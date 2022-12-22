Read full article on original website
Man accused of brutally attacking wife arrested in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man on the Texas Top 10 list of wanted fugitives is now back in jail. U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan at a San Antonio apartment on Dec. 14. He had been on the run for almost a year after investigators said he was wanted...
Texas law enforcement looking for missing 24-year-old man out of San Antonio
Law enforcement are asking for your help finding Malik Johnson, reported missing out of San Antonio.
One person killed in crash on Christmas; another facing charge of Intoxication Manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO — A crash on the east side killed one person, and another was taken into custody, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Christmas Day at the intersection of W.W. White Road and East Southcross. Police said the driver of...
news4sanantonio.com
Mom continues search for missing daughter, Help Us Find: Crystal Lopez
SAN ANTONIO -- The search continues more than five years later for Crystal Lopez. "It's really heartbreaking especially during the holidays the family is not the same especially her son who is really missing his mom, " said Margarita Gomez. Gomez says her daughter's disappearance has taken a physical and...
KSAT 12
Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Former SMPD officer shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning
A man was shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning, according to the city.
KSAT 12
Kerrville police search for 25-year-old man who disappeared over Christmas weekend
Kerrville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 25-year-old man who disappeared on Christmas Day. Joshua Michael Tally was last seen at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street in Kerrville, police said. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 155...
San Antonio PD releases footage of missing child Lina Khil at playground
Exactly one year after her disappearance, San Antonio police on Tuesday released new footage showing Lina Khila at the playground where she was last seen.
Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway
Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
KSAT 12
Couple carjacked at gunpoint on East Side, suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A couple was sitting in their parked car on the East Side overnight when a suspect held them at gunpoint and stole their vehicle, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at 11:39 p.m. Friday, on Dietrich Road and Dixville Road. A 36-year-old man told...
KSAT 12
Search underway for suspect involved in shooting at SE Side apartment complex, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex led to a crash in the parking lot and a suspect is still on the run, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened around 12:24 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of E Southcross Blvd. Officers were...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers searching for 2 suspects in robbery of West Side Kohl’s store
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects accused of robbing a Kohl’s store on the West Side. The robbery happened Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Kohl’s in the 10800 block of Potranco Road. Police said a woman loaded a...
KSAT 12
2 men arrested after trying to steal safe from South Side business
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after they tried to steal from a business on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that on Sunday morning, a person called 911 and said two men were seen on a surveillance camera attempting to steal a safe from the business in the 3100 block on Roosevelt Avenue, near VFW Boulevard.
news4sanantonio.com
Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
KSAT 12
Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
KENS 5
Recognize anyone? Women caught on camera stealing booze and staff tips from San Antonio pub right before Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — The Ringer Pub held a Christmas party with employees Wednesday night. Bartenders had stocking with special tips stapled to the outside and Christmas decorations were on full display. Then, Thursday morning, owner Kevin Ranallo got a a notification on his phone about an issue with the...
KSAT 12
‘Punch my chick’: SAPD officer fired over bogus note to avoid work, texts about violence against women
San Antonio Police Department Officer Miguel A. Montalvo was suspended from his position indefinitely without pay after violating several department rules and special orders, according to SAPD suspension documents released Friday. Montalvo is accused of requesting a fake military duty letter to get out of SAPD work duties on Dec....
KENS 5
The story behind one of the brightest Christmas displays in San Antonio
TERRELL HILLS, Texas — After the gifts have been unwrapped and the leftovers put away, there is still one staple of the season left to indulge: taking a drive and looking at all the decorations. A house that's been drawing attention in Terrell Hills has a story behind it...
Live Oak man dies in IH-37 rollover crash on Christmas Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the evening of Dec. 24 in San Patricio County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on IH-37 at MP-22. 33-year-old Christopher George Carrington was traveling in a red Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane of IH-37 when he overcorrecting to the right and entered a grassy shoulder. Carrington's vehicle then proceeded into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times before coming to a rest on IH-37 at MP-22.
New Surveillance Video Released By San Antonio Police One Year After 3-Year-Old's Disappearance
Police urged the public not to stop looking for Lina Sardar Khil, who was last seen at a playground near her apartment complex on Dec. 20, 2021. The search continues one year later for a missing 3-year-old from Texas, as San Antonio police release new surveillance video of the child on social media.
People
