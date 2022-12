Two vehicle non-injury collision - 19100 Blk. SR 2;. Two vehicle non-injury collision - E Fremont St / S Lewis St;. Disturbance between family members - 500 Blk. S Kelsey St;. Driver cited for Driving While License Suspended - 500 Blk. E Main St;. Assist to WSP with collision -...

MONROE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO