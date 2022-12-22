ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Bakersfield Now

Fog possibly the cause of deadly crash in northwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department was called out to a deadly crash involving an SUV and a gardening truck in northwest Bakersfield. Police said that they responded to the crash on Coffee Road north of Brimhall Avenue around 6:45 a.m. on December 26th. When police arrived...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Mobile home fire leaves one person dead, another injured in Bakersfield, Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person died and another was injured in a mobile home fire on Saturday, December 24, 2022, according to the Kern County Fire Department. At around 5:17 pm the Kern County Fire Department’s Emergency Communications Center received reports of a house fire in the 6000 block of East Brundage Lane with someone trapped inside.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies woman killed in a 3-vehicle collision in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said Cassingham was pronounced […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Woman struck, killed by a vehicle in Weldon is identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weldon on Dec. 16. Jillian Nicole Peterson, 39, of Weldon was hit by a vehicle on Highway 178 near Patterson Lane in Weldon, according to the coroner’s office. According to CHP, the driver that […]
WELDON, CA
KTLA

Christmas shooting leaves 1 dead outside Palmdale apartment

Authorities are searching for whoever shot and killed a person outside a Palmdale apartment on Christmas Day. Deputies received a call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a gunshot victim at the Arbor at Palmdale apartments located near 10th Street East and Avenue Q. The victim was found on the ground outside an apartment not far […]
PALMDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Investigating A Double Homicide

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a double homicide. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, near Snowdon Ave. and Old River Road. Two victims were two adult men. They also say they don't have any suspects at the moment.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

At-risk missing 13-year-old last seen on Christmas: BPD

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for your help in looking for an at-risk 13-year-old. Police said that Jonathan Bustillo, 13, was last seen on December 25th in the 1400 block of Baker Street, near Beale Avenue. Jonathan is described as a 5 foot 3...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CHP: 3-year-old boy in unsecured car seat ejected from car in 3-vehicle crash

A 3-year-old boy was injured in a three-car collision on Highway 65 after he was ejected while in an unsecured car seat from a vehicle’s window early Wednesday evening. Kyle Schwegel of Bakersfield was driving a Dodge Ram south on Highway 65 at an unknown speed. Jimmy Parham, a 40-year-old Porterville man, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north on the same road. Parham was going around 53 to 54 mph, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Toddler ejected after head on crash on Highway 65

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler strapped in its car seat was ejected from a vehicle after a head-on crash on Highway 65 late Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles happened at 5:20 p.m. on Highway 65 and James Road. The toddler sustained major injuries due to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies woman killed when vehicle hit pole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield. Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP investigating woman's body found burned on Highway 99

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 20 5:00 P.M.): California Highway Patrol said a body of a woman was found burned on Highway 99, near the Hosking Avenue off-ramp Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol said on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at around 4:58 a.m., officers responded to a call...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
signalscv.com

Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
KGET

27 spent casings found at Lost Hills double homicide: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found one gunshot victim on the ground, another inside a car and spent bullet casings scattered across a parking lot outside a Lost Hills apartment the night of Aug. 30. The man on the ground, Ulyses Aviles, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man in the car, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

