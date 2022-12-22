Read full article on original website
Related
Meals on Wheels makes its way around Corpus Christi this holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families in need this holiday season got a special treat Friday -- a home delivered meal from volunteers. 42 teams of volunteers drove around the city on different routes to bring meals to home-bound citizens. City officials said about 1,000 meals were scheduled for delivery...
Corpus Christi tamale shop goes mobile, sees increase in business
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can spot food trucks just about anywhere in town and there are even festivals dedicated to them. For the Huerta family, the decision to go mobile with their tamale business ended up being their saving grace. The family told 3NEWS they are generating more sales now than when they had their brick and mortar store front.
City's Neighborhood Services helps homeless with blankets, socks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi-run warming centers are now closed, Neighborhood Services Department officials were out and about passing out blankets to those who needed them. "We've been going out for the last three days, and, as of today, we've connected with about 60 individuals,” said...
Here's how to recycle your real Christmas tree in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas is over and many of you may be wondering what to do with your real Christmas tree. The city is offering to take the tree off your hands to turn it into mulch. Residents can drop off their tree at the J.C. Elliott Transfer...
YMCA of the Coastal Bend at-risk of shutting down
The YMCA of the Coastal Bend could close permanently if it doesn't raise enough money. Loyal Members are pleading the public to help save the YMCA by donating to the non-profit.
Corpus Christi family loses home in a house fire
"I just heard a loud boom. I opened the door and looked out and I saw the whole house in flames. As soon as I saw it, I just took off running and I was screaming for my grandparents. I was hoping they were outside, but they were inside still sleeping," said Jasmine Lopez, the granddaughter of homeowner, Daniel Pena.
Second grader donates supplies to local animal shelter in need
After seeing a call for donations, Flour Bluff Elementary student Waylon Syma collects supplies for animals in need.
Car at center of SILVER ALERT found with body inside
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The car that was reported in a SILVER ALERT for a missing Kingsville man has been found with a dead body inside, according to Nueces County Prescient 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera,. Police were called to the 500 block of County Road 10 around 1:20 p.m....
Kingsville Police Department searching for 90-year-old man
The Kingsville Police Department is searching for 90-year-old Ralph Sparks who was last seen on Dec. 23 at 4:09 p.m. in Kingsville.
Senior citizens hand wrap presents for foster children ahead of Christmas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local senior citizens ae doing their part to make sure every child in the Coastal Bend has a Christmas present. Monday afternoon at the Viera Senior Living Center on Airline Road, the residents hand-wrapped toys for children in foster care with CASA of the Coastal Bend.
Animals are kept warm at the Texas State Aquarium during freezing weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite Friday's cold temperatures, the Texas State Aquarium was open to visitors. Some animals at the aquarium were brought inside Thursday night to get out of the hard freeze. The facility has 24 hour zoology staff on site to keep an eye on animals throughout the night as temperatures dropped.
Corpus Christi shelters pledge not to turn away homeless during cold snap
As residents feel the recent drop in temperatures, a large concern is the area's homeless population. Area shelters are doing everything they can to make sure they accommodate anyone who needs to get off the streets and into a warm place as those temperatures continue to drop. The arrival of...
Alice opens overnight warming center for upcoming freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice, Jim Wells County and several other organizations came together to be sure those who need it have a place to get out of the cold temperatures this weekend. An overnight warming shelter at the Merchant’s Building at the Jim Wells County...
CCFD see higher increase in fire related calls as cold weather sweeps the area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the weather leans more on the colder side, first responders tend to be a little busier. From downed powerlines to house fires, the Corpus Christi Fire Department is responding to weather related fired that could be avoided. "It's really just diagnosing the intensity of...
Corpus Christi to open daytime warming centers Friday as it looks to expand shelters in 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced Tuesday it will open 14 warming centers on Friday to give people a place to keep warm during daytime hours. Temperatures could be as low as the mid to high 20s. High temperatures Friday could stay in the 30s.
Pets for Life Program get insulated dog houses ahead of freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many clients for the Pets for Life Program were given insulated dog houses Thursday ahead of the freezing temperatures. Pets for Life is a program that continues to provide care for animals that have been spayed or seen at People Assisting Animal Control. PAAC President...
KIII TV3
Agua Dulce porch pirate arrested Friday
34-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzalez was arrested Friday at a Walmart in Alice. He was taken into custody by the Alice police and Jim Wells Sheriffs.
Give back this holiday season at the city's public libraries
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is hosting collection drives at all city public libraries benefitting the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services and local nonprofit agencies. The Critter Comfort Drive is accepting new, unopened cans of cat food, dog food, blankets, towels, and chew toys. Bagged...
Santa Claus, free treats and haircuts coming to Beeville Dec. 21
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa Claus is coming to town... Beeville, that is!. Susana Morón with St. James Church in Beeville joined us live to invite the public to Beeville's "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" event on Dec. 21.The event will feature free photos with Santa Claus, door prizes and old-fashioned goody bags for the kids in attendance.
Help feed Corpus Christi shelter pets by donating blood in December
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center said there is a heightened need for platelet donors around the holidays. This season, the center wants to fill platelet and blood donations while also helping shelter pets at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. From now until Dec. 31, if you make a donation with the blood center, the center will make a pet food donation to the GCHS in your name during their first Cause for Paws campaign.
