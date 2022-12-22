ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi tamale shop goes mobile, sees increase in business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can spot food trucks just about anywhere in town and there are even festivals dedicated to them. For the Huerta family, the decision to go mobile with their tamale business ended up being their saving grace. The family told 3NEWS they are generating more sales now than when they had their brick and mortar store front.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi family loses home in a house fire

"I just heard a loud boom. I opened the door and looked out and I saw the whole house in flames. As soon as I saw it, I just took off running and I was screaming for my grandparents. I was hoping they were outside, but they were inside still sleeping," said Jasmine Lopez, the granddaughter of homeowner, Daniel Pena.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Car at center of SILVER ALERT found with body inside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The car that was reported in a SILVER ALERT for a missing Kingsville man has been found with a dead body inside, according to Nueces County Prescient 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera,. Police were called to the 500 block of County Road 10 around 1:20 p.m....
KINGSVILLE, TX
Santa Claus, free treats and haircuts coming to Beeville Dec. 21

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa Claus is coming to town... Beeville, that is!. Susana Morón with St. James Church in Beeville joined us live to invite the public to Beeville's "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" event on Dec. 21.The event will feature free photos with Santa Claus, door prizes and old-fashioned goody bags for the kids in attendance.
BEEVILLE, TX
Help feed Corpus Christi shelter pets by donating blood in December

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center said there is a heightened need for platelet donors around the holidays. This season, the center wants to fill platelet and blood donations while also helping shelter pets at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. From now until Dec. 31, if you make a donation with the blood center, the center will make a pet food donation to the GCHS in your name during their first Cause for Paws campaign.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
