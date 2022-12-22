Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police shoot, injure man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department shot and injured a man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning. According to Henderson police, at about 8:18 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call in the area of Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive for a report of two suspects breaking into vehicles.
Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. Police were working to determine if Saturday’s robbery was connected to others across the Las Vegas valley. A suspect robbed […]
Fox5 KVVU
85-year-old Pahrump man accused of leaving dog to die at dump; poisoning another
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An 85-year-old man is accused of leaving a dog to die at at the Nye County dump and poisoning a second dog with anti-freeze. According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the first dog was found “severely dehydrated and barely alive” at the “dead animal pit” at the dump in Pahrump.
Dog left for dead at landfill outside Las Vegas dies, deputies search for owner
PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A dog left for dead at a dump in Pahrump has died, Nye County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday. Deputies discovered the severely dehydrated pitbull at the landfill on Christmas Eve, they said. Despite veterinarians’ efforts to save her, the dog died later in the day. Sheriff’s deputies suspect a person left […]
Woman who admitted to ‘revenge’ stabbing in Las Vegas-area hotel over death of Iranian leader pleads not guilty
A woman accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for a U.S. military drone strike that killed an Iranian leader, who told police she wanted to get revenge, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.
8newsnow.com
Deadly crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard near Seven Magic Mountains
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Boulevard, near Mile Marker 12, was closed in both directions Christmas Day due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police. Police asked drivers to use Interstate 15 and avoid the area while they investigated the incident. No other details were released.
news3lv.com
Man dead after house fire in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department was called to a house fire in the southeast valley. On Sunday at about 10:30 a.m., authorities received reports of a house fire at the 400 block of Cattail Circle, near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street. Firefighters began fighting the...
news3lv.com
Police investigate armed robbery at west valley ATM
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at an ATM in the west Las Vegas valley. Officers reported to the 800 block of S. Rainbow Boulevard near Alta Drive around 9:18 a.m. on Thursday. According to LVMPD, a suspect with a firearm took money from an...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police search for vehicle in deadly hit and run near Losee, Craig
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police need the community’s help finding a truck they believe is involved in a deadly hit and run. Police tell FOX5 a person was found with blunt force injuries in the 2700 block of East Craig Road on Wednesday, December 7.
Non-profit that received scrutiny after bailing out man who shot Chinatown waiter ceases Las Vegas operations
A non-profit group that bails people out of jail for free has faced scrutiny after one defendant nearly killed a man while out on bond.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police searching for missing teen last seen Friday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Red Rock Search and Rescue says the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a missing teen who was last seen Friday morning. According to a post shared by RRS&R, Kimi Osurman was last seen at about 5 a.m. Friday in the area of St. Louis and Eastern avenues.
8newsnow.com
Valley family wants accountability after man and child were hit by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. The girl’s father Ernesto Cancino is still in the hospital, nearly three weeks after the incident occurred. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Karen Kurmas was arrested...
Fox5 KVVU
Deadly crash in Jean impacts traffic heading to California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Jean, Nevada Friday evening. That is roughly 13 miles from the Nevada-California state line. Police say a single vehicle rolled over on the I-15 southbound around 8 p.m. The vehicle caught fire after it rolled over.
Another casino cage robbed at a Vegas casino
The latest in a string of casino cage robberies was pulled off at the Silverton early Tuesday. According to investigators, the robber arrived to the hotel in a taxi, went up to the cage, robbed it, then left the casino in the same cab.
Fox5 KVVU
Iconic Peppermill celebrating 50th anniversary on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge on the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating a milestone birthday on Monday. “You only turn 50 once!” the Peppermill send in a post on Facebook. As part of the celebration, the Peppermill, which opened its doors in...
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for 6 armed robberies after escaping supervision
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for committing six armed robberies of gas station convenience stores. Jonathan Nagel, 25, was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon. Nagel pleaded guilty in September […]
VIDEO: North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 calls from suspected DUI crash that killed 2 toddlers
North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
Fox5 KVVU
Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
luxury-houses.net
A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
