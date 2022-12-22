ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. Police were working to determine if Saturday’s robbery was connected to others across the Las Vegas valley. A suspect robbed […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Deadly crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard near Seven Magic Mountains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Boulevard, near Mile Marker 12, was closed in both directions Christmas Day due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police. Police asked drivers to use Interstate 15 and avoid the area while they investigated the incident. No other details were released.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dead after house fire in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department was called to a house fire in the southeast valley. On Sunday at about 10:30 a.m., authorities received reports of a house fire at the 400 block of Cattail Circle, near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street. Firefighters began fighting the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate armed robbery at west valley ATM

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at an ATM in the west Las Vegas valley. Officers reported to the 800 block of S. Rainbow Boulevard near Alta Drive around 9:18 a.m. on Thursday. According to LVMPD, a suspect with a firearm took money from an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police searching for missing teen last seen Friday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Red Rock Search and Rescue says the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a missing teen who was last seen Friday morning. According to a post shared by RRS&R, Kimi Osurman was last seen at about 5 a.m. Friday in the area of St. Louis and Eastern avenues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Deadly crash in Jean impacts traffic heading to California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Jean, Nevada Friday evening. That is roughly 13 miles from the Nevada-California state line. Police say a single vehicle rolled over on the I-15 southbound around 8 p.m. The vehicle caught fire after it rolled over.
JEAN, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Iconic Peppermill celebrating 50th anniversary on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge on the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating a milestone birthday on Monday. “You only turn 50 once!” the Peppermill send in a post on Facebook. As part of the celebration, the Peppermill, which opened its doors in...
Fox5 KVVU

Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy