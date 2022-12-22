Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sunday School teacher keeps job at Houston area church after admitting to child abuse court documents allegehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in HoustonBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Arctic blast causes issues at Houston senior living facility
HOUSTON — An upscale senior living facility in west Houston has been dealing with pipes that burst and power problems over the weekend in the wake of the arctic blast. It was happening at The Tradition-Woodway. We talk to concerned relatives of the residents. They started having issues on...
Click2Houston.com
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
fox26houston.com
Houston Freeze cause more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge
HOUSTON - The Houston Freeze is causing bats to freeze and fall from the Waugh Bridge Colony. The Houston Humane Society has launched a frozen bat rescue in an attempt to save more than 100 bats that have fallen. Humane Society bat expert, Mary Warwick, is looking to make the...
fox26houston.com
Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes
HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
KHOU
What to do if your pipes freeze
HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
HFD: Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Houston
HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire on Christmas morning in north Houston, according to officials. The Houston Fire Department reported the fire on Lehman Street, which is near North Shepherd and Pinemont, just after 9 a.m. Officials initially said one person was...
Hundreds seek refuge at warming centers in Houston during arctic blast
"Without this help, I don't know what Christmas would have been like," one man staying at the Green House International Church center said.
Driver freed after slamming into 18-wheeler, getting trapped several feet under, firefighters say
"The guy's going to live another day because of these guys out here," HFD District Chief Alvin McCrorey said after crews lifted an 18-wheeler to free the man stuck underneath.
Houston woman fighting for her life after space heater catches fire inside home, HPD says
The woman's neighbors jumped into action and dragged her out of the blaze caused by a space heater she used because the home had no central air, according to her family.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
Harris County couple says apartment complex sewage problem ruined their Christmas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just imagine stepping out of bed onto a soaked rug surrounded by water… to find out that it came out of a toilet. “I don’t know if you stepped on that, but it’s like nasty," said tenant Alison Miller. She said that’s...
Christmas is over. So what do you do with that Christmas tree?
HOUSTON — Christmas is over and now it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to do with that tree. If you got a real tree this year, Houston Solid Waste wants you to recycle. Recycled trees can be turned into mulch or other landscaping supplies and starting Tuesday, December 27, they’re opening up 24 drop-off recycling locations throughout Houston. They’ll be open through January 31.
fox26houston.com
Houston mechanic killed over $500 repairs days before Christmas, family pleading for justice
HOUSTON - As many are finishing up their Christmas celebrations one Houston family spent their Christmas pleading for justice after a local mechanic was shot and killed. It's been a heartbreaking holiday for the family of 29-year-old Luis Manuel, a mechanic, husband, and father of two young girls. The family...
Detached garage fire accidentally caused by cats using electric blanket to stay warm, TWFD says
Officials said two residents inside the main house were uninjured, but the three cars inside the detached garage were destroyed.
How to prepare your home, older or newer, for a freeze
HOUSTON, Texas — Many people have spent the past few days getting their homes ready for the incoming freeze and depending on the type of home you live in, you may be taking different preparations than your neighbor. Whatever year your house was built, whatever materials it's made of,...
Part of Bellaire Boulevard closed due to icy conditions amid water leak during arctic blast
It's believed a water leak near Bellaire Boulevard may have frozen on the road and sparked a crash, but no one was hospitalized, police said. Here are other areas you should be careful driving in.
Click2Houston.com
Power restored to residents on Bolivar Peninsula, many spent Christmas Day without electricity
GALVESTON COUNTY – Residents who live on Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston County had to spend Christmas Day without power. “This was a very tough Christmas for some people down here,” resident Jamie Wilson said. Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Entergy Texas restored the power, but many residents have...
Arctic blast: How to properly use a space heater, fireplace during hard freeze
HOUSTON — With temps dropping below freezing in the coming days, the main thing on firefighters' minds is heat safety. It has probably been longer than a year since a lot of Texans had to pull out their space heaters and we all know too well that space heaters could lead to house fires if they are not used correctly.
fox26houston.com
Last minute tips to protect your home from frigid temperatures
The clock is ticking to protect your home from frigid temperature of the arctic blast sweeping over southeast Texas. Dillon Pillow from Joe the Plumber in Cypress gives some tips and advice on what you can do to protect your pipes.
KHOU
Houston, TX
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0