Multiple defendants convicted of attempted murder in shooting that wounded 3
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted three people of attempted murder and two others of related crimes in connection to a shooting in south Bakersfield that wounded three people a year ago. Convicted of attempted murder, among other crimes, were Jerrell Hubbard and Huey Conerly Jr., both 20, and Daveon Davis, 22, […]
BPD investigating shooting that left 2 dead in Southwest Bakersfield
A shooting that left two people dead in Southwest Bakersfield took place on Saturday, December 24th.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Investigating A Double Homicide
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a double homicide. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, near Snowdon Ave. and Old River Road. Two victims were two adult men. They also say they don't have any suspects at the moment.
Man who faced attempted murder charge pleads no contest to misdemeanor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced multiple felonies including attempted murder in connection with a shooting has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, court records show. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, was sentenced to time served on Wednesday after pleading no contest to carrying a concealed gun in public, according to court records. Charges […]
27 spent casings found at Lost Hills double homicide: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found one gunshot victim on the ground, another inside a car and spent bullet casings scattered across a parking lot outside a Lost Hills apartment the night of Aug. 30. The man on the ground, Ulyses Aviles, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man in the car, […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife
On Dec. 16, 2022, the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Joseph Allen Hughes, 45, to life in prison for the 2006 murder of his wife, Sonia Hughes. Earlier this year on Nov. 18, Hughes was found guilty of second-degree murder by Judge Nathan Leedy in a court trial. According to current California sentencing laws, Hughes must serve 15 years before being considered for parole.
Man pleads no contest to fatally stabbing Hells Angels affiliate
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A biker gang member has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of a man affiliated with the Hells Angels, according to court records. Russell Raymond Vannoy faces six years in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing, prosecutors say. He also pleaded no contest Wednesday to a […]
Bakersfield Now
Fog possibly the cause of deadly crash in northwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department was called out to a deadly crash involving an SUV and a gardening truck in northwest Bakersfield. Police said that they responded to the crash on Coffee Road north of Brimhall Avenue around 6:45 a.m. on December 26th. When police arrived...
TCSO: 1 hospitalized after being stabbed in Tulare
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed near Terra Bella, officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said. On Friday just after 11:50 a.m., TCSO deputies say they were called to the report of a stabbing in the 9500 block of Road 234 in Terra Bella. […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 22, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a gang member on parole with ties to southwest Bakersfield. Marshals are looking for Deqwon Thomas, 20. He is a member of the Warlord Piru criminal street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, burglary, evading a peace officer, participating in a criminal street gang and being a gang member in possession of a firearm.
‘I feel sorry for that lady’: DUI suspect refused sobriety tests after deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ford Thunderbird pulled over to the shoulder of Highway 58 with a flat tire and driver Tracy McPherson sat with her husband waiting for a tow truck. Minutes later, a pickup slammed into the back of the Thunderbird, sending McPherson flying across the car’s cabin, her husband later told California […]
Woman struck, killed by a vehicle in Weldon is identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weldon on Dec. 16. Jillian Nicole Peterson, 39, of Weldon was hit by a vehicle on Highway 178 near Patterson Lane in Weldon, according to the coroner’s office. According to CHP, the driver that […]
Lawsuit: Inadequate security at Shafter High when stabbing occurred
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When a former Shafter High School student walked onto campus in March and stabbed a student, no one was monitoring security cameras, a police officer wasn’t present and a fence surrounding the campus was unlocked, attorneys say. And when the wounded student, believing he was dying, ran to the school office […]
Bakersfield Now
At-risk missing 13-year-old last seen on Christmas: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for your help in looking for an at-risk 13-year-old. Police said that Jonathan Bustillo, 13, was last seen on December 25th in the 1400 block of Baker Street, near Beale Avenue. Jonathan is described as a 5 foot 3...
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
PD: 2 arrested in SWAT operation after shots fired in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two individuals were arrested following a search warrant involving the Porterville Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, after a negligent discharge of a firearm, which had occurred a short time earlier according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say, that on Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., the Porterville police responded […]
Bakersfield Now
Attorney of bio father of Orrin and Orson West gives update on lawsuit against Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's been more than two years since two boys were reported missing from their California City home where they lived with their adoptive parents. In that time a criminal case has been filed as well as two civil lawsuits. One of those was filed by boy's biological father. A trial date hasn't been set yet.
TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
KGET 17
Update: Coffee Road closed after deadly two-vehicle crash, expect delays
Update: The Bakersfield Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed the gardening truck was stopped with a man changing a tire when he was struck by the SUV and died, according to a news release from BPD. A passenger of the gardening truck was transported to a local hospital with moderate...
School district sued over crash that killed siblings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a man and girl killed by an alleged impaired driver are suing Greenfield Union School District, alleging the area where the two were standing when hit was used as a bus stop despite being located “on a high-speed, heavily-traveled roadway.” The suit filed earlier this month by the […]
