avatar: The Way of the Water are going to blow fans away.In fact, the director said that when it comes to motion capture and crafting emotive faces, Marvel is “not even close”.Speaking to ComicBook.com, Cameron was asked if the explosion in superhero movies since the first Avatar movie was released in 2009 has raised the bar in terms of VFX.“Obviously, the big comic book films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry,” Cameron responded. “The rising tide of technique raises everybody together. It gives you higher quality artists,...
IGN
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
Kate Winslet broke Tom Cruise's underwater record by one minute while filming 'Avatar 2:' 'I'm sure he's getting very fed up of hearing this story'
Kate Winslet shared the details about training for "Avatar: The Way of the Water" with USA Today on Friday.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
‘He’s beating himself up’: James Cameron responds to Matt Damon revealing he lost out on $250m after turning down Avatar
Avatar director James Cameron has responded to Matt Damon’s revelation that he lost out on $250m (£205m) worth of profits when he turned down the lead role in the movie.In 2019, the actor had revealed that when Cameron approached him for the role of Jake Sully – which was eventually taken by Sam Worthington – he also offered him 10 per cent of the film’s profits.Avatar made $2.79bn (£2.2bn) at the worldwide box office in 2009, meaning Damon could have earned upwards of a quarter of a billion dollars. “I’ve left more money on the table than any actor,”...
ComicBook
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
James Cameron says Stranger Things issue prompted Avatar filming decision
James Cameron has already filmed Avatar 3 and 4 scenes due to an issue he has with Stranger Things.The director has been taking part in a string of interviews to promote the second film in the franchise, The Way of Water, revealing various stages of the exhaustive filming process for the sci-fi movies.And it turns out that Stranger Things influenced his decision to shoot parts of the second and third films at once.Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cameron said that he has shot parts of the next two instalments in the Avatar franchise in one go, to avoid having the...
hypebeast.com
John Cena and Jason Momoa Team Up for a Rollicking New Action Comedy 'Killer Vacation'
Two of Hollywood’s biggest action stars John Cena and Jason Momoa are officially joining forces for an upcoming Warner Bros. action comedy film. Titled Killer Vacation, the movie follows the muscular actors in a rowdy plot that evidently sees a holiday go wrong. Cena and Momoa initially met on...
ComicBook
John Wick 4: New Look at Keanu Reeves Revealed
Lionsgate is getting ready to release the fourth John Wick film and fans are super excited to see what happens to the fan favorite character next. John Wick: Chapter 4 has already dropped a new trailer that showed off so many new things including the first look at IT star Bill Skarsgard's introduction to the franchise. Not much is known about the sequel other than what we've seen in the trailer, but it's sure to be a wild ride. Entertainment Weekly released a new look at John Wick 4 today, and it shows Keanu Reeves getting into a scuffle with an antagonist in the film. You can check it out below!
ComicBook
Avatar 3 Plot Teased by The Way of Water Writers
Avatar: The Way of Water has been in theaters for a week now, providing a blockbuster return to the fictional world of Pandora. Despite the sequel being released over a decade after the first Avatar, there are some ambitious plans for the franchise's future, with multiple sequels in various stages of development. In a recent interview with Variety, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver teased what the plot of Avatar 3 could have in store — particularly, the dynamic between Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) Tonowari (Cliff Curtis), and Ronal (Kate Winslet).
ComicBook
The Sentry: Who Is Marvel's Superman-Like Character and Where Did He Come From
Marvel Studios is preparing to introduce fans to a plethora of new characters for the first time in Phase Five and Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We already know that the Fantastic Four and Wolverine will be appearing in Phase Five, and we'll also be introduced to iconic Marvel team the Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme including The Sentry, who is also rumored to have his own project in some form of development. The Sentry has all of the powers of Superman and then some. But if you really want to know who the character is, then we got your back.
IGN
MCU: Harrison Ford Shares Why He Joined Thunderbolts; New Storyboard Art Reveals Iron Man Variant and Galactus
Harrison Ford will soon be joining another movie franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he joins the cast of Marvel's Thunderbolts film replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross. It's fair to say that Ford is a man of the franchises. In his illustrious career, the Hollywood star...
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals Darkstar Sequence May Have Resulted in International Espionage
'Tis the season for Top Gun! Top Gun: Maverick hit Paramount+ yesterday so now more people can enjoy 2022's biggest movie from the comfort of their own homes. In honor of the film's release, Paramount has dropped some fun content, and many of the people involved with making the film are sharing some interesting behind-the-scenes information about the Tom Cruise-led sequel. In an interview with Collider, director Joseph Kosinski was asked if there was anything in the movie they had to fight to use.
ComicBook
Jackie Brown's Pam Grier Reveals Why Working With Quentin Tarantino Left Her "Exhausted"
Some movie fans consider Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown to be the filmmaker's crowning achievement, thanks in large part to the complex and commanding performance of Pam Grier in the title role, though bringing the narrative to life wasn't without its challenges. In honor of the film's 25th anniversary, Grier recently reflected on the experience and the various nuances required to authentically realize the figure, which made for an exhausting experience, at times. More specifically, the challenge came from having to shift styles from when she shared scenes with Samuel L. Jackson as opposed to filming alongside Robert Forster.
Collider
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
Comments / 0