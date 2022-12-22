Jacksonville Fire Department personnel responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 4:18 pm Thursday. According to an incident report, the vehicle’s driver said they parked the Hyundai sedan after running an errand. She said she noticed a burning smell but didn’t think anything of it as the car had leaked oil onto the exhaust in the past. She says about an hour later someone came in and told her that her car was on fire.

