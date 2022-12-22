ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

channel1450.com

Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: December 19-24

Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Kloe Froebe (Lincoln Girls Basketball)...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
the-source.net

Accident leads to novel surgery in Midwest

Benjamin Heinemann undergoes rare ectopic banking following farm mishap. Editor’s note: This story describes injuries and medical procedures and includes photos that may not be suitable for all readers. On September 18, 31-year-old Benjamin Heinemann suffered a freak accident involving a silage machine while working on a farm in...
PISGAH, IL
WAND TV

3-year-old Auburn child passes away after cancer fight

AUBURN, ILL. (WAND) - Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn touched more hearts in her short life than many. After her battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, WAND News is saddened to report June passed away Thursday night in her home. Her family posted that she passed away in her mother and...
AUBURN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Girard Bowling Alley Burns in Five-Alarm Fire

A five-alarm fire in northern Macoupin County saw a Girard building burn to the ground last night. Initial reports of a fire at the former Girard Bowling Alley/Pickadillys located in the 700 block of North 3rd Street came in shortly after 6:30PM. According to initial reports, fire was seen inside the building and flames were showing on the building.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Closings for Friday - Dec. 23

-The Brussels Ferry is closed due to ice on the river. -Hayner Public Library - all locations. Due to the holiday weekend, the library will reopen on Tues. Dec. 27 for regular hours. -St. Louis Zoo and the evening Zoo Lights display.
ALTON, IL
wlds.com

JFD Responds to Vehicle Fire Thursday

Jacksonville Fire Department personnel responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 4:18 pm Thursday. According to an incident report, the vehicle’s driver said they parked the Hyundai sedan after running an errand. She said she noticed a burning smell but didn’t think anything of it as the car had leaked oil onto the exhaust in the past. She says about an hour later someone came in and told her that her car was on fire.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wmay.com

State Police Investigating Death Of Springfield Man

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man who was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday morning at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 35-year-old Earl Moore was taken to the hospital’s emergency room from his residence around 3:15am Sunday. An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of death.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges

Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Second Suspect Named in South Jacksonville Armed Robbery Case

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers have issued a call for tips about the whereabouts of an individual wanted in relation to a South Jacksonville armed robbery from earlier this month. 18 year old Jakobie T. Whitaker of the 200 block of West Greenwood Avenue has been named as a...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban

The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

