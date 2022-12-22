Read full article on original website
Former Rochester & Illinois football player Zach Grant to become SIUC tight ends coach
Carbondale, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Rochester's Zach Grant will be the new Southern Illinois University Carbondale tight ends coach. Coach Grant played for the Rockets and helped lead the team to the IHSA 4A State Championships in 2010 and 2011. "He will be a great there," Rochester head football coach Derek...
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: December 19-24
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Kloe Froebe (Lincoln Girls Basketball)...
Accident leads to novel surgery in Midwest
Benjamin Heinemann undergoes rare ectopic banking following farm mishap. Editor’s note: This story describes injuries and medical procedures and includes photos that may not be suitable for all readers. On September 18, 31-year-old Benjamin Heinemann suffered a freak accident involving a silage machine while working on a farm in...
Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers With Cadet Class 139 Graduation
SPRINGFIELD, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 49 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 139 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 417. The new Troopers will report to 15 ISP...
3-year-old Auburn child passes away after cancer fight
AUBURN, ILL. (WAND) - Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn touched more hearts in her short life than many. After her battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, WAND News is saddened to report June passed away Thursday night in her home. Her family posted that she passed away in her mother and...
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Jacksonville Man Charged with Class X Felony in North West Street Shooting
A Jacksonville man remains held on charges related to a weekend shooting. 34-year-old Antonio K. King of Jacksonville was charged in Morgan County Court Monday with Class X felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, and Class 3 felony possession and use of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Girard Bowling Alley Burns in Five-Alarm Fire
A five-alarm fire in northern Macoupin County saw a Girard building burn to the ground last night. Initial reports of a fire at the former Girard Bowling Alley/Pickadillys located in the 700 block of North 3rd Street came in shortly after 6:30PM. According to initial reports, fire was seen inside the building and flames were showing on the building.
2 Illinois lottery tickets worth almost $2 million sold right before Christmas
ALTON, Illinois - The Illinois Lottery said two players won a total of almost $2 million right before Christmas. The Lottery said a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was sold at PK Pantry, 19771 South Torrence Avenue, Lynwood. The winning numbers in that December 22 midday drawing were 3-5-6-15-29.
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
Closings for Friday - Dec. 23
-The Brussels Ferry is closed due to ice on the river. -Hayner Public Library - all locations. Due to the holiday weekend, the library will reopen on Tues. Dec. 27 for regular hours. -St. Louis Zoo and the evening Zoo Lights display.
JFD Responds to Vehicle Fire Thursday
Jacksonville Fire Department personnel responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 4:18 pm Thursday. According to an incident report, the vehicle’s driver said they parked the Hyundai sedan after running an errand. She said she noticed a burning smell but didn’t think anything of it as the car had leaked oil onto the exhaust in the past. She says about an hour later someone came in and told her that her car was on fire.
State Police Investigating Death Of Springfield Man
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man who was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday morning at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 35-year-old Earl Moore was taken to the hospital’s emergency room from his residence around 3:15am Sunday. An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of death.
St. Louis man sentenced for Madison County murder of friend he thought set him up
MARYVILLE — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 34 years in prison for the Metro East murder of a friend he mistakenly suspected of setting him up, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Danyiel M. Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree...
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death of 35-year-old Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore on Wednesday. Moore was transported by EMS from his residence in Springfield to the emergency room on Dec. 18 and was pronounced dead by hospital staff upon arrival at approximately 3:14 a.m. The coroner said an autopsy was […]
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
Second Suspect Named in South Jacksonville Armed Robbery Case
The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers have issued a call for tips about the whereabouts of an individual wanted in relation to a South Jacksonville armed robbery from earlier this month. 18 year old Jakobie T. Whitaker of the 200 block of West Greenwood Avenue has been named as a...
Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban
The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
