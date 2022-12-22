ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

Arctic blast causes issues at Houston senior living facility

HOUSTON — An upscale senior living facility in west Houston has been dealing with pipes that burst and power problems over the weekend in the wake of the arctic blast. It was happening at The Tradition-Woodway. We talk to concerned relatives of the residents. They started having issues on...
fox26houston.com

Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes

HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
KHOU

What to do if your pipes freeze

HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
KHOU

HFD: Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Houston

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire on Christmas morning in north Houston, according to officials. The Houston Fire Department reported the fire on Lehman Street, which is near North Shepherd and Pinemont, just after 9 a.m. Officials initially said one person was...
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water

DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
KHOU

Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston

HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
KHOU

Christmas is over. So what do you do with that Christmas tree?

HOUSTON — Christmas is over and now it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to do with that tree. If you got a real tree this year, Houston Solid Waste wants you to recycle. Recycled trees can be turned into mulch or other landscaping supplies and starting Tuesday, December 27, they’re opening up 24 drop-off recycling locations throughout Houston. They’ll be open through January 31.
KHOU

How to prepare your home, older or newer, for a freeze

HOUSTON, Texas — Many people have spent the past few days getting their homes ready for the incoming freeze and depending on the type of home you live in, you may be taking different preparations than your neighbor. Whatever year your house was built, whatever materials it's made of,...
KHOU

KHOU

