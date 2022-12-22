ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

What time is Lakers vs. Mavericks on today? TV channel, live streams for 2022 NBA Christmas game

Two of the biggest stars in the NBA will meet in Dallas for a Christmas Day showdown. Lakers star LeBron James will play in his 17th game on Christmas Day, breaking a tie with the legendary Kobe Bryant. James is also the NBA's all-time Christmas Day leader in points, field goals and 3-point field goals. The Lakers have been struggling to keep pace with the Western Conference's elite teams, but James is still playing at an All-Star level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

76ers' James Harden shrugs off rumors about potential return to Rockets: 'I'm not answering'

James Harden isn't going to spend any part of his Christmas Day worrying about a decision that he will make several months from now. Before the start of Sunday's game between the 76ers and Knicks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden is "seriously considering" a return to the Rockets in free agency if he can't reach an agreement on a new deal with the Sixers.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy