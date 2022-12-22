James Harden isn't going to spend any part of his Christmas Day worrying about a decision that he will make several months from now. Before the start of Sunday's game between the 76ers and Knicks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden is "seriously considering" a return to the Rockets in free agency if he can't reach an agreement on a new deal with the Sixers.

