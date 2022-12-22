Oregon Making Major Moves on Early Signing Day

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks pulled off some huge upsets on National Signing Day

After a great first day of the early signing period, Dan Lanning and his staff in Eugene have silenced those doubting this Oregon class following five-star quarterback Dante Moore 's decommitment. Oregon has certainly had its hands busy today with the additions of several high-profile recruits.

The day started out with Oregon landing Dante Moore's replacement, Austin Novosad . With Novosad flipping his commitment from Baylor to Oregon this morning, it gives new offensive coordinator Will Stein a quarterback of the future to work with after Bo Nix leaves. Novosad was their top target at the quarterback position once there was the potential of Moore flipping, and Stein was able to use his relationship with the four-star quarterback to close the deal.

Following Novosad's commitment, came a wave of recruits committing to the Oregon football program. That wave started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipping his commitment from Notre Dame. Most expected this to be an Oklahoma-Notre Dame battle down the stretch but the Ducks were the team that ultimately came away with his commitment. Bowen gives Oregon an elite playmaker in the secondary.

2023 five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Denton, TX (Guyer) si.com

Defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei continued the trend of five-stars, shocking some by choosing to commit to Oregon. He has been hyped as one of the top recruits in this class for a while and has had all the attention on him throughout his recruitment. Uiagalelei's recruitment has seemed sporadic at times, but it has ended with him signing to continue his career at the University of Oregon.

Aug 26, 2022; Allen, TX, USA; St. John Bosco Braves defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei (11) in action during the Prep Gridiron Tom Landry Classic between St. John Bosco Braves and the Allen Eagles at Eagle Stadium at Allen High School. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After Oregon landed both of the five-star commitments, the Ducks flipped the commitment of cornerback Daylen Austin from LSU. Austin never took an official visit to Eugene but had been up there so much as a west coast recruit that it didn't matter. Austin is locked in with Oregon and gives them a long, physical presence at cornerback.

Running back Jayden Limar was the last of the high school recruits to commit to Oregon today. He flipped his commitment to Oregon from Notre Dame. This decision had been expected for several weeks. A smaller back that has great vision, Limar joins Dante Dowdell as part of this year's running back class for the Ducks.

Picayune running back Dante Dowdell (2) tries to dodge a tackle from West Point's Jacoby Mquiller (5) in the first quarter of the MHSAA Class 5A football championships against (Team) in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. © Dominic Gwinn / Hattiesburg American / USA TODAY NETWORK

Transfer offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius concluded the day for Oregon. Cornelius is thought to be among the best offensive lineman in the transfer portal. He can play either guard spot or right tackle. The Rhode Island transfer has two seasons of eligibility left to play at Oregon.

Overall, this was a great day for the Oregon football team, staff, and fanbase. The Ducks have one of the better recruiting classes in the Pac-12 conference and the entire country. Oregon's future became a lot brighter today and has the fanbase excited for the future under Dan Lanning.