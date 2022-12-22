Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
Update: Coffee Road closed after deadly two-vehicle crash, expect delays
Update: The Bakersfield Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed the gardening truck was stopped with a man changing a tire when he was struck by the SUV and died, according to a news release from BPD. A passenger of the gardening truck was transported to a local hospital with moderate...
Bakersfield Now
Fog possibly the cause of deadly crash in northwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department was called out to a deadly crash involving an SUV and a gardening truck in northwest Bakersfield. Police said that they responded to the crash on Coffee Road north of Brimhall Avenue around 6:45 a.m. on December 26th. When police arrived...
Bakersfield Now
Mobile home fire leaves one person dead, another injured in Bakersfield, Saturday
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person died and another was injured in a mobile home fire on Saturday, December 24, 2022, according to the Kern County Fire Department. At around 5:17 pm the Kern County Fire Department’s Emergency Communications Center received reports of a house fire in the 6000 block of East Brundage Lane with someone trapped inside.
BPD investigating shooting that left 2 dead in Southwest Bakersfield
A shooting that left two people dead in Southwest Bakersfield took place on Saturday, December 24th.
Coroner identifies woman killed in a 3-vehicle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said Cassingham was pronounced […]
Woman struck, killed by a vehicle in Weldon is identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weldon on Dec. 16. Jillian Nicole Peterson, 39, of Weldon was hit by a vehicle on Highway 178 near Patterson Lane in Weldon, according to the coroner’s office. According to CHP, the driver that […]
Christmas shooting leaves 1 dead outside Palmdale apartment
Authorities are searching for whoever shot and killed a person outside a Palmdale apartment on Christmas Day. Deputies received a call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a gunshot victim at the Arbor at Palmdale apartments located near 10th Street East and Avenue Q. The victim was found on the ground outside an apartment not far […]
Bakersfield Now
Semi rollover on southbound I-5 near Osito Canyon closes two lanes for hours
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — CHP is telling residents to expect delays on southbound Interstate 5 after a semi-truck rolls over near Osito Canyon. According to the CHP's website, the crash happened on I-5 near Osito Canyon at around 11:50 p.m. Thursday night when a semi-truck went over an embankment.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Investigating A Double Homicide
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a double homicide. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, near Snowdon Ave. and Old River Road. Two victims were two adult men. They also say they don't have any suspects at the moment.
Bakersfield Now
At-risk missing 13-year-old last seen on Christmas: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for your help in looking for an at-risk 13-year-old. Police said that Jonathan Bustillo, 13, was last seen on December 25th in the 1400 block of Baker Street, near Beale Avenue. Jonathan is described as a 5 foot 3...
‘I feel sorry for that lady’: DUI suspect refused sobriety tests after deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ford Thunderbird pulled over to the shoulder of Highway 58 with a flat tire and driver Tracy McPherson sat with her husband waiting for a tow truck. Minutes later, a pickup slammed into the back of the Thunderbird, sending McPherson flying across the car’s cabin, her husband later told California […]
Bakersfield Californian
CHP: 3-year-old boy in unsecured car seat ejected from car in 3-vehicle crash
A 3-year-old boy was injured in a three-car collision on Highway 65 after he was ejected while in an unsecured car seat from a vehicle’s window early Wednesday evening. Kyle Schwegel of Bakersfield was driving a Dodge Ram south on Highway 65 at an unknown speed. Jimmy Parham, a 40-year-old Porterville man, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north on the same road. Parham was going around 53 to 54 mph, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
CHP investigates burning body found alongside Hwy 99 in Bakersfield
Investigators say they determined the body to be a female between 20 and 40 with dark hair and a nose ring.
Woman arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following suspected DUI crash
A woman was arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following a suspected DUI crash involving a power pole on Tuesday, Dec 20.
Toddler ejected after head on crash on Highway 65
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler strapped in its car seat was ejected from a vehicle after a head-on crash on Highway 65 late Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles happened at 5:20 p.m. on Highway 65 and James Road. The toddler sustained major injuries due to the […]
Power returns after outage impacts 2,788 customers in Southwest Bakersfield
A power outage in southwest Bakersfield impacted 2,788 customers. The outage began at 3:21 a.m. Friday and was restored around 7 a.m.
KCSO identifies woman killed when vehicle hit pole
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield. Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak […]
Bakersfield Now
CHP investigating woman's body found burned on Highway 99
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 20 5:00 P.M.): California Highway Patrol said a body of a woman was found burned on Highway 99, near the Hosking Avenue off-ramp Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol said on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at around 4:58 a.m., officers responded to a call...
signalscv.com
Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
27 spent casings found at Lost Hills double homicide: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found one gunshot victim on the ground, another inside a car and spent bullet casings scattered across a parking lot outside a Lost Hills apartment the night of Aug. 30. The man on the ground, Ulyses Aviles, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man in the car, […]
Comments / 0