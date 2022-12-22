Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Close-Up Photos of Her Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner is giving us a rare glimpse into her family life. The makeup mogul shared an Instagram post today featuring sweet photos of herself with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott and their two kids. The first shot shows Kylie walking next to daughter Stormi Webster, 4, while carrying her baby...
Kylie Jenner Holds Her Son, 9 Months, & Hugs Travis Scott In Rare Family Photos
Kylie Jenner reflected on some recent “highlights” on Nov. 28. At the start of the Instagram gallery the makeup mogul uploaded on Monday, Kylie, 25, held her and Travis Scott’s 9-month-old son while standing next to their daughter, Stormi Webster, 4. Kylie kept her son’s face away from the camera, and in another shot (fourth in the gallery), she held her hand up above her boy’s face while they sat on her well-manicured lawn. Later in the gallery, Kylie snuggled her daughter while they wore matching pajamas. Kylie also gave some love to Travis, 31, leaning in to kiss the “Sicko Mode” rapper.
Kylie Jenner Gushes Over the ‘Most Special’ Christmas Gift From Kris Jenner: See Her Dollhouse
An extra-special Christmas gift. Kylie Jenner revealed that mom Kris Jenner gave her a vintage item that didn't come from a fashion designer. "The most special gift @krisjenner," the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 25, with a white heart emoji alongside a photo that revealed a three-story Christmas dollhouse. […]
Kylie Jenner Bared Her Enviable Abs In A Black Cutout Dress At Art Basel
Kylie Jenner continued her epic string of sultry, all-black get-ups while making a stylish appearance at Art Basel in Miami last week. (No, we’re still not over it!) The reality star, 25, flaunted her sculpted, toned abs in a black, curve-hugging dress that featured two midriff cut-outs, a halter neckline and a thigh-skimming skirt.
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)
Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Say 19-Month-Old Daughter Summer Is Turning into a 'Mini-Scheana'
"She has an obsession with saying 'ew' right now. But it's so adorable," the first-time mom tells PEOPLE while out with her husband at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are living their best lives with their 19-month-old daughter Summer Moon. "Oh my gosh, she has so much personality," Shay, 37, tells PEOPLE at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball in Los Angeles on Thursday. "Everything all day is like, 'Mommy, Mommy, mommy, mommy.' It's just like it's the cutest thing!" "She's like a mini-Scheana,"...
Here's Every Detail From the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Iconic Christmas Eve Party Yet
Can't keep up with all the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas content? Don't worry, we've got you covered. For the family's annual Christmas Eve celebration, host Kourtney Kardashian absolutely sleighed, decking the halls with red Christmas trees, red balloons and—if you're sensing a theme here—red lights. But that certainly was not all the festive bash, planned by Mindy Weiss, featured. Because did we mention there was also a ball pit, balloon animals and a chance to meet with Santa?
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Art Basel Party in Miami
Watch: Kylie Jenner DENIES Using Her Kids for Balenciaga Cover-Up On Dec. 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted showing some PDA during a trip to Miami. The two, parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 10-month-old baby boy, were photographed hugging and talking at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel 2022 Party in Miami Beach. Kylie also shared a glass of what appeared to be white wine with Travis.
Inside ‘90 Day Fiance’s Asuelu Pulaa’s Reunion With Sons Amid Kalani Faagata Split Rumors
90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa is home for the holidays and he reunited with his sons in California amid rumors he split from estranged wife Kalani Faagata. “TikTok with the boys,” the dad of two shared via Instagram alongside a clip featuring his two sons, Oliver and Kennedy, on Monday, December 19. “Happy Monday everyone.”
Stormi Webster Leaves Mom Kylie Jenner a ‘Beautiful Surprise’ After Bathroom Disaster: Photo
Kids will be kids. Kylie Jenner’s toddler daughter, Stormi Webster, left her mom in shock after she destroyed her bathroom with paint. “Beautiful surprise my daughter left me this morning,” the 25-year-old beauty...
TODAY.com
Katherine Schwarzenegger and her two daughters rock the ‘coastal grandma’ look together
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and the two daughters she shares with husband Chris Pratt made a family fashion statement on Instagram. In a post she shared Dec. 22, the author established herself as a “cool mom” by showing off the clothes she coordinated with 2-year-old Lyla and 7-month-old Eloise.
Ok Magazine
Jordyn Woods Addresses Rumored Shade Thrown At Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner Over 'Natural Lip' Video
Nothing to see here folks! After being accused of shading former best friend Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods put the rumors to bed. The model told The Kardashians star's fans that she didn't throw shade "towards anyone" after boasting about her own naturally plump lips — given the extensive amount of filler Jenner has admitted to getting.
Jennifer Lopez is debuting a hairstyle right before the holidays
Jennifer Lopez is debuting a hairstyle right before the holidays. The 53-year-old’s stylist, Rob Zangardi, chopped some inches and styled her golden hair into a lob. Zangardi, known for his celebrity-studded clientele, including Gwen Stefani and Rihanna, shared photos of the new look. “The Most Wonderful Time...
Dream Kardashian, 6, Smiles As She Snuggles Aunt Khloe At Holiday Road With True, 4
It’s almost Christmas, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True and niece Dream were all getting into the holiday spirit during a trip to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road on Thursday, December 22. The Good American founder shared tons of adorable photos and videos from their outing on her Instagram Story. Dream, 6, cozied up to her Aunt Khloe, 38, as True, 4, gave her mom a big hug, clearly in the holiday spirit.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Cousin Holiday Photo Of True, Stormi, Chicago, Dream & Psalm
Khloe Kardashian has become the unofficial archivist for the KarJenner cousins as she shared another photo of the young kiddos together. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16, the Good American designer posted an adorable snap of her daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sitting next to cousins Stormi, Chicago, Dream and Psalm. “They are all growing up way too quickly,” Khleo captioned the pic, adding, “This was last Thanksgiving, time flies.”
Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards
The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Throws Tell All Tantrum, Rages Against Castmates
After last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, only the Tell All remains. Season 7 has had major ups and downs. Many viewers have noted that Angela Deem seems to be worse than ever. And that is saying a lot. In the promo for the unbelievable...
ETOnline.com
Maralee Nichols Posts Pics of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son After Child Support Ruling
Maralee Nichols got in a colorful mood after striking a child support deal with Tristan Thompson. The 31-year-old Instagram model on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of her and the NBA player's 1-year-old son, Theo, with a colorful scheme serving as the little one's backdrop. In the since-expired Story but captured by the Daily Mail, Theo's also seen wearing a black onesie with the number one on it to signify his age.
Jordyn Woods Denies Shading Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner Lips After Flaunting Her ‘Genetically’ Pillowy Pout
No bad blood. Jordyn Woods is denying that she shaded former BFF Kylie Jenner in a TikTok video where she proudly displayed her natural plump lips, which she said she inherited from her parents. Jordyn, 25, started out with...
E! News
229K+
Followers
58K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0